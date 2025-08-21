upworthy
Internet

Concerned citizens rally around disabled teen after he was arrested for stealing food from work

The food was marked as throw away.

Photo credit: Canva

Disabled teen arrested for stealing food from work, so citizens rally to help him.

Many would say that America has a food problem. The United States wastes about 33 million tons of food each year, according to the National Resource Defense Council. That figure includes food wasted in people's homes, schools, and restaurants, but one in eight Americans are food insecure, meaning they either don't have enough to eat or don't know where their next meal is coming from.

These figures seem contradictory to each other, but for one young man in Ohio, it seems the reality of these two truths collided. James, 16, is reportedly a disabled teen from Seven Hills, Ohio, who, until recently, was an employee of Meijer, a chain grocery store. The teen was terminated from his job after being arrested for stealing food from Meijer, but people are questioning the store's actions and it may be for good reason.

Chicken wings and fresh fruit cups: a delightful duo! 🍗🍓🍍Photo credit: Canva

After the video of James being arrested went viral, more context was provided, which has created a community of support for the teen. It was then that it was discovered that the manager noticed James removing fruit cups and cooked chicken from the bin marked to be thrown away. Instead of informing the teen that there was a policy against eating food marked to go into the trash, or inquiring about the teen's food situation at home, she watched him take food for three months.

After three months, the total amount of food eaten was a little more than $100. The store then called the local police department and had the teen arrested for theft. In addition to the manager's decision not to inform the child that he was doing something wrong, many people are confused about how he can be charged with stealing food that was essentially in the trash.

The strange scenario is something that other retailers have also questioned in the comments of the now-viral video. There was also a consistent questioning of why the adults in the situation didn't inquire if the child was in need or attempt to offer support or local resources. Some people are even calling for a boycott of the grocery store chain after the incident with one person saying, "Sounds like a good idea to boycott Meijer I would never shop or give any affiliated company another dime."

One person can't figure out the math that equates to the boy stealing, writing, "If it was trash then it no longer has value to the store. He ate $0 worth bc those cups weren’t worth anything anymore."

Another says, "Now I will not be shopping at meijers, what they should have done is asked him if everything was okay at home, and OFFERED him deli food for lunch. The world is so disgusting!"

Meijer released a statement on their Facebook page explaining that the incident happened last year and they've implemented a new procedure to ensure this doesn't get repeated.

"This is so wrong on so many levels! If he was hired with a disability, the least they could do is see why he’s having this kind of behavior. Maybe he doesn’t have food to eat at home and he’s resorting to eating most likely expired food because he’s hungry. This is called bad management," someone else points out.

"A good manager would have helped and treated them like a person, this is a reflection, not just on the company, but also the individual who chose to do this to another human being. In fact a human being. They probably worked with and saw 40 hours a week," another commenter scolds.

The situation prompted more than just calls to boycott; registered nurse Kerry Campbell created a GoFundMe to help James with legal fees and living expenses. The fundraiser quickly raised nearly $40K in less than a few days but it took Campbell some time to locate James. When he was located, it was discovered that the incident happened a year ago but the body cam footage was recently uploaded to the Internet.

James is now working a new job. Currently, the GoFundMe is unavailable until James formally claims his status as the beneficiary. Campbell is continuing to update people through his page about the progress.

Internet

Underpaid teachers reveal they taught while hungry after mom cries over undecorated classroom

"My 1st year I made 27K and my room was empty."

Photo credit: Canva

Teachers reveal they taught hungry after mom cries over empty classroom

It's August, which means a lot of kids have either started school already or are heading back. The back-to-school month also means an influx of parents voicing their grievances on the internet. Everything from not wanting their children to share school supplies to the teacher's wish list items. What is typically an exciting time for children can be a stressful time for parents and teachers for different reasons.

One disappointed mom took to the internet in tears due to the lack of classroom decor in her child's classroom for "meet the teacher." It could be that this is the mom's first time sending a little one off to school, as to the reason she didn't know that there would likely be more decorating happening before the first day of school. Either way, her tearful reaction to the lack of decorations caused a few teachers to reveal the reality they face.

teacher; teacher pay; low pay; teachers; mom cries; undecorated classroom; back to school Overwhelmed with emotion.Photo credit: Canva

Most teachers, especially those of little ones, want to have their classrooms decked out in all the colorful, age-appropriate decor, but in reality, that costs money. Often, money neither teachers nor the school districts have. This is why public school teachers have wish lists that they pass out before the first day of school; some even create Amazon lists so people outside of their district can help. It's a pretty common understanding that teachers don't make a lot of money, but for some parents, just how little teachers make may be overlooked.

