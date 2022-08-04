+
Joy

Dad who poses in daughter's crocheted crop tops has become a wholesome viral phenomenon

"My dad has never been afraid to look silly, especially if he's having fun doing it."

dad models crochet tops, emily beaver crochet
Instagram

Photos from Instagram, used with permission from Emily Beaver.

This is wholesome family content and brilliant marketing all rolled into one sweet story.

Emily Beaver and her wonderful crochet creations have been getting a lot of love online lately, not only for her evident prowess with a needle, but also for her delightful models—her parents.

Emily’s mom, Amy Beaver, started it all by wearing one of Emily’s designs, which caused a spike in views on her social media.

But then Emily’s Dad, Jeff Beaver, started sporting Emily’s fabulous crop tops, and let’s just say … people were hooked.

Pretty soon, videos of Jeff dancing, twirling and being an absolute goofball while wearing Emily’s bralettes went viral. Like, mega viral. One video of him wearing a full rainbow ensemble while the family performed a “drag race” inspired routine got nearly 19 million views. Influencer status: unlocked.

Emily and her family even got the attention of "Good Morning America,"
where she attributed the success of her LoveBeav crochet line to her parents’ ability to embrace the silliness.

"We could care less what other people think about how silly it might look," she told GMA. "My dad has never been afraid to look silly, especially if he's having fun doing it, so there was never any hesitation on his part.”

@lovebeav

I can and I will 😂

♬ original sound - 👑 King Moe 👑

The strategy has definitely worked. Emily shared that since creating videos together with her family, her business has exponentially grown—going from “barely any sales at all, to usually selling out my entire restock each month.”

Sales have been so strong, in fact, that Emily now solely works as a full-time crochet artist.

@michaelscraftstore @Emily Beaver to the rescue 😂 #makeitwithmichaels♬ original sound - Michaels Stores

She even got to partner with Michael’s Craft Store, one of her favorite places for finding crochet supplies.

One of her most popular items seems to be her “Third Eye" bralettes, which come in a variety of colors. Jeff really likes the green one, as you can see.

@lovebeav

♬ San Andreas Theme Song - Young Maylay

One commenter posed the question we've all been asking ourselves: "Why does he look so good in those crochet tops?"

Sadly, this rainbow number is sold out.

No one could wear it like Jeff, though. Let’s be real.

Even if you don’t dig crochet, watching the Beaver family antics is a great form of entertainment. So sayeth the fine people of the internet.

@lovebeav

Jeff slayed as per usual

♬ Kaala chasma samel gurung viral trending song - समेल गुरुङ्ग

“Totally don’t have this relationship with my parents but I would do this for my kids. You all are awesome,” wrote one person.

“You three could truly lighten the world I believe! Always makes my heart happy!” wrote another.

For Emily, making videos together has been the ultimate highlight. She told GMA, “The most important thing for me and my parents is that we are spending quality time laughing and enjoying what we are doing.”

The Beaver family is clearly having a wildly good time, and their joy is contagious. Whatever they're selling—be it crochet tops or silly dad dances or family videos—we’re buying.

