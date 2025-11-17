Gen Xers reveal the 'outdated' habits they can't unlearn from the '80s
Generation X (those born from 1965-1980) grew up in a totally different era than Generation Z (those born between 1997-2012). As latchkey kids, Gen Xers were notoriously allowed to roam free and consume pop culture during a more analog time.
Although it wasn't that long ago—times are different. In a Reddit community, Gen Xers discussed the outdated habits, words, and phrases they just can't shake from their 1980s childhoods—even though they are outdated.
These are 20 relatable realizations Gen Xers had about their outdated habits:
"I was on the phone with a friend, someone else called in and I answered the second call, but I reflexively told the second person I was "on the other line *long distance* and asked if I could call them back later. When I realized later what I said, I was like WTF, I have unlimited minutes across all of North America, this isn't 1987." - RockTheGlobe
"Still making the hand-crank motion when telling someone to roll down their window." - UnderwhelmingAF
"Cutting the plastic soda separators in a six or twelve pack - to save the dolphins." - sutter333
"Asking for unleaded gas." - BigBadBinky
"Asking to be sat in the non-smoking section." - ncwv44b
"I still 'nuke' things in the microwave." - myslothisslow
"I put the popcorn in and set the timer and then stand there and listen for the pops to slow down to then stop the microwave. My kids put popcorn in, push the button that says "popcorn", and walk away... and when they come back the popcorn is properly popped, not burnt, not many unpopped kernels left. But I still don't trust the popcorn button. It's newfangled." - Magerimoje
"There are 'big internet' tasks that I’ll always prefer to do on the laptop instead of my phone: Booking flights, comparing vacation rentals or hotels, and emails that require more than a few sentences for a reply." - Lanky_Rhubarb1900
"I overuse ellipses..." - ACorania
"Answering the phone like I have no idea who it is." - Hot_Rock
"Answering the phone, period." - WeathermanOnTheTown
"Oxford comma for life. It’s fallen out of favor with even the 'grammar check' in Microsoft Word recommending against it." - jax2love
"Saying I need to 'record' a program." - Sunshine2625
"Actually talking in to my phone, like a phone." - 1nfiniteAutomaton
"I refer to everything as a record, regardless of what media it’s on." - TravelerMSY
"Saying my phone number twice when leaving a message at work." - VintageFashion4Ever
"In my job I make reference to the mental 'Rolodex' and in the past few years none of the youngers know wtf that is 😂." - Mountain_Will_8252
"Keeping a check book. I’m like the last holdout of everyone I know but I just can’t let go. Lol." - bdiddy621
"I have to buy a physical recording (usually CD) I can't just do the mp3. I just get nervous I'll delete the file. My kids make fun of me. And I don't use Spotify. I'll listen to what I want to. Not suggestion from a website." - International-Mix425
"Millennial raised by GenX siblings, last night I told my kids to 'wait a second while I rewind this video' on the YouTube app on our tv." - AnagramHeroJohnCanto