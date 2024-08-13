+
Woman who died for 4 minutes brought back to life by AT&T worker installing her internet

"She was laying there, not breathing, eyes wide open.”

Kevin Tenkhoff, 62, a Customer Service Technician with AT&T for the past 19 years, was making a routine service call in Springfield, Missouri, in October 2023 when his quick thinking saved a woman’s life. He was installing the internet at Helen and Ryan Parli's home when he heard someone yelling.

Initially, he thought it may have been someone calling out for their dog, but he decided to check out the situation in case someone needed help. He rushed through the yard toward the front to see the commotion.

When he reached the top of the slope, he saw Ryan leaning over his wife, Helen, 51, and giving chest compressions. Kevin quickly removed his tool belt, ran over and asked if he could help Ryan, who was talking to the 911 operators and doing CPR simultaneously.

Kevin took over CPR duties, giving Helen chest compressions while Ryan was able to devote his attention to the 911 operator. "She was laying there, not breathing, eyes wide open. Had like a glaze over her eyes and I just started compressions as fast as I could," Kevin recalled. It was the first time he had ever performed CPR on a live person, but had been trained as part of his job at AT&T.

AT&T takes CPR training with its technicians seriously. When technicians start on the job, they receive leader-led first aid training, including CPR and a web-based refresher every 3 years to keep them up to speed. “I hope I’m doing this right and hope this woman will pull through and survive,” Kevin thought while continuing to deliver chest compressions, he later told Upworthy.

"I could remember how calm he was and how just him taking over helped me see what was going on. He just went above and beyond,” Ryan said.

Kevin’s chest compressions helped Helen regain consciousness before paramedics arrived on the scene to take her to the hospital. The woman had been dead for 4 minutes before Kevin’s compressions brought her back to life. She later learned that if Kevin wasn’t there to help, things could have turned out terribly. "They said at the hospital that if he hadn't been there if he hadn't helped me, I could have been brain-damaged,” Helen recalled.

“He changed my life for the better because he gave me a sense of hope that there are good people in this world,” Helen added. Helen now considers Kevin to be her “guardian angel.”

“Just glad I was able to help,” Kevin said with a smile.



Later, Helen admitted that she almost didn’t let Kevin in the house. Their appointment had been for 1 pm and Kevin showed up early, at 10 am and she considered asking him to come back at his scheduled time. Lucky for her, she rethought her decision.

Helen spent 6 days in the hospital and had a defibrillator-like device surgically implanted in her heart. Doctors discovered that she had a dead heart cell in her heart that prevented it from pumping properly.

The story is a beautiful example of what can happen when good people are put in a situation where they must respond in an emergency. It’s also an excellent endorsement for AT&T’s technician training. If Kevin hadn’t been trained for years on how to administer CPR, he might not have been able to provide the life-saving aid that prevented Helen from getting brain damage.

Mom breaks down in tears after receiving call from another parent about her daughter's lunch

"Well now we're all crying."

Photo by Katerina Holmes|Canva

People say having children is like having your heart walk around outside of your body. You send them off to school, practices or playdates and hope that the world treats them kindly because when they hurt, you hurt. Inevitably there will be times when your child's feelings are hurt so you do your best to prepare for that day.

But what prepares you for when the child you love so much winds up accidentally healing your inner child. A mom on TikTok, who goes by Soogia posted a video explaining a phone call she received from a parent in her daughter's classroom. The mom called to inform Soogia that their kids had been sharing lunch with each other.

Soogia wasn't prepared for what came next. The classmate's mother informed her that her son loves the food Soogia's daughter brings to school and wanted to learn how to cook it too.

That may seem like a small thing to some, but the small gesture healed a little bit of Soogia's inner child. Growing up as a Korean kid in California, Soogia's experience was a bit different than what her children are now experiencing.

"I guess I just never thought that my kids would be the generation of kids that could go to school and not only just proudly eat, but share their food with other kids that were just so open and accepting to it," Soogia says through tears. "Knowing that they don't sit there eating their food, feeling ashamed and wishing that their fried rice was a bagel instead or something like that. And I know, it sounds so small and it sounds so stupid, but knowing their experience at school is so different from mine in such a positive way is just so hopeful."