A teacher who goes by Mrs. Frazzled on social media recently reacted to the post of the crying mom. In this case, the teacher lived up to her social media moniker because what followed was more PG-13 than her usual content. Someone who goes by the name Kubi responded to Mrs. Frazzled's rant with an eye-opening reality, "My first year as a teacher I made 27K and my room was empty because I could[n't] afford to buy things for it. and I didn't even get my first check until 30 days in so I taught HUNGRY the first month."

teacher; teacher pay; low pay; teachers; mom cries; undecorated classroom; back to school Stressed at the desk, seeking a moment of calm.Photo credit: Canva

The confession prompted Mrs. Frazzled to commiserate with her own, revealing, "I also taught hungry my first year of teaching. That's part of why this whole thing made me so freaking mad. I'll tell you my story as a first-year teacher because it is not a unique story by any means, clearly."

She goes on to share that student teaching isn't paid and comes at the end of teaching certification, which requires soon-to-be-teachers to teach during the day for free, then attend classes at night. This essentially means there's no feasible way for student teachers to make enough money to cover living expenses unless they forego their sleep. Mrs. Frazzled says that in the spring of her student teaching, she had a major life event that resulted in her looking for a new place to live on virtually no income.

"On the heels of this happening, I'm starting my first year as a teacher. And you do not get paid for the first month that you teach, so nine months, no work. Summer, very minimal work. Then you start school, and you need to have a fully furnished and ready classroom, because if you've seen a government-sponsored classroom, you know it is very barren in there."

The woman reveals that she couldn't afford to live in the area where she taught, so her commute was anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half. She also confesses that the only reason she had anything in her classroom was because "parents kinda carried me on my back financially." They purchased the things she needed, including a big, colorful rug that can run well over $500.

teacher; teacher pay; low pay; teachers; mom cries; undecorated classroom; back to school Storytime circle with kids and teachers in the classroom.Photo credit: Canva

"My first month of teaching, I was so stinking poor. I had a mattress on the floor, no refrigerator. I had a couch that I dumpster dove for, and I was driving Postmates after school so that I could get like $12 to buy dinner or whatever. I remember crying because I needed Q-Tips and I couldn't afford Q-Tips. I had to go Postmates for hours to make enough to buy Q-Tips. This is the reality of teaching in the United States," Mrs. Frazzled shares.

It's a reality check that some parents may not be ready to hear when their expectations fall short of the reality teachers are living. Feeling disappointed when something doesn't meet your expectations is understandable, but when it comes to classroom decor and supplies, it takes a village.

Community

People with perpetually clean homes share 5-minute for  'instantly cleaner' living spaces

Small tasks, big wins.

People with clean homes share their best 5-minute cleaning hacks.

Some people are gifted with the ability to keep their home clean and organized at all times. For others, maintaining a clean home can be a constant battle.

To help those in the latter group, people with perpetually clean homes are sharing their best cleaning hacks. Specifically, they offered up their favorite five-minute cleaning tips that are easy and quick to complete.

With these 17 quick cleaning tips, your home will feel infinitely cleaner—and you won't dread getting after it. From the bedroom to living room to kitchen, these are the best five-minute cleaning tips.

"For me, doing a full reset on all the towels at once just makes me feel so accomplished! Trying to develop better routines for small tasks that can be done quickly." - Neat_Impact4865

"Emptying every trash can in the house and throwing away any boxes or packaging that might be hanging around 😬. Cleaning off the dining table (clutter tends to gather on the table in our house). Quickly vacuuming high traffic areas." - hikeaddict

"This 100%! Getting the trash and empty boxes out. I would add throwing a load of towels in the washer to get a step ahead. Sweeping the kitchen floor is a good one, too." - Goge97

"Doing the dishes." - Cortneykathleen

"Buy a carpet rake [for pet hair]. I am telling you, what a difference! I have a vacuum that sucks the most of any vacuum I have ever had but when I rake that carpet before I vacuum, huge difference!" - pyxus1

"Making beds cleans half the room space..." - eclipsed2112

"Quick clean of bathroom (I only use one): vacuum the hair up, wipe down the counters, scrub the toilet bowl, wipe down the toilet, clean and wipe down sink. * wipe down with spray cleaner. I usually use tea tree/water/dawn solution. Bleach tbc in toilet." - No-Tradition3054

