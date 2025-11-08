Gen Xers who grew up going to the mall share the stores and restaurants they miss going to the most
"Orange Julius!"
Generation X (those born from 1965-1980) grew up in the glory days of the shopping mall. Back then, it was *the* place to hang with friends, shop, and of course—indulge in food court classics.
Today, while shopping malls still exist—Gen Xers know they don't come close to what they were when they were growing up. Over on Reddit in the subforum r/GenX, they reminisced about their once-favorite mall haunts, snacks, and meals.
These are some of the most memorable stores and restaurants that Gen X misses from malls in the 1980s.
"Orange Julius. One can of concentrated orange juice, one can of water, one package of instant vanilla pudding plus ice in a blender." - califachica, seeingeyefrog
"My favorites were the old iron on T-shirt stores, and the arcades. I remember the T-shirt stores the most. The walls were completed paneled with the decals whatever. You'd pick out a shirt and a decal, and they'd iron it onto it right there. I still remember the smells. Got my first Star Wars and Kiss shirts that way." - this_is_Winston
"I was Partial to Waldenbooks, The Jean Scene (my mom shopped there, I was like 8), Spencer's and Aladdin's Castle." - Rob1150
"Free samples at Hickory Farms, poking around Spencer’s, prom dress shopping at 5-7-9." - Shesgonedownhill
"I miss the mall around the holidays. the smell of the mall was unique, everyone would get their holiday scented stuff in which made this weird meta-smell in the whole mall that wasn't quite Christmas votive candle, but also not quite peppermint. the hickory farms pop up was great for the aunt who didn't want to gamble on a shirt size, so here ya go 9 year old nephew, welcome to summer sausage. the Santa village *was always pretty tight and whimsical, even as a filthy degenerate mallrat, you behave around Santa's village. especially if you're gonna buy weed from him later." - achmejedidad
"Spencer's is still in business, just that it's a far cry from its 80's self. I miss KB toys, Sears, & the food court in general." - aogamerdude
"Waldenbooks, Musicland & World Bazaar." - FrankenGretchen
"I miss Sam Goody or Tower Records. Plus our mall had a cigar shop in it back in the day where we would occasionally sit and smoke." - single_dad2025
"Going to Brookstone and playing with all the toys. I never spent a dime there, but it was one of my favorite places to hang out." - gravitydefiant
"I loved B. Dalton’s so much. I bought each Sweet Valley Twin’s (middle school series :) book as soon as it was available, and finished it within a day. My conservative parents wouldn’t allow the Sweet Valley High series in our home. …and the bookstore was next to a fantastic Midwestern food court. Great memories." - ebi14312
Yeah. I slept in a mall. 80s and 90s were peak mall times. #IYKYK #genx but if you don’t let me take you back to a time of the Cineplex/Googolplex multiplex, Radio Shack, Mrs Fields days. Because a fella named Jacob Baldwin threw a little spotlight on the mall of my misspent youth. #80s #90s #canada_life🇨🇦 #amusementpark
"Contempo Casuals, free samples at See’s Candies, eating French fries at Bob’s Big Boy, the makeup counter at May Company, Waldenbooks." - frozen_charlotte
"The candy stores! The ones that sold everything by the pound, I think ours was called Candyopolis. Loved them." Puzzleheaded-Sky3141
"I remember when Gadzooks was a legit skateboard shop. But some stores I remember that are long gone now, Circus World Toys, Hastings Records, Gold Mine arcade, Babbages, Merry go round/Chess King to get them fresh Z.Cavarichi’s and Girboud’s lol." - chriscab
"I thought Wicks n Sticks was magical." - SimpleVegetable5715