+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Pop Culture

Mom gives her daughter's pink nursery a delightfully goth 'Wednesday Addams' makeover

"Love when parents support their kid's interest," one stunned viewer wrote.

wednesday netflix, wednesday room decor, parents
@nicola__marie/TikTok

Even Wednesday would smile at this.

Some crafty parents really get a kick out of going all out to decorate their kid’s room. During the toddler years, this might be much easier. Some fluffy clouds painted here, a creative stuffed animal display there, throw a cutesy cartoon painting on the wall and call it a day.

But when that kid gets older and starts developing their own distinct personality, well, that’s another kettle of fish. Now you have outside input based on your child’s new tastes, never knowing if those tastes will last a few years or a few weeks. And often, it’s a complete departure from what was previously established.

Case in point: this mom who turned her daughter’s whimsical pink bedroom into an all-black goth girl fantasy in honor of the 6-year-old’s newfound obsession with Wednesday Addams.

In a video posted to her TikTok, Nicola Marie shares that the room makeover is a surprise. She is then seen turning the walls, bedspread, dresser, rug and curtains delightfully gloomy, all while the Wednesday Addams version of Rolling Stones’ “Paint it Black” plays. Nice touch.

@nicola__marie Surprising my daughter with a new Wednesday bedroom #roommakeover#surprise#surprisemakeover#wednesday#wednesdayaddams#kidsbedroom#interiordesign#decor#gothgirl#gothdecor#paintitblack♬ Paint It Black - Wednesday Addams

Marie was also really clever by incorporating dark purple hues and bold black-and-white patterns, staying true to the theme while adding some dynamic touches. Plus, you gotta love the three silhouette-y pictures showing Jenna Ortega as Wednesday doing her iconic dance right above the bed.

Marie revealed that this entire project cost $1,200 (yowza), but judging by her daughter’s elated reaction to the surprise, it seems well worth it.

And she wasn’t the only one in love with the design. Several adults—proudly still in their emo phase—wanted it for themselves. And even more applauded Marie for supporting what brings her daughter joy.

“Love when parents support their children’s interests,” the top comment read.

As for how Marie feels about the possible impermanence of her daughter’s obsession, she’s made it pretty clear in the comments section that she’s completely down with it. When one person joked, “The child: mom I don’t like Wednesday anymore,” she simply responded “The mom: cool, what’s next?”

Now there’s a mom as fabulous as Morticia herself.

From Your Site Articles
parents
Badge
P&G
Proctor and Gamble
Joy

Know someone doing major good in the world? Share their story and win $1,000 for charity with Upworthy & P&G’s #ActsOfGood Awards

Do good. Win big for the charity of your choice.

True

In a flurry of heavy headlines that constantly inundate our feeds, acts of good connect us back to our faith in humanity. Witnessing just one person go out of their way to make the world a better place is a powerful healing salve against apathy. It reminds us all of what we are collectively capable of creating. This is the philosophy that Upworthy wholeheartedly believes in, hence why we’re always sharing uplifting stories of people giving kindness, generosity and support to their fellow humans.

That’s also why we’re partnering with P&G, the maker of some of our favorite household products like Tide, Always and Pampers, to bring you the 2023 Acts of Good Awards, and celebrate the individuals who are giving back and strengthening their communities.

Think of it like the Oscars of kindness. Half as formal but twice as feel-good.

Besides providing the world with brands we know and trust, P&G is a company doing good acts, whether it’s supporting hygiene education, helping struggling communities gain access to basic necessities or delivering essentials for families impacted by disasters.

Keep ReadingShow less
acts of good
Joy

18-year-old took her college savings and bought the restaurant where she was a dishwasher

Samantha Frye, the newest owner of Rosalie's restaurant, is proving there's more than one way to invest in your future.

Canva

There are many way to invest in your future

Eighteen year old Samantha Frye has traded college life for entrepreneurship, and she has no regrets.

Frye began working at Rosalie's Restaurant in Strasburg, Ohio at 16 as a dishwasher, working up the ranks as a kitchen prep, server, then line cook. All while working a second job, sometimes third job.

After graduating high school, Frye started college at Ohio State with plans of studying business or environmental engineering. But when she came back to work a shift at Rosalie’s for winter break, an opportunity arose—the owners had planned to sell the restaurant.
Keep ReadingShow less
college
Badge
Acuvue
Acuvue
Sponsored

ACUVUE launches a new campaign to inspire Gen Z to put down their phones and follow their vision

What will you create on your social media break? Share it at #MyVisionMySight.

True

If you’ve always lived in a world with social media, it can be tough to truly understand how it affects your life. One of the best ways to grasp its impact is to take a break to see what life is like without being tethered to your phone and distracted by a constant stream of notifications.

