Culture

Generation Jones discuss 36 phrases and slang words they said all the time growing up—but never hear anymore

From 'jive turkey' to 'boy howdy,' these phrases take them back.

generation jones, gen jones, gen jonesers, phrases, slang
Images via Vincent Le Moign/Wikipedia, big_macaroons/Reddit

Phrases and slang words that Generation Jones grew up saying.

Generation Jones is a microgeneration born between 1954-1965. They are sometimes lumped in with Baby Boomers, but are also close to Gen X.

But if you ask them, they grew up in a totally different era that was defined by a number of cultural differences—especially pop culture. Their music, TV, movie, and fashion tastes influenced popular phrases and words that they quickly adopted.

In the Reddit subforum, r/GenerationJones, members discussed the words and phrases they grew up saying. These are 36 nostalgic phrases and slang words that Generation Jones grew up saying, but rarely hears anymore these days.

@grownupdish

If you were born between 1954 and 1965 you’re Generation Jones (a micro-generation between the Baby Boomers and Generation X) and we lived through the coolest cultural and technological shifts. Follow @GrownupDish for midlife truth bombs, nostalgia hits, and Generation Jones gold. #grownupdish #generationjones #genjones #babyboomer #genx

"Boy howdy." - notodumbld ['Boy howdy' is defined by Merriam Webster as "wow: used as an intensive and to express strong feeling (such as awe or surprise) usually about a statement that follows. Its first known use was in 1911.]

"Far out." - notodumbld

"Don't have a cow." - notodumbld

"Cowabunga." - notodumbld

"…the thrill of victory. And the agony of defeat." - notahouseflipper [This phrase came from ABC's Wide World of Sports introduction. "Spanning the globe to bring you the constant variety of sport! The thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat! The human drama of athletic competition. This is ABC's Wide World of Sports!"]

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"I tried to disrespect an adversary by calling him a 'Jive turkey.' He responded, 'No worries Daddy-O, you’re a cool cat!'" - partmanpartmonkey_

"Time to make the donuts." - Spirited-Water1368

"2 shakes of a lambs tail." - No-County7603

"You have a collect call from ___, will you accept the charges..." - 16enjay

"See ya later, alligator. After a while, crocodile." - Alternative-Big3271"Where's the beef?" - seeingeyefrog [This phrase came from a classic Wendy's fast food commercial that debuted in 1984.]

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Darn tootin’." - xxplodingboy

"Keep on truckin’." - Eyezog

"Up your nose with a rubber hose." - Eyezog [This phrase comes from the hit TV show Welcome Back, Kotter. John Travolta's character Vinnie Barbarino famously says it in a scene.]

"Going to hell in a hand basket." Tammy993

"Heavens to Betsy." - alwayssearching117

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Far out!" - MisanthropicScott

"Groovy!" - MisanthropicScott

"Gnarly! (not one I used much being from the east coast)." - MisanthropicScott

"Slap me five/Give me some skin." - MisanthropicScott

give me five, slep me five, high five, hi five, give me five Give Me Five GIF Giphy

"Party on." - MisanthropicScott

"You bet your bippy!" - MisanthropicScott

"To the max." - Comfortable-Two4339

"Got a dime? Call someone who cares!" - Unusual_Memory3133

"It's curtains." - Thinking-Peter

"Gag me with a spoon." - PinkMarmoset

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"What the Sam Hill?!" - 1989Stanley

"Bitchin’ (meaning cool) 😎." - humanish-lump

"Check her out. She's a fox!" - onpch1

"Don't take any wooden nickels." - FurBabyAuntie

"Hold the phone." - FurBabyAuntie

hold the phone, old phrase, phone, hold the phone gif, hold it Hold The Phone GIF by Music City on CMT Giphy

"Barreling down the road." - jlo5k

"I had a gen Z colleague tell me she had to google ‘burn the candle at both ends’." - Blerggurl

"Cool beans." - Vegetable-Section-84

"Okie dokie, artichokie." - Final-Ad-2033

"Two whole beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame bun." - blljrgrl

generation jones
Trending Stories