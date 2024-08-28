School is back in session. Here are 5 simple lunch ideas to keep you sane while you keep your family healthy.
With O Organics, it's easy.
Parents, let’s face it: prepping school lunches can feel like trying to solve a complex math equation. It's got to be nutritious, appealing, fast, and let's not forget…within budget. But what if we told you there’s a secret weapon that can make this whole ordeal a breeze? Enter: O Organics from Albertsons.
O Organics offers a wide range of affordable, USDA organic goodies that are perfect for school lunches. From crunchy apple slices to delicious, creamy greek yogurt, they've got you covered. Plus, their prices won’t break the bank, proving that healthy eating doesn’t have to be a luxury.
Now, let’s get down to the good stuff: the food! Here are some simple, kid (and wallet) friendly lunch ideas—made entirely with O Organics ingredients—to help you ditch the processed junk and give your kids the fuel they need to conquer the classroom:
1. Pasta Salad
- Main: A cold pasta salad made with O Organics whole-grain rotini pasta, O Organics chopped vegetables (like cucumbers, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes), and Italian dressing. Add protein with chickpeas or a three bean blend.
- Side: O Organics apple slices.
- Snack: A serving of O Organics Greek yogurt, with some granola for a fun topping.
2. Egg Salad Sandwich
- Main: A sandwich using whole wheat bread filled with a mixture of O Organics hard boiled eggs, mayo (or Greek yogurt for extra protein), mustard, dill, onion powder, salt and pepper.
- Side:O Organics tortilla chips and salsa.
- Snack: A pack of O Organics fruit strips.
3. Peanut Butter Apple Wrap (great for toddlers)
- Main:O Organics peanut butter spread on a couple of flour soft taco tortillas, topped with thinly sliced apples. Drizzle some O Organics honey, roll it up and voila!
- Side:O Organics baby-cut carrots with a side of hummus.
- Snack:O Organics cottage cheese.
4. Quickie Quesadilla
- Main: A tortilla filled with O Organics Mexican Style Shredded Cheese, black beans, and a sprinkle of chili powder.
- Side: A couple of hard boiled O Organics eggs.
- Snack: Ants on a log.
5. A Hot Dog…that stays hot
- Main: You know the drill. Hot dog (we recommended the O Organics Beef Franks). Mustard. Cheese. Bun.
- Side: A colorful side salad with spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and vinaigrette dressing.
- Snack:O Organics banana chips.
But how the heck do you keep the hot dog hot? We’ve got just the tip, courtesy of Allrecipes.com:
Step 1
- Preheat an insulated beverage container by filling it with boiling water. Let stand for 15 to 20 minutes. Right before leaving, dump out water and replace with more boiling water. The preheating keeps it hot for a longer time. Place the hot dog into the water and close the lid.
Step 2
- When your child is ready for lunch, they can take the hot dog out of the container and place it on the bun.
Remember: This list is just a starting point. You can totally customize it to your kid’s needs and preferences. You can even involve your kiddos in the lunch-packing process to make it more fun for everyone. Let them help choose the menu, make a shopping list, pack their lunches…even grow their own veggies! If you’re feeling ambitious, that is.
No matter how you choose to give your kids the best possible start to their day, making small changes and taking advantage of resources like O Organics can help make it happen in a sustainable and enjoyable way.
