Man discovers 'one sound' that, if you know it, precisely pinpoints your age
If you've heard it, there's no chance of you ever forgetting.
It's easy to separate groups of people by age and by generation. There's a line somewhere between Gen X and Millennials, for example — somewhere around the year 1996. But that's not specific enough to really separate the distinctive cultural environments in which we all grew up.
To wit, a popular TikToker known as The Glass Sniper is going viral with a video that struck a chord with people who remember the early days of the Internet. In the video, he teases a specific sound that was everywhere before it suddenly disappeared into the collective memory of those born before the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.
“There is only one sound in this entire world that will forever separate the old generation from the new one,” Glass Sniper said in the viral video.
“'For when the new generation hears it, they'll have no idea what we're talking about. But when the old generation hears it… We cringe!” The sound, of course, is the squeak of a dial-up modem connecting with an Internet service provider or ISP, as they were known back in the day.
The more nostalgic the sound makes you feel, the more closely the sound identifies your age. Boomers and older Gen X certainly know the noise and remember it, but only people who came into prime Internet-using age around 1998 feel it in their very bones.
New year. New Generation. What year is the line drawn? Lol
You either remember it well, or you weren't around for it. There is no inbetween. The screeching, squealing sound is so deeply etched in the memories of people who grew up in the early-Internet era that there is no forgetting it.
The sound is known as a "handshake," where your modem tries to exchange data with a far-away server. It's unknown why us poor users had to actually hear it, but that's the way it happened in the '90s.
One of the biggest problems with dial-up internet was that if you were online, no one in your home could use the phone, which caused some big domestic problems. Also, if you used a long-distance phone number for your dial-up number, you could be in for a hefty phone bill.
"I can hear my mom yelling 'IM ON THE PHONE!'" — MacksMom1990 wrote in the comments. "Followed by...You've got mail," DawnMichel added. "I can already hear my sister yelling at me to get off the computer so she can call her friend," Uncle B wrote.
"I figured it would be that sound, or the sound that the tv made after there no more tv shows at night ( when they showed the colour palette)," Isabellers Unniers wrote. "That sound reminds me of the time when I didn’t have to worry about anything, no stress (other than that damn noise) or anything," That_silver300 added. "The way my head popped up like a damn meerkat when I heard it..." MagnusDavis345 commented."
An old America Online disc. via\u00a0Karl Baron/Flickr
For those of you who don't remember the early days of dial-up modems, in the mid-'90s, America Online (or AOL) was the most popular internet service provider, and it offered chat features, web browsing, and email, all in one package. Its chat rooms allowed people to connect anonymously with others in real-time, and, at that time, no one had photos, so you had to trust that the person was who they said they were.
In 1999, AOL grew to over 18 million subscribers and was the largest internet provider in the country. However, after a merger with Time Warner, dubbed "one of the worst mergers in history," in 2001 and the development of broadband internet, AOL's dial-up services quickly became a dinosaur.
Brittany Murphy in the 90s. Giphy
Although they’re uncommon, people still use dial-up modems. For some comparison, in 2002, 55 million people in the U.S. used dial-up internet, but that number quickly dropped to 51 million in 2003. As of September 2023, 400,000 people in the U.S. still have dial-up internet.
This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.