Soogia's tearful video pulled on the heartstrings of her viewers who shared their thoughts in the comments.

"Soogia! It will never be small. Your culture is beautiful & the littles are seeing that every day. You've even taught me so much. I'm grateful for you," one person says.

"Beautiful! I can see your inner child healing in so many ways," another writes.

"Welp. Now I'm sobbing at the airport. This is beautiful," someone reveals.

"These Gen Alpha babies really are a different, kinder generation. I love them so much," one commenter gushes.

You can hear the entire story below. You may want to grab a tissue.

This article originally appeared on 3.23.24

Incredible video shows mom practicing football with her son while still in her work clothes

This is parenting at its finest.

Photo credit: Canva

Mom practices football with son while still in work clothes

We always hear about the achievements of children who become professional athletes or simply excel while in school. What we don't often see is the sacrifices and dedication of the parents behind the scenes. There are very few hours in the day, especially if you're working full time on top of raising children, add in a child that plays sports and you've got a combination for no rest.

That doesn't stop most parents though. They not only find the time to take them to their activities but to spend extra time helping them improve their skills in between practices. One mom has gone viral for her dedication to her son's football development. In the now viral video shared on 9-year-old Czar Glanton Jr.'s social media pages, the mom can be seen wearing business clothes running blocking drills with her son.

The yard is sprinkled with small orange markers for positionality and agility as Czar, donning a football helmet listens to his mom's coaching.

"Okay, I'm going to tell you where you messed up at, look. Right here the first thing you did...you was down the first thing you did was stood straight up. No," the mom encourages as she moves back into the down position.

The young boy is listening intently the entire time before running the drill again pushing against his mom in her mint green dress. This isn't the first video of the two training together. Another video set to "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone shows the mom in another business outfit running a high knee drill while her son cradles a football.



Czar's skills are undeniable and people are in awe of his mom's dedication to her son's sport.

"Me over here crying for strangers. The time she is putting into her son is she hasn’t even taken her work clothes off yet and she is in the yard working with her son on his skills. This is parenting at its finest. Hats off to you momma for putting your baby first," one person writes.

"Never question a mother's love! This is awesome! This foundation will stay with this young man no matter what! Peace," another shares encouragement.



One person is speaking success in the young boy's future. "You’re an absolute queen. I saw you on MaxPreps and came here. Still eyes filled with tears. A true inspiration and a lucky son! What a team you two are. When he wins the heisman and says I’d like to start out by thanking my mama we will all know why."

"Like I’m literally sitting in my bed crying!! Ma’am, you definitely deserve it all when he gets to the NFL! He’s going to the NFL," a commenter says.

It's obviously too early to tell if Czar will be making it to the NFL but with the dedication he and his mother put into working on his craft, that prediction may be within reach. These videos are the embodiment of what it means to be a dedicated sports parent, even when you're going it alone. Best of luck to Czar this football season, you've got a lot of fans routing for you.

Mom recalls the uncomfortable moment an older man complimented her 6-year-old's appearance

When she didn't say "thank you," he accused her of having bad manners.

@yourejustliz/TikTok

“Nice is different than kind."

It might have been pretty universally accepted during our childhood for daughters to be expected to reciprocate affection from adults, whether they liked it or not. A non consensual kiss to grandparents here, a forced “thank you” there. But times have changed.

However, this change in parenting style can sometimes make for some, well, awkward or even downright uncomfortable situations as moms and dads try to advocate for this kid’s autonomy.

Recently, a mom named Liz Kindred detailed just such an incident with her six year old daughter, which has a whole lotta other parents discussing how to navigate these unideal interactions.

As she recalls in a video posted to TikTok, Kindred was waiting in line with her daughter when a grown man turned around and said “My goodness, you sure are pretty” to the child.

“My six-year-old is gorgeous, yes, but she is also very in tune and perceptive, and she's an introvert so she grabbed my leg really tight,” Kindred said.

Doubling down, the man repeated himself, saying “You sure are pretty. Look at those blue eyes,” which only made her shy daughter grab her leg harder.

