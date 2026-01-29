In 1986, Cher bravely stood up to David Letterman during an uncomfortable, sexist interview
It was her first appearance on his show.
Cher had accomplished a laundry list of amazing feats by the time the 1980s rolled around. She'd hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, had international number-one hits, starred on television and on Broadway, and established herself as an acclaimed actress. In 1988, she even won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Moonstruck.
But as of 1986, there was still one major thing she hadn't done: appear on Late Night with David Letterman.
It wasn't for lack of trying on Letterman's part. He'd been trying to get Cher on his show for years and, with the help of a hefty appearance fee, sealed the deal in 1986. The audience was excited. Letterman was excited. But when Cher finally walked out onstage, things didn't get off to the smoothest start.
Cher was the biggest phenomenon on the planet for the better part of the '70s and '80s.Casblanca Records/Wikimedia Commons
After Letterman complimented how she smelled, Cher crossed her arms and deadpanned, "Is this as good as it gets?"
Letterman and the audience laughed it off, but the vibe was clearly tense from the get-go.
"I know you didn't want to come on here, so why, finally... did you decide to come on?" he asked
Cher laughed and joked that she only came on so she could pay an expensive hotel bill. "No, I don't know, because I thought that I would never want to do this show with you," she added.
"Why?" Letterman asked. "Because you thought I was a..."
"An a**hole," Cher bluntly said.
After Letterman riffed briefly on the audience reaction, Cher elaborated: "It was frightening because I see how you deal with your guests and sometimes it's really great and you seem to like them, but if you don't like them, you might as well take a picnic lunch."
From there, Letterman pivoted: "You look great... How many tattoos do you have?"
The interaction has since become an iconic moment, rewatched again and again over the past several decades. The official YouTube clip of the interview currently has more than three million views.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Though beloved by his male fans, Letterman hasn't always had the greatest reputation for his treatment of guests, women in particular. This was a pattern that played out for years. Letterman was known to tease, and at times outright bully, certain guests more than others.
In a 1988 interview, he mocked Shirley MacLaine for her belief in past lives. During a 1986 sit-down with Farrah Fawcett, who appeared nervous and a bit loopy, Letterman had little trouble getting laughs at her expense. Even years later, interviews with Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, and Jennifer Aniston were widely criticized as mean-spirited or gross. And in 1994, an interview with Madonna turned openly contentious, with both sides trading barbs.
But it wasn't just Letterman. The cruelty of late-night television reached something of a peak in the early 2000s, when hosts routinely mocked female stars like Britney Spears, who was struggling through a highly public mental health crisis. One notable exception was host Craig Ferguson, whose 2007 monologue stood out for its striking empathy in sharp contrast to many of his peers:
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Even today, women who appear on late-night shows often find themselves either the butt of the joke or an object of desire.
Research published in The Critical Review of Social Sciences Studies asserts, "Female guests often appear as spectacles for male hosts' humor rather than as authoritative contributors to public discourse. ... The quick-witted, often satirical male hosts discuss political and public affairs in ways that pose hegemonic challenges for female participants, limiting their discursive power."
It’s no wonder that Cher didn't exactly see the Letterman set as a safe space to let her guard down. And in typical Cher fashion, she made her feelings about Letterman clear right from the start. The exchange is an unforgettable moment that works as both a public call-out and an icebreaker. That night in 1986, Cher and Letterman ultimately went on to have a nice (if playfully combative) interview.
For his part, Letterman has since expressed regret about many aspects of his time hosting Late Night, including what he has described as a "toxic work environment" marked by "sexual favoritism" and scandals. It's hard not to wonder whether Cher picked up on those bad vibes at the time and chose to call them out in the only way she knew how, which is exactly why people still love her.
