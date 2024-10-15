Family-run donut shop in Louisiana creates the perfect Addams family-themed Halloween ad
“Now THIS is MARKETING."
A family owned donut shop got a little creepy and kooky with their social media this Halloween season—and people are loving them for it.
Miko’s Donuts, located in Broussard, Louisiana and owned by husband and wife Trey & Julie Mikolajczyk, has become a sweet staple of the area not just for its delicious pastries (like their beloved ‘Mikronut’ croissant donuts) but for their incredibly creative and cinematic marketing reels.
This time, however, the Mikolajczyks truly outdid themselves by channeling everyone’s favorite gothic, yet wholesome clan—the Addams Family.
As that iconic theme song plays in the background, we see Julie (aka Morticia) and Trey (Gomez) posing in front of gravestones, snapping their fingers to reveal more and more family members—that includes their two children, plus the staff they’ve added over the years. Julie tells Upworthy that this was meant to reflect how they have grown as a business over time.
Sticking true to the Mikos mission of “edgy + traditional donuts with a side of entertainment,” the clip also shows the team making their seasonal offerings in the shop, Addams family-style—with deadpan faces and delightful macabre.
Put as plain as a glazed donut: it’s just freaking cool. Watch:
@mikosdonuts Went goth…might delete later. 🦇🪦 Halloween inspired donuts are here and available all through the month of Oct👀ber!
Down in the comments, people were sold.
“Now THIS is MARKETING. The marketing team all need raises,” one viewer wrote.
“This is the most elite commercial ever,” wrote another.
One person even said “Brb telling my husband we need to drive 13 hours to get donuts.”
It can be difficult for mom and pop shops to really differentiate themselves, but the Mikolajczyks have embraced the challenge, and view it as an opportunity to get creative. Julie shares that they are always collaborating with their videographer Cameron Theyard to come up with “out of the box” ideas to keep locals engaged.
And it's lovely to see that it’s working out. Mikos donuts is currently going strong in its sixth year! Just goes to show that while it’s not easy being a small business…a little imagination does go a long way.
By the way, there's even more Halloween goodness where that came from. They've also made Ghostbusters, Twilight, and "Thriller" themed videos. Am I personally hoping for a Death Becomes Her one in the future? Yes. Absolutely. I would also settle for a Beetlejuice one.
Even if you aren’t a Louisiana local, some Mikos items (like their king cakes during Mardi Gras season) are available to ship. Or you can support them by giving them a follow on TikTok and Instagram. You know you’ll be entertained.