Noting that being in a 12 step program has taught her to be less “knee jerk reactionary,” the mom bit her tongue and offered a polite smile to the man, hoping that would be the end of it. It wasn’t.


“He's a boomer and, God love him, he said, ‘I guess your mom didn't teach you manners.’ And I let out an uncomfortable little [chuckle], and the pause was long. It was long. And under his breath he said, ‘Guess not,’” she said.

In what she called the most ”Jesus loving way” she could muster, while still bluntly making her point, Kindred told the man "If you assume that I didn't teach my six-year-old daughter to say ‘thank you’ to a grown, consenting man when he compliments her appearance, then you would be correct."

What followed was the “longest silence” of Kindred’s life.

The video, which has been viewed over 6 million times now, prompted a ton of parents to share how their own kids have established boundaries in similar situations—with their support, of course.

“An old man called my 4 yr old daughter a sweetheart at the store…she boldly responded ‘I am NOT YOUR sweetheart!’ I was so proud,” on person recalled.

Another added, “My 3 year old says ‘NO THANK YOU MY BODY DOESN’T LIKE TAHT.’”

Still another said “My 2 yo knows the boundaries song and just starts singing that anytime someone talks to her.”

While the response to Kindred’s video was overwhelmingly positive, there were a few comments defending the man as simply being “kind.” This prompted Kindred to do a follow-up video doubling down on her decision.

In the clip, she shared how she herself has dealt with seemingly innocent compliments in her life from men, which later turned into something else. Feeling like she “didn’t have a voice” to say something, “because I’m a nice Christian, Southern girl,” Kindred ended up being in unsavory situations (she didn't explicitly say what those situations were, but it's easy enough to piece together). She doesn’t want her daughter to have the same issues.


“Nice is different than kind. The kind thing to do is to teach our daughters and our children in this next generation that when you are uncomfortable with something you listen to your body and you set a firm boundary with that and you provide language around that. And you start that really really young.”

Yep. Well said.



Mom shares lifesaving advice after  her son got the car seatbelt locked around his neck

"You panic."

Photo credit: Canva

Mom shares advice after son locks seatbelt around neck

Kids get into some pretty scary situations. They oftentimes let curiosity take over thanks to their limited impulse control but this can lead to dangerous scenarios that require intervention. Whether it's a banister on a staircase, a fork in the toaster or trying to stick a bead up their nose, kids find a way to get into some interesting situations often leaving the parents confused and panicked.

Recently a mom shared that her son was playing with the seatbelt when he got it tangled around his neck. The thing about seatbelts is, they're designed to lock to protect you in an accident. So when the little boy pulled all the slack out of the seatbelt while playing and then let go, the seatbelt locked around his neck.

This caused the seatbelt to tighten every time the boy moved no matter what he tried to do. Once the mom realized what was happening behind her, she attempted to free her child which proved to be difficult. Thankfully, eventually the child was freed but not before causing a panic for everyone involved. The story prompted another mom to share her own harrowing tale and how she is now always prepared in the event that it happens again.

Raising Cultures is a social media account that shares about their blended family through adoption. The mom, who is also a licensed therapist, shares about when her oldest son found himself tangled in the seatbelt as well. She explains that her son was about six at the time when he wrapped the seatbelt around his neck out of boredom while she was driving down the road.

"By the time we pulled into the parking lot and I'm like, 'okay everybody get out the car,' honey Aiden was wrapped up, tied up, tangled up, swallowed up by the [expletive] seatbelt. Baby the way I jumped out of that [expletive] mom van...honey I start slinging doors open and they automatic," she says in part as she physically animates the story.


@raisingcultures Kids be scaring the hell out of us man! @Bree glad your son is okay 🫶🏾❤️ #raisingcultures #momsoftiktok #awareness #boymomlife #minivlog #therapytiktok #familyvlogger ♬ original sound - Raising Cultures|Blended Fam


At the time she couldn't get the seatbelt off of her child's neck. It took her husband to essentially rip through the seatbelt to free the little boy. Due to her experience and the recent video shared by the other frieghtened mom, she decided to share with others a PSA about how dangerous it can be for seatbelts to get tangled around children's necks. The mom also took the time to show off her seatbelt cutter that she now keeps in her car.

