Why you might try peeling your bananas the way monkeys do
Our primate friends are onto something here.
Modern humans really like to argue about how to do simple things around the house. Families have fractured over how to load the dishwasher, or whether to hang the toilet paper roll over or under. We have strong opinions, get set in our ways, and refuse to change even in the face of compelling evidence.
There's a new debate raging and, believe it or not, it's all over the humble banana. For example, a recent Reddit thread with over 10,000 comments featured a wife and husband fiercely arguing over how, specifically, a banana should be peeled.
If you're like me, you didn't even know there were multiple ways to peel a banana. I've always grabbed the stem, angled it downward until the peel cracked open, and then peeled. Admittedly, it's not a perfect method. Sometimes the banana, if not perfectly ripe, with get smushed in the process. Or the stem may bend without splitting the peel open, leaving you wiggling back and forth until you give up and go get a knife.
Apparently, there is a better way. And all we have to do is watch how the monkeys do it.
YouTuber Anthony Crain of Cooking For One explains: "They ought to know. They know bananas." Instead of cracking the peel at the stem, primates squeeze the bottom end together (sometimes playfully referred to as the butthole of the banana) and the peel pops open, as if by magic.
"If you go from [the bottom end], it always works, no matter how ripe or unripe the banana is."
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Though the bottom-first method of banana peeling works great—and some even swear you get less stringy things (called "phloem bundles") this way—not everyone is convinced.
Though no official statistics exist as to what percentage of people peel their bananas from the stem, almost everyone I've ever met does it. And many of them are not looking to change their minds or methods any time soon.
"Monkeys also fling [poop]. Just cause monkeys do it doesn't automatically make it correct," one Redditor wrote.
"I am not a monkey; I will open it how I like," said another.
Others swore that once they tried the monkey technique, they never went back:
"When I heard you could do it by using the B side I tried it and it's super easy. Works every time and doesn't damage the inside. I've been using B ever since."
"This post ... is going to start a civil war," one user joked.
"Honestly this is one of the most interesting comment sections I’ve seen. I would never guess it was this divided," another added.
Top or bottom aren't the only banana-opening options available. Some people break bananas in half in the middle and peel from there. Others snap it open like a matador cracking a whip.
@yunggecko_
Magic banana? 🪄🍌 #fyp #foryoupage #magic
For as many different varieties of edible fruit that exist in the world, there seem to be just as many fascinating ways to access them.
Have you ever seen the pomegranate whacking method of removing those pesky seeds?
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Or how about the no-knife method of popping out avocado pits with just one hand?
@bearenger
#stitch with @_mynameischo OMG WHAT 🥑 #healthyrecipes #plantbased IB @tracesoats
As an apple connoisseur, I'm always interested in cool ways of slicing or coring an apple. I recently learned you can scoop the core out with a tablespoon or melon baller in about five seconds!
@jessicaygavin
2 Easy Ways to Core an Apple! #core #applestothecore #fruit #apples #easytips #cheflife
Truthfully, there's no wrong way to enjoy your fruit. You can peel your bananas like a monkey, or buy that little pointless doohickey from Amazon that slices it for you like knives don't exist.
Fruits of all kinds are delicious and contain tons of amazing nutrients for your body. What keeps it fun is always exploring new fruits, and yes, even new ways of peeling, coring, and eating them.