"In the bedroom: making the bed and cleaning off The Chair ™️. You may be lucky or unlucky enough to have one, but it’s that chair that always accumulates all of the 'worn for a few hours' or 'tried on but ultimately decided not to wear' clothes in your closet, lol." - rachel_anna

"I bought a separate 'not dirty' hamper where I throw clothes I wear to my sedentary email spreadsheet office job. Every other week or so, I bring it all out and put it on hangers and back into the rotation." - yous_a_b*tch

"Rule of 3! Dishes, clothes, trash. Taking care of one of those sections in 5-10 minutes- Tasmanian devil style makes a huge difference." - YourSmallIntestine

"I love pouring boiling water down all the drains." - Striking_Pay_6961

"Clear and wipe down all the counters/mirrors in the kitchen or bathroom is a huge one. Make the bed. Draw the curtains and open the windows to get UV and airflow going through the house." - aspiringgentlefriend

"Making my bed in the morning. Going to bed with a sink free of dishes. Putting clothes in the bin, putting away clean laundry immediately. Vacuuming. Cleaning out my fridge every week. If I buy something new I get rid of something old. Every six months I go through and purge anything I didn’t wear or notice existed. Or when I’m putting away my clothes, pulling out the clothes for the season coming up. I have ADHD and am going the non medicated route after trying them for three years. The biggest thing that helps me is doing things when I see it vs putting it off for later. If I can’t, I make lists in my life planner. I’d highly suggest the Erin Condren planners for anyone, but ADHD folks especially." - lowridda

"Keep the dishwasher changed. I put the clean, wet dishes on the rack I use to dry the pans I wash by hand so everyone can put the dirty ones in it and out of sight. The other day I began keeping the Swiffer nearby so I can touch up the little drips and spots. I won't have to do a two bucket deep mop anytime soon." - Such-Mountain-6316

"Organizing the Tupperware cabinet so you're not scared every time you open it! I did it today and couldn't believe how little time it took." - MuttButt301

"Polishing the stainless steel kitchen appliances. Suddenly, bam, kitchen looks fab." - awcurlz

"For me, it's putting little things like hair products and hand creams--or chargers, remote controls and tons of other little things--back where they belong. Every few days I go through and gather up all these items and tidy them away. They wind up all over, again, eventually but just for that bit of time, I feel accomplished. I do want to add that I think it's harder when you live alone. Like if someone's around and you can ask them to hand you the whatever, use it, and then have them put it back, that's the whole thing sorted. Alone, it's just different." - cherry-care-bear

Joy

Woman gives stray cat the most Gen X name ever, and her friend can't stand it

As if?

A woman making a "loser" sign and a shocked cat.

There are no hard-set rules for naming a cat, but if you want to follow the current trends, give them a cute-sounding human name. Over the past two years, the top five most popular cat names have been Luna, followed by Charlie, Lucy, Bella, and Leo.

No matter what type of name it is, it can also be hard to settle on one for a new cat because it’s what you’ll be calling out for the next 12-plus years. What if you name the cat Jerry, but it acts like a Sebastian or a Michael? Then what will you do? Two friends got into a spat over naming a cat, with the new owner rejecting their friend’s suggestions in favor of a term popular among Gen Xers in the ‘80s and ‘90s.


“I found a little stray cat in front of the grocery store. Super friendly but skinny and obviously abandoned,” A Redditor with the username SpecialEggSalad wrote. “My friend was with me and kept throwing out names. I didn’t like any of them. It was Ross, Beck, Tucker, Zorro… I asked her to just chill. She was getting worked up and kept asking if she could have the kitten. [It’s] My kitty. Anyway, after 20 minutes of her, just suggesting endless amounts of names…She got mad and said, ‘Fine, call him whatever you want.’ So now the cat's name is WHATEVER.”


When SpecialEggSlad announced the cat’s name, her friend “turned red in the face and she was about to cry.” It could be that the friend hated the feeling of rejection, but if she grew up in the ‘80s or ‘90s, she’d understand that being on the receiving end of a “whatever” was quite the insult.

What did 'whatever' mean to Gen X?

