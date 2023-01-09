+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

NFL fans say the trainer who gave Damar Hamlin life-saving CPR should be in the Hall of Fame

Who’s more deserving of the NFL’s highest honor than Denny Kellington?

damar hamlin, denny kellington, buffalo bills
via All-Pro Reels/Flickr

Washington Football Team at. Buffalo Bills from Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY September 26th, 2021

The most touching moment during Week 18 of the NFL season was after veteran Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown made a thrilling 42-yard diving catch for a touchdown. When he returned to the sidelines, he quietly gave the game ball to Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington.

It was a gesture of thanks for Kellington’s quick thinking during the January 2 Monday night contest versus the Bengals when his actions helped save Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life. Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest and needed immediate resuscitation and defibrillation. Kellington administered CPR on Hamlin before the defibrillator restored his pulse.

Kellington took immediate action administering CPR and it's a major reason why Hamlin is still alive today. Dr. William Knight IV, who treated Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, praised Kellington and the Bills training staff for their heroic actions.

“We cannot credit their team enough,” Knight said, noting that Hamlin needed “immediate bystander CPR, which ... rarely ever happens."

"There are injuries occasionally that happen on sports fields, be it in football or others, but it is incredibly rare to have something be this serious (and) that quickly recognized," Knight said. "Meeting the standard of what we would expect in that scenario is what has allowed us to be able to discuss these good outcomes today."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also praised Kellington at a press conference.

“For an assistant to find himself at that position and needing to take the action that he did and step up and take charge like he did … is nothing short of amazing,” McDermott said. “The courage that took … talk about a real leader, a real hero, in saving Damar’s life, and I just admire his strength.”


One week after his horrifying collapse, Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, January 9 to continue his recovery at a hospital in Buffalo, New York.

Some football fans on Twitter believe that Kellington should be given the NFL’s highest honor, an induction into the Hall of Fame for his heroics. The idea makes a lot of sense. It’s one thing to achieve greatness on the field or in the front office, but saving someone’s life puts Kellington on a whole new level of achievement.

Currently, there are 362 members of the NFL Hall of Fame which includes former players, coaches and front-office people, but a medical staffer has never been inducted. If the NFL acted fast, there’s still time for Kellington to be inducted in 2023.

Players usually have to wait a minimum of five years after retirement to be inducted into the Hall of Fame but there is no waiting period for those who have contributed to the league off the field.

The NFL should announce the latest list of people who will be enshrined in the coming days, leading up to an induction ceremony at Super Bowl 57. To honor Kellington shortly after his amazing act would be a wonderful display of respect by the NFL at a time when player health is top of mind for players and fans.

Kellington took immediate action to help save a player’s life. The least the NFL can do to repay him is to give him the honor he’s due without hesitation.

From Your Site Articles
nfl
popular

Mom shares video of her toddler coming to the rescue when she locks herself out of the house

Tiny human to the rescue.

Holden and Mama/TikTok

Toddler helps mom when she's locked out of the house.

Would you be considered human if you haven't locked yourself out of your house at least once? One mom on TikTok found herself in quite the predicament with only her toddler to "mission impossible" his way to unlocking the house door to let his mom, @gesikaaaaaa, inside. The video starts with the camera pointed at a rosy-cheeked toddler on a snow-covered porch.

The boy looks to be no older than 2 or 3 but he's an expert at following directions … sort of. It's all still pretty new to him and, as anyone who's ever interacted with a toddler knows, multistep directions are not the way to go. They tend to hear one thing only and even then are apt to be distracted by a stray piece of lint and not be able to finish the task.

Everything is new to a toddler and it doesn't take much to distract them. And just about anything can be a toy. So when this mom helped her son through an open window in an effort to guide him through the process of unlocking the door, classic toddler cuteness ensued.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Science

A whale-watching tour got to witness a gray whale giving birth right next to their boat

Even the expert crew said they'd never seen anything like it.

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash

Whale watchers got to see a baby whale being born off the coast of Dana Point, California.

Seeing a whale in the wild can be a moving experience for many people. That's why thousands of people pay money to go on whale-watching excursions, hoping to catch a glimpse of the gentle, majestic, intelligent creatures in their natural habitat.

Lucky whale watchers get to catch much more than a glimpse, and some even see a whale breach up close. But very, very few ever get to see anything close to what a recent group of tourists on a whale-watching cruise off Dana Point, California, got to witness.

