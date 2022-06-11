Joy

'Baby Holly' found alive and reunited with her family 40 years after parents' murder

An amazing end to a horrible event.

Baby Holly; missing person
Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

Baby Holly found alive.

Upworthy strives to bring you the most uplifting stories out there, so when we saw KHOU broke the story about this unique reunion, we had to share. There's no way to prepare for tragedy to strike and there is no rule book on how to prepare a child to grow up without their parents. It's a situation that no one wants to live through but a baby girl's life was forever changed before she made it to her second birthday. Missing for 40 years, “Baby Holly,” the daughter of a couple found murdered in 1981, has been reunited with her family. The untimely deaths of the couple led to a multidecade search for the suspect and the couple’s missing daughter. A new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit with the Texas Attorney General's Office worked across state lines to locate the missing child, now a mother of five.

This story is one born of tragedy but ends in the most hope filling way possible. Dean and Tina Linn Clouse were just like many young couples—out on their own raising their young daughter. But on January 12, 1981, their little family would be met with tragedy and Holly disappeared. The couple was found in a remote part of Houston and remained unidentified until October 2021 using advanced DNA techniques underwritten by audiochuck. Amazingly enough, with the help of three states and combing missing persons records, the Clouses’s daughter was located in Oklahoma.

A connection to family is important for a lot of people and finally after nearly a half century, the missing baby was able to be reunited with her biological family. According to KHOU OAG Senior Counsel Mindy Montford and Det. Craig Holloman with the Lewisville Police Department visited Holly’s workplace Tuesday June 7, which would’ve been her father’s 63rd birthday to inform her that she was missing “Baby Holly.” Hours after the police informed her of her identity, she was reunited with both sides of her family online.

Missing children in the early '80s and '90s didn’t have the technology that is available today to aid in the search for them, which likely hindered the search for Holly. Before she was located, FHD Forensics started the Hope for Holly DNA Project to hold the genetic profiles of some of Holly’s family members. This project helped connect the missing pieces to locate the missing child of the Clouses. Holly’s aunt, Cheryl Clouse told Xavier Walton of KHOU who first reported on the story, “The whole family slept well last night. The Hope For Holly Project was a success thanks to the Texas Cold Case Unit.”

The relief the family has felt since finding Holly is clear. Sherry Green, Holly’s maternal aunt, told KHOU “I believe Tina is finally resting in peace knowing Holly is reuniting with her family.” While the family is still preoccupied with this joyous development and surely awaiting the chance to meet Holly in person with the help of The Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the agencies involved are also celebrating the culmination of months of hard work. Founder of FHD Forensics and genealogist Allison Peacock explained to KHOU, “They’ve spent the past six months with me digging through records, gathering photos for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s age progression portrait, and documenting memories of Holly and her parents in an effort to help law enforcement,” when praising the family for never giving up.

This story is truly one of determination, technology and hope meeting to help bring a missing child back to her family. While the mystery of who murdered Holly’s parents still remains unsolved, the intense and effective work of this newly formed cold case unit likely not only gives continued hope to the relatives of the Clouses, but hope to other families who may still be waiting on answers.

Anyone with information about the disappearance and murder of Dean “Junior” Clouse and his wife, Tina Linn Clouse should contact Sgt. Rachel Kading at the Texas Office of the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov or 512-936-0742.

Pop Culture

Parents who grew up in the '70s and '80s remember the experiences that blow their kids' minds

Kids were tougher then for a reason.

via Wikimedia Commons

Island School Class, circa 1970s.

Parents, do you think your child would be able to survive if they were transported back to the '70s or '80s? Could they live at a time before the digital revolution put a huge chunk of our lives online?

These days, everyone has a phone in their pocket, but before then, if you were in public and needed to call someone, you used a pay phone. Can you remember the last time you stuck 50 cents into one and grabbed the grubby handset?

According to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, roughly 100,000 pay phones remain in the U.S., down from 2 million in 1999.

Do you think a 10-year-old kid would have any idea how to use a payphone in 2022? Would they be able to use a Thomas Guide map to find out how to get somewhere? If they stepped into a time warp and wound up in 1975, could they throw a Led Zeppelin album on the record player at a party?

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting
Joy

Dramatic video shows Chicago man risking his life rescuing a man electrocuted on train tracks

He was given an incredible reward for his actions.

via Damian Entwistle/Flickr

Chicago's red line train.

What makes somebody a hero these days? The term gets thrown around a lot. But usually it refers to someone who puts themselves at risk to selflessly assist another person, help a vulnerable animal or speak out when others stay silent. Heroes aren't born, they are made. And in a story first reported by a Bay Area ABC News affiliate, we get to see some incredible heroism caught on camera.

Things started when a fight broke out between two men at the 69th Street Red Line station in Chicago on Sunday and it spilled over to the tracks as a train came through, narrowly missing them, according to ABC. One man was electrocuted by the third rail that powers the train and was unconscious and convulsing on the tracks when the other scampered away. While a group of onlookers on the platform watched the unconscious man as he writhed on the tracks, 20-year-old Anthony Perry jumped down and lifted his body off the third rail to safety.

Perry then administered CPR with the help of a bystander. "It was definitely surreal," witness Tavi Ghee said according to ABC. "That was an out-of-body experience."

"There was a lady, I guess she had medical experience. She was talking me through on what to do. I feel like that was an angel from God. I ended up doing chest compressions and turning him on his side until the fire department got there," Perry said according to FOX 32.

Ghee took video of the amazing rescue.

Warning: The following video is graphic.

Keep ReadingShow less
heroes
Joy

Master storyteller Elyse Myers has people rolling at her 'edible plates' wedding mishap

There's a reason this video has more than 10 million views.

Elyse Myers/TikTok

Elyse Myers tells a story of a wedding she worked where a bride allegedly requested edible serve ware.

If you haven't discovered Elyse Myers' TikTok channel yet, you're in for a treat.

You know a person has some kind of "X factor" when they manage to gather over 5 million followers without being a celebrity first and without taking off their clothes. Elyse Myers definitely has that X factor.

Sometimes she offers snippets of wise life advice, like this:

@elysemyers

You aren’t a game. Tell them to move on. 🤍

Sometimes she shares what it's like to live with ADHD and social anxiety. Sometimes she dances or sings (she has a gorgeous, husky singing voice). Sometimes she's serious, sometimes she's silly, but where she really shines is in her storytelling.

Myers often shares interesting and/or funny stories from her life, many of which come from her time working as a cater waiter. It's hard to describe why, but the way she spins a tale is so engaging. It's not that she's particularly animated—in fact, her low-key verbal delivery is part of the appeal—but her combo of quick talking, illustrative hand gestures and perfectly timed pauses just works. And the cartoon overlays are just a little cherry on top.

Keep ReadingShow less
