Identity

Snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim gets real about her mental health struggles and triumphs

Snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim gets real about her mental health struggles and triumphs
Image via P&G/YouTube

Chloe Kim

When world champion gymnast Simone Biles opened up out about her struggles with mental health after dropping out of the Tokyo Olympics last summer, the world heard something we rarely hear from superstar athletes: I'm human, too.

It's easy to see someone who excels at the top of their field, doing things no one has done before, as superhuman. We even use that word to describe their feats sometimes, but it's important that we remember every person is a complex mix of mind, body and spirit. We know it takes an enormous amount of resilience and mental fortitude to make it to an international podium in any sport, but no one is immune to mental health ups and downs. And the top of the podium is sometimes where athletes feel those ups and downs the most intensely.

At 21, Chloe Kim just won her second Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in the snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympics, becoming the first woman to take home back-to-back gold medals in the sport. But after she won in PyeongChang in 2018, she began to question if it was all worth it. In fact, at one point, she even threw her first gold medal in the trash at her parents' house.

“I hated life,” Kim told TIME. International fame had hit hard and fast. At 17, despite being known as a prodigy in the snowboarding world, Kim was used to living a normal teenage life. Suddenly, going to her favorite bakery to grab a bite to eat became an ordeal.

“The minute I come home, I can’t even go to my goddamn favorite place,” Kim said. “It makes you angry. I just wanted a day where I was left alone. And it’s impossible. And I appreciate that everyone loves and supports me, but I just wish people could understand what I was going through up to that point."

She did fish her medal out of the trash, but the mental toll of high-pressure competition and overnight fame remained.

And it wasn't just having all eyes on her that was the issue. Some of those eyes were accompanied by mouths spewing anti-Asian hate her way.

"I experience hate on a daily basis," Kim wrote in an ESPN op-ed last April. She shared that she sees maybe 30 hate-filled messages a day, such as "You dumb Asian b----. Kiss my ass."

Kim wrote that when she won her first X Games medal at 13, she started hiding parts of her identity—like the fact that she speaks Korean fluently—after people belittled her accomplishment because she's Asian. She felt embarrassed by her heritage due to people's responses, but now she feels guilty about how disrespectful that was to her dad, who came to the U.S. to give his family a better life.

In a recent powerful video produced by P&G Everyday, Kim shared the role her father played in helping shape the confidence and determination to become the Olympic champion she is today.

Being in the spotlight at such a young age put her in an uncomfortable position in dealing with the racism that came her way, both internally and externally.

"I was expected to speak up and be an activist," she wrote. "It was a lot of responsibility. I still don't know how to talk about all of this. It's difficult to talk about these things. In snowboarding, all my friends are white and no one had these conversations."

In addition to—or perhaps because of—the racism, the sudden fame and burn-out from competition, Kim felt "an emptiness" after her gold medal win in PyeongChang. That's when she decided to take a break from snowboarding to go to college at Princeton in the fall of 2019.

She couldn't escape her fame, however, and the first part of the semester was rough. She'd frequently call home crying. Soon she started making friends who didn't know much about her, which helped broaden her own horizons. Her time at Princeton also allowed her to see other driven, talented people struggling to succeed—and sometimes failing—which was good for for her, she told TIME.

“Everyone around me was falling apart when it came time to do an exam,” Kim said. “It’s a sh-t show. People are hiding away in the darkest part of the library until 3 in the morning, and then coming out like zombies at 7 and doing it all over again. That was great. It was just like, ‘I need this. I need to see other amazing people fall apart.’”

After the pandemic hit and in-person classes were canceled, Kim returned to snowboarding—and embraced therapy for her anxiety.

"It's been a big improvement in my mental health," she told Shape magazine. "I'm learning to open up more and communicate my feelings with people around me."

And that's part of what makes Kim's victory in the Olympics so significant. It's an inclusive victory for countless millions who work to overcome adversity, mental health challenges and the rigors of everyday life. Very few of us will stand as Olympic champions but we can all appreciate Kim's incredible journey as a person deserving of respect.

"Now I am so proud to be Korean American," she wrote on ESPN.com. "I was nervous to share my experiences with racism, but we need to hear more about these conversations. I've received so many messages from people saying they are inspired by me sharing what I've been through and that makes me feel hopeful, and like I can still do so much more."

Thank you Chloe Kim. Spoken like a true champion.

olympics
Education

Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their high school was 'weird' and the responses were great

via The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon of the Tonight Show.

High schools are a perfect breeding ground for weirdness. First of all, you have a bunch of teenagers who are starting to deal with adult problems but they don’t have the experience or the brain development to figure out how to navigate complex feelings and relationships.

Then you add sex, drugs, learner’s permits, the stress of trying to get into college and really bad facial hair to the situation and you have all the ingredients for people and situations to go completely sideways.

Then there are the teachers. High school teachers tend to be a bit more eccentric than those in the younger grades because they are hired as specialists in a given field, such as history, math or science. Whereas teachers in younger grades have to be nurturing and have a more holistic approach to child development.

Also, hindsight makes a lot of things that seemed normal at the time begin to seem a bit strange. As we get older and have a firm grasp on the realities of being an adult, there are some things that we can’t believe we lived through as teenagers in high school.

When I was in high school we had a drama teacher that sat in the gym and chain-smoked while we rehearsed the play and we didn’t think anything of it. I’m pretty sure my home economics teacher hit the cooking sherry during lunchtime, and we got a day off from school due to the L.A. riots in 1992.

Keep Reading Show less
high school
Schools

Dolly Parton's Dollywood will pay tuition costs for all employees to 'pursue a new dream'

commons.wikimedia.org

Dolly Parton in 2010.

Disneyland might be named the “Happiest Place on Earth,” but the employees at Dollywood can make an educated claim to fame of their own.

Herschend Enterprises, partner owner of Dollywood and the nation’s largest privately owned themed attractions operations, announced on Feb 8 that it would cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for employees to pursue further education.

Considering that the popular Smoky Mountains theme park currently has 11,000 employees (including seasonal and part-time workers) that is quite a feat.

Keep Reading Show less
education
Top Splash

Instacart delivery person followed her instincts and ended up saving the life of a customer

@JessicaHiggs3/TikTok

Jessica Higgs had a sense that something wasn't right at a customer's house and her action saved his life.

One the more mysterious aspects of being human is our sense of intuition. This "sixth sense" isn't something we can see or measure, but many people have experienced it in some form or fashion. Maybe it comes as a strong feeling that something isn't right, or that we or someone else should or shouldn't do something. It can be hard to read—not every feeling we get is truly our intuition—but there are plenty of examples of people trusting their instincts and being glad they did.

One such story has gone viral on TikTok. Jessica Higgs, a mom who works as an Instacart grocery delivery person, shared a story in an emotional video that illustrates the importance of listening to that inner voice when it prompts you to make sure someone is OK.

"I just want to start this off by saying if you see something, say something," Higgs said.

Keep Reading Show less
heroes
Trending Stories