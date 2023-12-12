Travel expert shares the 4 types of people you should 'absolutely not go on a trip with'
Some things to consider before jumping on a plne with someone.
As the great Peanuts creator Charles Schultz once wrote, “In life, it’s not where you go. It’s who you go there with.” To the seasoned traveler, nothing is more true.
A vacation where everything goes wrong can be a joy when you go through the coaches with the right people and trips that were supposed to be spectacular can be ruined by the wrong company.
To further complicate things, even though someone may be your best friend or favorite family member, they may not be the best person to take on vacation. The best folks to travel with are flexible, full of energy and enjoy the same types of adventures you do. They're also patient during the unexpected and always ready to share a laugh, no matter what complications you face.
In a viral post with over 1.8 million views, TikToker Ben Keenan further explored this topic by calling out the types of people that you should “absolutely not go on a trip with.” Keenan is a travel influencer with over 135,000 followers on TikTik and the blogger behind the “I've Been Traveling” Substack.
Here’s his list of people you want to avoid taking on your next vacation.
My opinions on this are extensive #traveltiktok #travelinspo
@ivebentraveling
My opinions on this are extensive #traveltiktok #travelinspo
1. People who require bed rest
"People that need to recharge their battery in the middle of the day and force you to go back to the hotel or Airbnb to do that,” Keenan said. I'm sorry you're telling me you can't not speak to me in a park or at a café, or with a glass of wine somewhere outdoors? You have to be in your bed?"
2. People who sleep in
"Unless you have been up until 4 in the morning, there is absolutely zero reason that you need to be sleeping in until 10:30 or 11 every single day. I can absolutely promise you I did not pay for this trip to New York for you to lay in bed,” Kennan said.
3. Picky eaters
Keenan has a real problem with those who want to eat at the place where they are staying instead of going out. "Having food on hand is fine, but the people who actually want to go to the store and pick up, like, pasta supplies and then go back to your Airbnb and cook at home instead of going and trying local restaurants,” he said. “That's an immediate no for me, dog."
4. People who are unclear about the budget
"If you know you cannot spend more than $100 a day, let me know that upfront,” Keenan said. “I don't mind reducing what I'm spending or I don't mind increasing what I'm spending if I'm capable of doing that and keeping up with your idea of this vacation. But don't surprise me with a budget that is really high or a budget that's really low once we're there and I spent months planning everything that I want."
He finished the video by adding that people with specific names are better depending on where you travel.
"If you're going international, anyone named Rachel. If you're staying domestic, anyone by the name of Brad or, Chad, or Thad," Kennan said.