Boats are required by law to stay at least 100 yards away from whales, but if a whale approaches a boat when it's stopped, there's not a whole lot a captain can do. Starting up the engine would just disturb it, so the best thing to do is just enjoy the encounter.

In this case, when a gray whale swam near a Capt. Dave's Dana Point Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari tour boat, passengers and crew thought they might be witnessing something tragic. The whale was splashing about and was soon surrounded by blood in the water. Some speculated that maybe a shark or other predatory animal had attacked the whale.

Keep ReadingShow less
whale birth
popular

Mom’s reaction to toddler giving herself a haircut shows the power of 'gentle parenting'

“Oh, wow. You did a good job!”

Designerluxury4you TikTok

Mom's reaction to toddler's self haircut

An unsupervised toddler with a pair of scissors is nightmare fuel for parents.

Will you find shredded books, a hole in your new couch, or a pile of lopped off hair when you emerge from your quick trip to the potty?

Toddlers may still be very young, but they are fast and have a knack for getting ahold of unapproved things quickly, inflicting maximum destruction. TikTok user, @designerluxury4you, shared a video of their toddler proudly showing off the haircut she had given herself.

Experiencing your child giving themselves or their siblings a haircut seems to be a rite of passage for parents.

But the way this mom handled the discovery is showing how gentle parenting is changing the game. It's pretty safe to say that most parents would react in a more expressive way and immediately remove the scissors from the child's hands. This mom responded in the kindest and most respectful way you can imagine and maybe the internet is a little better for having seen it.

Keep ReadingShow less
gentle parenting
Democracy

Congressman wears his 4-month-old son during historic vote on the House floor

Bringing your baby to work can be a challenge, whether you work from home, in an office or in Congress.

commons.wikimedia.org

Congressman wears 4-month-old son during vote.

In 2020, most parents got a crash course on bringing their kid to work, when work was suddenly at the kitchen table. Overnight, the roles of work and parenting collided, notwithstanding that for some parents this is the norm due to high child care costs or other life circumstances. Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., is making sure that families don't get lost in the shuffle in the U.S. House.

The congressman's family came into Washington, D.C., from California to watch him get sworn in on January 3. But when things took a bit longer due to the prolonged speaker vote, Gomez felt it was important for his son to be on the floor with him when he cast his historic vote for Hakeem Jeffries. Jeffries will be the first Black minority leader in the House.

Bringing your baby to work can be a challenge, whether you work from home, in an office or in Congress. Babies may be little bundles of joy but if you miss their feeding time they become hungry bundles of anger. And Gomez's 4-month-old son, Hodge, was on a strict feeding schedule so he knew things could get a bit more complicated. It didn't discourage his decision.

Keep ReadingShow less
jimmy gomez
Family

Dad gives his daughter a 'pick a card' adventure and her choices were adorable

Best. Night. Ever.

@thechavezfamily/TikTok

She chose "spa night."

Have you seen those “pick a card date nights” floating around on TikTok?

It’s usually reserved for romantic couples, and shows one partner picking from two pieces of paper labeled with different activities like “picnic in the park” or “dinner and a movie.” They won’t be able to see what’s on the card until they choose, and it’s always fun to see their reaction after the fact … especially when they accidentally pick a chore. Yeah, some partners go there.

One dad decided to take the idea and add his own twist—taking his young daughter out on their own "pick a card" adventure. Absolute cuteness ensued.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Pop Culture

Adorable 'Pickle Girl' can't contain her unbridled joy over the tasty veggie snack

Have you ever loved something like she loves pickles?

@recesstherapy/TikTok

They're SOUR!

In 2022, kiddo interview series Recess Therapy introduced us to Corn Kid, whose wholesome love of his favorite vegetable took the world by storm. His internet fame led to a viral song on TikTok and even a brand sponsorship for crying out loud.

But it’s 2023 now, and there’s a new veggie kid in town. And her name is Pickle Girl.

From her ecstatic squeals to adorable crunching sounds, Pickle Girl's interview with host Julian Shapiro-Barnum is just too freakin’ cute. But really, it’s her unbridled zest for life itself that will make you wanna watch the video over and over again. Nothing sour about this child, no matter how many pickles she’s allegedly eaten.
Keep ReadingShow less
kids