Dad gives his daughter a 'pick a card' adventure and her choices were adorable
Best. Night. Ever.
Have you seen those “pick a card date nights” floating around on TikTok?
It’s usually reserved for romantic couples, and shows one partner picking from two pieces of paper labeled with different activities like “picnic in the park” or “dinner and a movie.” They won’t be able to see what’s on the card until they choose, and it’s always fun to see their reaction after the fact … especially when they accidentally pick a chore. Yeah, some partners go there.
One dad decided to take the idea and add his own twist—taking his young daughter out on their own "pick a card" adventure. Absolute cuteness ensued.
Joshua Chavez first presented his daughter, Indie, cards, which read “shopping spree at Target,” and “trip to Disney World.” Indie chose the former.
In case you were thinking, ah man, poor thing missed out on Disney, Indie is seen jumping up and down with excitement after realizing new toys are in store. So I think she’s fine.
Next thing we know, the pair are seen cruising through the toy aisle, Indie’s kiddie-sized shopping cart already filled to the brim.
Next, it was between sushi or Starbucks. Sushi won. Indie gasps, elated, and then we see the pair noshing happily.
Finally it’s between a tea party or a spa night. Indie chose a spa night—complete with foot rubs, cucumbers on the eyes … the whole shebang. Dad joined in too. Too stinkin’ cute.
@thechavezfamilyy The best date of my life 🤎 #dadsoftiktok #momsoftiktok ♬ Half the Man - Jennifer Smestad
“The best date of my life,” the father wrote in his caption.
The video, posted by Madison Chavez, mama of the family, quickly rose to 4.3 million views on TikTok. People not only loved the pure sweetness of it all, but also how this dad was stepping up in a big way for his little girl.
Here are just a few things people are saying:
“Brought a tear to my eye thinking about my daughter. Good to see positive fatherhood.”
“She will remember this for the rest of her life.”
“From the girls who never got this, thank you sir. That’s one lucky baby!”
“Bro, you are the epitome of what a man should be. That is so beautiful. I can truly see you love your daughter like Iove mine. Thank you for showing.”
“Cherish the moment, they grow up so fast.”
It’s no secret that the relationship we share with our parents during early childhood can have a profound and lasting effect on our adult lives. This dad understands that the bond between a father and his daughter is an important one to foster. And, as he has demonstrated, even the simplest activities can create positive core memories. No dad is perfect, but putting in real effort can make a world of difference in a child’s life.
Here's to more daddy-daughter "pick a card" adventures!
This article originally appeared on 1.7.23
- Dad's response to daughter's crash on a skate ramp is a masterclass in awesome parenting ›
- Dad puts mic on his 4-year-old while snowboarding. Her 'we all fall' song is pure joy. ›
- Dad who poses in daughter's crocheted crop tops has become a wholesome viral phenomenon ›
- Dad creates hack to watch sports without waking his baby - Upworthy ›
- Dad gives his little girl an at-home spa day - Upworthy ›
- Dog does the 'pick a card' challenge and it's adorable - Upworthy ›
- Travel influencer shares the people he wouldn't travel with - Upworthy ›