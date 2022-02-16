Education

Retired NFL lineman became the ‘lunch man’ at his kids' school to promote healthy eating

jared veldheer, school lunches, arizona cardinals
via Wikimedia Commons and Saint Paul the Apostle/Facebook

Jared Veldheer goes from lineman to lunch man.

Jared Veldheer played 11 seasons as an offensive lineman in the NFL from 2010 to 2020, spending most of his playing career with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. The 6' 8" Veldheer was known for his incredible size, weighing as much as 330 pounds during the height of his career.

Veldheer was so large that he even stood out while standing next to other NFL linemen.


After Veldheer retired, he began looking for a new career path that allowed him to follow his passions. In August 2021, he learned that St. Paul the Apostle School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where both his children attend, was in need of someone to manage the school’s kitchen.

The former NFL star had been advising the school’s principal about nutrition and when the job opened up he asked to be considered. Veldheer has a lifelong love of food that started when he was a child. If he didn’t like the lunch his mother made, he would make his own.

"I've always liked cooking," Veldheer told ESPN. "I wasn't sure if I wanted to, you know, be the school lunch lady, but anyway, gave it some thought and I was like, I'm kind of looking for something to do with my time. It's not a bad gig time-commitment wise. I'm around my kids. So I just kind of went for it.”

Now, the former NFL star who earned millions in his career makes $15 an hour and works from 7:45 a.m. to around 1 p.m.

Veldheer is passionate about changing the perceptions surrounding school lunches. "We are able to kind of break the traditional route of school food that looks like just a hunk of frozen corn and a big old rectangular piece of pizza,” he told WZZM13.

Since the former athlete took over, the school has broken from the usual lunch menu standards of chicken nuggets and pizza. Instead, it's added more exotic fare, including beef bulgogi, chicken tikka masala, smoked carnitas and chimichurri flank steak.

Overall, his mission is "to nourish developing humans."

"A lot of kids just eat crap," he said. "I think we live in a time where a lot of kids just kind of get by with snacking all the time with just processed crap in the cupboard. So, it's like, if I can just make it my goal to give them one nourishing meal, then that's good."

The man who once guarded the blind side of quarterbacks such as Carson Palmer and Aaron Rodgers now protects his students’ health by eliminating as many seed oils and simple sugars from their diets as possible.

Even though Veldheer is completely dedicated to his new job, the parents and faculty at the school can’t help but chuckle a little when they see the 6' 8" former lineman serving up lunch.

"A picture's worth a thousand words on this," St. Paul the Apostle principal Michelle Morrow said. "I'm grinning ear-to-ear just picturing and seeing what I get to see every day, the kids looking straight up to him yet can feel so comfortable and confident in asking him questions and trying different foods, and really figuring out what he's doing.”

You better believe that when Veldheer asks the kids to take another bite of their meal they listen.

"He'll go in the cafeteria and be like, 'Alright, everybody, I want you to take a bite of those beans. I made them special for you,'" Molly Cotter, who has three kids at the school said. "And boy, did they do it."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
football
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman on the opening night of his new Broadway show 'The Music Man'

Instagram

We never want them to become friends.

Ah, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. No celebrity feud has been this entertaining since the days of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Unlike Davis and Crawford, however, the war between Jackman and Reynolds is nothing but friendly fire.

Who could forget their People’s Sexiest Man Alive shenanigans? Or their fake political ads against one another in 2018? I mean, these are some grade A, next-level types of pranks here.

So is it any surprise really, that on opening night of “The Music Man,” where Hugh Jackman would star as the titular character, that Ryan Reynolds wouldn’t behave himself? I think not. And we’d all be disappointed if he did, anyway.

The Broadway revival had already been delayed after both Jackman and his co-star, fellow showtune icon Sutton Foster, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 28. Just days into the show’s run, "The Music Man" had been forced into a fermata, for you music geeks out there.
Keep Reading Show less
celebrities
Joy & Humor

Someone changed 'Titanic' so it's starring a cat as Rose. Get this person an Oscar.

Facebook

And the award for cutest co-star goes to...

While others debate over which movies are getting snubbed for the Oscars, let’s take a moment to bask in the true genius of filmmaking that should really be the talk of Tinsel Town.

If you haven’t stumbled across OwlKitty yet, here’s the lowdown:

OwlKitty is a 2-year-old cat in Portland, Oregon, who replaces the starring roles in beloved movies and television shows, in exchange for lots of treats and cuddles, according to her bio. OwlKitty’s real name is Lizzy, but everybody knows that all the great actresses have stage personas.

OwlKitty’s purrodies include pop culture standouts like "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," "Stranger Things," "Avengers: Endgame," and even a Billie Eillish music video. The editing on these things is so seamless, it’s nothing short of wizardry. Which makes sense, considering one of OwlKitty’s owners, Tibo Charroppin, is a professional filmmaker.

The latest film to undergo an OwlKitty reboot is "Titanic." Only instead of Kate Winslet playing her iconic role of Rose, OwlKitty takes the lead. And shines like the furry star she is.

Keep Reading Show less
animals
Joy & Humor

Street artist creates delightful 3D scenes in walls and walkways for everyone to enjoy

TedxTalks/YouTube

David Zinn creates art from what he sees everywhere he goes.

Street artists are a special breed. While "the art world" can sometimes be a snooty, elite place for those with means, street art is made for everyone. Sometimes that means large public murals, but street art can be small, too. In fact, some of the best street art is so small you might miss it if you're not paying attention. But those who are can discover some delightful surprises.

Just imagine walking down a sidewalk and seeing this little fella at your feet:

Or this young lady:

Or this creature:

Keep Reading Show less
art
Trending Stories