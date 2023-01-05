+
Jenna Ortega explains how she came up with the viral 'Wednesday dance' in just two days

'I'm not a dancer. I don't do any of that. I have no experience in that field.'

Jenna Ortega explains how she came up with the viral Wednesday dance.

By now just about everyone has seen the viral "Wednesday" dance. It's the dance Jenna Ortega does in the hit Netflix series, "Wednesday" where we get a closer look at the eldest Addams Family child as she navigates the boarding school, Nevermore Academy.

The dance resembles the kind of moves a zombie might make, with a little extra rhythm, and it's jumped off the small screen onto the even smaller screens of cellphones. It's become a viral challenge on TikTok that even celebrities and athletes have joined in on. But Ortega recently revealed that she had no idea what the dance was going to look like until it was nearly time to shoot the scene.

Ortega stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and explained that she was tasked with choreographing the dance. The young star said director Tim Burton came to her about two days before the scene was to be shot and said, "Hey, Jenna, so I know you said that you wanted to choreograph this yourself. I know you got it. I know you've been working on it," he ended by saying he trusted her. The only problem is … she in fact did not have it. She was not working on it.

Because her character, Wednesday, also fences and plays the cello, Ortega spent a lot of her free time learning to do those things, and choreographing the dance completely slipped her mind. She told Fallon her response to Burton that "it's all so good," when in reality she had "not gone over it at all." Ortega admits that she was kicking herself for not working on the dance but she still had two days to figure it out.

And that's exactly what she did because what she put together essentially took over the internet. Ortega said, "I'm not a dancer. I don't do any of that. I have no experience in that field," before she revealed that she didn't sleep for two days while watching videos to prepare. That's intense preparation but it was all worth it.

See the entire interview below and if you haven't seen the original Wednesday dance, you can check that out below the interview.

Watch the original Wednesday dance below:

Mom’s reaction to toddler giving herself a haircut shows the power of 'gentle parenting'

“Oh, wow. You did a good job!”

Designerluxury4you TikTok

Mom's reaction to toddler's self haircut

An unsupervised toddler with a pair of scissors is nightmare fuel for parents.

Will you find shredded books, a hole in your new couch, or a pile of lopped off hair when you emerge from your quick trip to the potty?

Toddlers may still be very young, but they are fast and have a knack for getting ahold of unapproved things quickly, inflicting maximum destruction. TikTok user, @designerluxury4you, shared a video of their toddler proudly showing off the haircut she had given herself.

Experiencing your child giving themselves or their siblings a haircut seems to be a rite of passage for parents.

But the way this mom handled the discovery is showing how gentle parenting is changing the game. It's pretty safe to say that most parents would react in a more expressive way and immediately remove the scissors from the child's hands. This mom responded in the kindest and most respectful way you can imagine and maybe the internet is a little better for having seen it.

U.S. approves world's first vaccine for honeybees to stave off deadly 'foulbrood' disease

The way the bees receive the vaccine is fascinating.

Photo by Meggyn Pomerleau on Unsplash

Honeybees are getting their first vaccine.

Without bees, the human race would be screwed. We rely on those little buggers to pollinate most of the crops that feed most of the world—they're a critical link in the food chain that sustains human existence.

But scientists have been worried about bee populations in recent years, as colony collapse disorder, habitat loss and various bee diseases have threatened the planet's primary pollinators. There's good news for our fuzzy, buzzy friends, however. The world's first honeybee vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help stave off American foulbrood, a deadly disease that's spread through bacterial spores and can take down entire colonies.

So how does a bee colony get vaccinated? Are we talking 50,000 teeny-tiny syringes or what?

Mom shares video of her toddler coming to the rescue when she locks herself out of the house

Tiny human to the rescue.

Holden and Mama/TikTok

Toddler helps mom when she's locked out of the house.

Would you be considered human if you haven't locked yourself out of your house at least once? One mom on TikTok found herself in quite the predicament with only her toddler to "mission impossible" his way to unlocking the house door to let his mom, @gesikaaaaaa, inside. The video starts with the camera pointed at a rosy-cheeked toddler on a snow-covered porch.

The boy looks to be no older than 2 or 3 but he's an expert at following directions … sort of. It's all still pretty new to him and, as anyone who's ever interacted with a toddler knows, multistep directions are not the way to go. They tend to hear one thing only and even then are apt to be distracted by a stray piece of lint and not be able to finish the task.

Everything is new to a toddler and it doesn't take much to distract them. And just about anything can be a toy. So when this mom helped her son through an open window in an effort to guide him through the process of unlocking the door, classic toddler cuteness ensued.

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake after his cardiac arrest that shocked the world

“Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God.”

Images via Buffalo Bills and Wikicommons

Damar Hamlin is reportedly making great progress after his traumatic on-field injury

In a recent game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle. The game was only about ten minutes into the first quarter when Hamlin collapsed and a flurry of medical personnel rushed to revive him.

His medical emergency immediately raised questions and a renewed focus over the safety of football as a sport and the degree to which professional sports places profits over the health and safety of the players who make the game what it is.

Hamlin was immediately transported to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the game was postponed indefinitely while the NFL focuses on Hamlin's recovery and what caused the incident. He was placed into a medically induced coma but has since woken up. According to Yahoo Sports, Hamlin is alert, responsive and asking questions, though he's still on a ventilator.

One of the first things he inquired about was who won the game, and while he can't speak, he has been communicating through writing. Doctors are hopeful as “it appears that his neurological condition and function is intact,” according to a press conference by Dr. Timothy Pritts, vice chair for clinical operations at UC Health.

These AT&T commercials from 30 years ago perfectly predicted the future

How'd they know all this in '93?

via Mike Mozart/Flickr

A rainbow over the AT&T store.

Thirty years ago, AT&T launched its “You Will” ad campaign, which predicted future technological developments that seemed pretty far-fetched at the time. But, in hindsight, the ad was surprisingly accurate in anticipating technology that’s commonplace today.

"Have you ever borrowed a book from thousands of miles away?" the first ad asks. "Crossed the country without stopping for directions? Or sent someone a fax from the beach? You will. And the company that will bring it to you is AT&T."

OK, the fax prediction was a bit off because that technology fell by the wayside after email was developed. But the sentiment was correct.

Woman's viral TikTok praising her 'mommune' has other single moms asking where to sign up

She talked about how she found her chosen family, and how others can form their own.

@beacykefer/TikTok

"This is your sign to move into a Mommune."

The proverb “it takes a village” still holds true, despite communities dwindling in our modern world. Humans in general are hard-wired for collaboration, and when it comes to parenthood—an inherently difficult task—having the help of others can make a world of difference.

That’s why single mom Kristin, who goes by the handle @beachykefer, is sharing the gospel on how her fellow single moms support each other through challenging times, in what she lovingly calls a “mommune.”

In a now viral TikTok, Kristin shared how when she was under the weather (or “sick AF,” as she put it) her mommune not only made her homemade soup and cookies, they took her kids out to the park so she could rest and recover.