Knowing when to disconnect is becoming increasingly important as younger people are becoming aware of the adverse effects screen time can have on their eyes. According to Eyesafe Nielsen, adults are now spending 13-plus hours a day on their digital devices, a 35% increase from 2019.1. Many of us now spend more time staring at screens on a given day than we do sleeping which can impact our eye health.

Normally, you blink around 15 times per minute, however, focusing your eyes on computer screens or other digital displays have been shown to reduce your blink rate by up to 60%.2 Reduced blinking can destabilize your eyes’ tear film, causing dry, tired eyes and blurred vision.3

Keep ReadingShow less
social media
Joy

A woman accidentally flushed her ring down the toilet. How she got it back 13 years later.

The ring was an anniversary present for 33 years of marriage.

Metropolitan Council|YouTube

Woman reunited with ring she lost 13 years ago

Losing a ring is not an uncommon occurrence. People lose rings all the time, but there's a particular fear that comes with losing the precious item down the drain, mostly because you're likely to never see it again. Especially if it gets flushed down a toilet, which is why one woman had written off the anniversary ring she lost down the commode more than a decade ago.

Mary Strand received a beautiful, unique diamond ring for her 33rd wedding anniversary from her husband, Dave, according to NBC affiliate KARE 11. The ring slipped off of her finger 13 years ago when she was in her bathroom, and by the time she realized what had happened, it was too late.

“It was swirling around. I truly dove for it, and it went down the drain,” she told KARE 11.

Surely, the woman was frantic trying to rescue the ring before it took up residence with the fish, but Strand had no luck grabbing the ring before it swirled out of sight.

Keep ReadingShow less
lost ring
Pop Culture

Man's 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' lifeline call to dad is still thrilling 24 years later

This might be the greatest game show moment ever.

@Steve_Perrault/Twitter

Some moments never get old.

On November 19, 1999, a man named John Carpenter made game show history and quite possibly gave us all the greatest game show moment of all time.

Carpenter was a contestant on the very first season of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” shot in America. Hosted by the late Regis Philbin, the quiz show featured three "lifeline" options to help them with difficult questions, the most popular being able to “Phone-a-Friend.”

Carpenter had impressively not used a single lifeline for any of his questions. That is, until question 15. The million-dollar question, to be exact.

Keep ReadingShow less
video
Family

Mom who packs her child a meal when going out to restaurants has parents fired up

Does she have a good point?

via UnbreakableMomma/TikTok

Karlie Smith shows the meal she's bringing to the restaurant for her son.

A mom who admitted she packs her 2-year-old a meal when they go out to dinner has started an interesting debate on TikTok about restaurant etiquette and how it applies to young children.

The video posted by Ohio mom, Karlie Smith (unbreakablemomma on TikTok), has received nearly 600,000 views and has over 1,850 comments.

“Call me cheap, call me whatever, but if we’re going out to a restaurant, I’m packing my kid a meal," Smith, 21, said in her post. "I do this for many reasons. On Friday nights, my family and I get together, and tonight, we’re getting food out. My son is not getting food out.”

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Joy

Dog owner dressed up as dog's favorite toy and his reaction was seriously adorable

The life-sized Mr. Quackers was almost too much joy for Charlie to handle.

Charlie the Golden 18/YouTube

Charlie the golden retriever got to experience a life-sized Mr. Quackers and it was sheer joy.

The first thing you need to know about Charlie the golden retriever is that he loves Mr. Quackers.

Mr. Quackers is Charlie's stuffed yellow duck. Charlie carries him around everywhere, he loves him so.

@charliethegolden18

I always so happ to see my lil bro 😋 #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #dogs #goldenretriever




Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon asked people to share 'funny, weird, or embarrassing' stories about their dads

When life is one big dad joke.

YouTube

Dad knows lots of things … just not who this Taylor Swift guy is.

There are many traditional staples of fatherhood—love, support, protection, security, providing an example—but there is, of course, that other not-so-warm-and-fuzzy feeling that dads can provoke in their kids at any given moment … sheer, utter embarrassment.

Usually in a father’s humiliation tool belt is the infamous dad joke. These corny puns have been around since 2003, and let’s face it, they’ll never leave. Of course, no dad needs one to make your eyes roll. They can do that most of the time simply by being themselves.

For his well-known #Hashtags segment, Jimmy Fallon asked his “Tonight Show” audience to share “funny, weird, or embarrassing” stories about their dads. Fallon, a father himself, is no stranger to the cringeworthy power of a dad joke. In a 2020 interview with TODAY, Fallon admitted, “I’m starting to get the eye rolls now where Daddy’s not the funniest person in the world.”

Keep ReadingShow less
fatherhood
Trending Stories