You see, Gen Xers were known for having an aloof attitude because, in those days, caring too much about anything was totally uncool. So whatever was more than a catchphrase was a way of life. The term became popular in the early ‘80s when Valley Girl speak expanded from Los Angeles to the world. But what began as innocuous slang evolved into something more nihilistic. In Nirvana’s breakout 1991 anthem, Smells Like Teen Spirit, where Kurt Cobain ditches any attempt at making a point in the song by singing, “Oh well, whatever, never mind.” Whatever was a way of distancing yourself from the powers-that-be, whether it was political, religious, corporate, or the media.


The term was also part of ‘90s hand-gesture culture, where people would call someone a loser by making an L with their index and middle fingers and placing it on their forehead. In Clueless, the affluent teens used two hands to merge the double Ls into a W, to signal “whatever,” with a double loser casher. Business Insider’s Emily Stewart notes that Gen X’s attitude comes from being raised as the least parented generation in recent memory. “Gen X's ‘whatever’ attitude has translated to a society that's perpetually a little ‘whatever’ about them,” she wrote.


It may be a knock on Gen Xers that they were once so nihilistic that they rallied around the term whatever, but it’s also a sign of knowing what’s important. A lot is going on in the world, and we only have so many Fs to give; it’s best to hand them out to the people who deserve them. Because when you care about everything, it’s hard to truly care about anything.

In the Reddit post, SpecialEggSlad faced criticism from commenters for naming her cat Whatever, which made it look like she didn’t care about the animal. Realizing this, she changed the cat’s name to Peekaboo. Let’s just hope the kitty grows into its name and isn’t a cat that refuses to hide, even if given an incredibly cozy cardboard box.

Community

Man writes a beautiful letter to the stylist who'd serve his wife with dementia

"To see her so happy was priceless."

Photo credit: Canva and Sara Verkuilen/Instagram

An act of kindness wasn't forgotten.

Sometimes a story comes along that reminds us of the profound beauty that can come from simple interactions, even though we may not realize it at at the time.

Sara Verkuilen was working at Hair Cuttery in Round Lake Beach, Illinois, when an older couple walked in for a haircut. "I don't think I had ever done their hair before," Verkuilen told Upworthy. "They were walk-ins."

The man and his wife were "just really cute together," she recalled. "He was so sweet with her and obviously very in love." Little did Verkuilen know how much of an impression her personal service and professional skills would have on both them that day.

The stylist shared a letter she received recently from the husband, signed only as "a grateful customer." The letter reads:

"Dear Sara,

This is a little bit awkward. But I've waited a really long time to pass this on to you.

My wife and I came in for haircuts shortly before Christmas of last year.

My wife was suffering from dementia, and you treated her as if you'd been working with dementia patients all your life. You let us sit next to each other, and when it came time for her cut you turned her chair towards me so I could watch her expression as you cut her hair.

Representative image Photo credit: Canva

It turned out even better than I thought it would.

Sadly, she died in March. And that haircut was one of the last, best moments of her life. She felt so pretty. She visited the mirror in her bathroom several times during the day and would come out beaming.

To see her so happy was priceless.

Looking back, it was likely dozens of haircuts you gave that day. But one which revitalized a woman's sense of self and her singular beauty. I hope you always realize the power of your profession.

It's so easy to take things like that for granted.

Sincerely,

A grateful customer"

Verkuilen said she wishes she could contact the man to thank him. She doesn't remember the couple's name and the letter didn't give any personal information, but it meant a great deal to her to receive it. She says she'd been feeling kind of stuck and bored in her career, which she had been in about eight years, and this letter gave her the boost she needed. She also hopes seeing the letter helps clients understand that stylists don't "just cut hair."

stylist, hair salon, kindness, beauty, dementia Stylists do more than just cut hair.Photo credit: Canva

"Receiving this letter was a huge reminder why I do what I do," she said. "It's an amazing feeling seeing someone look in the mirror after a transformation and smiling. Seeing how beautiful they feel, how confidence levels change. But it's an extremely difficult career. I get burnt out easily. I hope this letter can restore faith in other stylists that are maybe doubting if this career is right for them. We touch more than hair and I hope all the stylists out there realize how important they are and how what we do can have such an impact on our clients."

Caring for a loved one with dementia is never easy, and having a positive experience and interaction like this one, especially out in public, means a lot for a caregiver. But especially for this husband who wanted nothing more than to see his wife happy, it was particularly meaningful.

What a beautiful reminder to appreciate people who work in service jobs, the little things that make us happy, the "singular beauty" of our loved ones, and the time we have with them.

This article originally appeared five years ago.