In fact, she says she keeps a seatbelt cutter in her car, her husband's car and in the cars of her two older daughters just to avoid this same situation happening again. Seatbelt cutters are handy when you live near water and cross bridges on a daily basis. It allows you to be prepared for an emergency that might result in your car being submerged in water, but as these two scary instances prove, these may be things the average parent wants to keep on hand.

There doesn't seem to be a way to release the seatbelt once it's tangled so tightly around a child without cutting it and since these things seem to occur when children are bored, keeping a seatbelt cutter in the car may be the best solution.

Middle school teacher shares Gen Alpha slang parents should know as kids go back to school

"Skibidi" and "sigma" are alive and well, but what do they mean?

Philip Lindsay/Instagram

Mr. Lindsay translates Gen Alpha slang for the rest of us.

Every young generation invents its own slang, much to the befuddlement of older folks who quickly tire of trying to keep up with constantly changing terminology. Remember Gen X's "bogus" or "gnarly" or "grody to the max"? How about millennials with "basic" and "extra" and "clapback"? Gen Z is still going strong with "giving" and "eating" and "mid," but even the older teens and young adults of Gen Z are beginning to feel their cool factor waning as Gen Alpha steps up to the plate.

Gen Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, has arrived with a whole new vocabulary that parents of school-aged kids are scrambling to adjust to. Does anyone beyond high school age know what "skibidi" means? How about "sigma" or "gyat" or "Ohio"?

One group of people who have their fingers on the pulse of young folks' language is teachers. When you're immersed in tween and teen culture all day, you pick up some things, which is why Mr. Lindsay, a middle school teacher, shared a little Gen Alpha slang primer for the beginning of the school year.

"Mr. Lindsay here to remind you of some of the words that are coming to a classroom near you this fall," he began. "Word number one—GYAT. Still going strong, okay? It does not mean, 'Go You Athletic Teens,' it does not mean 'Get Your Act Together,' it is a reference to a big butt, and when they say this they are referencing a big butt."

"Next we have 'skibidi,' it's alive and well," Lindsay continued. "Are we any closer to a consensus on the definition of this word? Absolutely not. Some say it means something good, some say it means something bad. Most of them just use it as a filler word whenever they have the impulse to say it. Skibidi."

How about "sigma"? Or "what the sigma"? Watch Mr. Lindsay explain:

The line between Gen Alpha and Gen Z can be blurry, and right now the cuspers between those two generations are in middle and high school—prime time for slang usage. Mr. Lindsay made another video demonstrating how a millennial teacher might try to relate to those students on the first day of school and it's a masterclass in cringe cross-generational slang usage that somehow manages to slay.

Watch:

Others who work with young people confirmed that these terms are, indeed, alive and well among the tween set.

"These are now sliding down to the elementary grades as well. Teaching 3rd-5th grade vacation bible school this week and I’ve heard multiple skibidi and what the sigma references."

"I took my soon to be first grader to a baseball camp this week. It was for 1st to 6th but it was mostly the younger kids. I laughed so hard when one of them yelled, “what the sigma?!”

"My 12 year old overheard me listening, ran in and said- you can’t listen to our stuff!!!! And tried to steal the phone. 🤣🤣🤣. I said what the sigma, Bro. He hates me."

Parents are deeply appreciative of both Lindsay's vocab lesson as well as demonstration of terminology they've heard from their kids and are reluctantly fluent in:

"This lowkey kinda ate and I hate that I understood it 😂😂😂"

"Saying using your phone in class is giving pick me is the MOST effective way to stop it. Lol"

"My Gen Alpha kid overheard this and was like 'BET.'"

"If everyone does this we can unalive this slang, no cap."

"Why do I understand all of this?! 😂🤣😭 Parent problems I guess."

Millennials using Gen Z and Gen Alpha slang is endlessly funny. Social media creator Elle Cordova wrote a "first gen alpha poet laureate" poem using Gen Alpha slang in a poem written in the year 2060, and it's perfection. ("Ohio" means weird/boring/bad, by the way.)

There ya go, parents. At least now you know what your kids are saying, sort of. And if you really want to impress and horrify your children, make these words a regular part of your own vocabulary and see how long they keep using them.

