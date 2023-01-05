Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake after his cardiac arrest that shocked the world
'Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God.'
In a recent game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle. The game was only about 10 minutes into the first quarter when Hamlin collapsed and a flurry of medical personnel rushed to revive him.
His medical emergency immediately raised questions and put renewed focus on the safety of football as a sport and the degree to which professional sports places profits over the health and safety of the players who make the game what it is.
Hamlin was immediately transported to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the game was postponed indefinitely while the NFL focuses on Hamlin's recovery and what caused the incident. He was placed into a medically induced coma but has since woken up. According to Yahoo Sports, Hamlin is alert, responsive and asking questions, though he's still on a ventilator.
One of the first things he inquired about was who won the game, and while he can't speak, he has been communicating through writing. Doctors are hopeful as “it appears that his neurological condition and function is intact,” according to Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery and vice chair for clinical operations at UC Health, speaking at a UC Health Medical Center press conference.
Hamlin continues to be in critical condition in the ICU, but the news of him being alert has his NFL colleagues and their families cheering for his continued recovery. Patriots player Jonnu Smith tweeted, "Thank God for improvement just as much as we asked him for healing. If not more." Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, has organized for schools across Cincinnati to send get-well cards to Hamlin.
\u201c"You won the game of life." \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\ude4f\n\nDoctors from UC Medical Center speak to the progress they're seeing from Damar Hamlin.\u201d— NFL (@NFL) 1672948032
Even President Biden tweeted words of support, writing, “Great news. Damar, like I told your mom and dad yesterday, Jill and I – along with all of America – are praying for you and your family.” The entire nation is rooting for Hamlin to make a full recovery. And to show their support, fans have been flooding his fundraisers with money.
Hamlin's The Chasing M's Foundation was formed in 2020 right before he was drafted into the NFL as a sixth round pick in 2021. It was started as his way to give back to his community, according to the foundation's GoFundMe, where Hamlin wrote, "As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me."
\u201cZac Taylor's wife, Sarah, started a campaign at their kid's school to make get-well cards for Damar Hamlin.\n\nRoughly 40 schools in Cincinnati are now participating \n\nvia @meghanmongillo | @Local12\u201d— CBS Sports (@CBS Sports) 1672951300
The GoFundMe was set up for the foundation's very first toy drive, but after Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest, fans have donated millions. Currently, the fundraiser sits at $7.5 million and it continues to climb. Hamlin's father Mario is the executive director of The Chasing M's Foundation and he is asking for people who would like to help to donate to first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's trauma center. He has also been encouraging people to buy lunch for their local first responders and trauma center staff.
The Chasing M's Foundation has a website where donations can be made to aid Hamlin in giving back to his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. While Hamlin continues to recover, his teammates headed to practice after hearing the good news. We certainly hope his progress continues and he recovers quickly.
If you would like to contribute to The Chasing M's Foundation's community toy drive GoFundMe, click here.
If you would would like to contribute to The Chasing M's Foundation directly, you can click here.