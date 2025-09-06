Macaulay Culkin recalls John Candy flagging his dad's 'monster' behavior before anyone else
"I remember John caring when not a lot of people did."
Comedy legend John Candy was honored in the emotional new documentary John Candy: I Like Me, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.
In it, a slew of famous folks that once shared the screen with Candy—including Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks, Macaulay Culkin, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Catherine O’Hara, and Andrea Martin—shared touching memories that further solidify the late actor as not only a once-in-a-generation talent, but a truly good human being as well.
One standout story comes from Culkin, who recalled Candy having a “paternal” instinct for the former child actor while working together on John Hughes’ Uncle Buck in 1989—especially when it came to protecting Culkin from his estranged father, Christopher "Kit" Culkin.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"I think [Candy] always had that really great instinct. I think he saw. Listen, even before the wave crested and the Home Alone stuff was happening, it was not hard to see how difficult my father was. It was no secret. He was already a monster," Culkin said in the documentary, as reported by People.
"All of a sudden, the fame and the money came, and he became an infamous monster," Culkin said. "He was already not a good guy. I think John was looking a little side-eyed, like, 'Is everything alright over there? You doing good? Good day? Everything's alright? Everything good at home? Alright.'"
Culkin commended that behavior as "a testament to the kind of man he was," noting that “it doesn't happen that often. It actually happened less as time went on.”
- YouTube www.youtube.com
"I wish I got more of that in my life. It's important that I remember that," Culkin said. "I remember John caring when not a lot of people did.”
Culkin also recalled that Candy displayed a lot of respect for the former child star and his on-screen sister, Gaby Hoffmann.
“When you're eight years old, you don't really get respect, whether it's in a workplace or just from adults and grown-ups in general. You felt invited in [by Candy]," he shared.
While Uncle Buck didn’t go on to achieve great critical acclaim, Candy's portrayal of the titular character is beloved by fans and is often celebrated for its comedic and heartwarming elements—helping turn him into a bona fide star of the 80s.
Colin Hanks, who created the documentary, met Candy as a kid. In 1984, his father, Tom Hanks, starred with Candy in the romantic comedy Splash. Similar to Culkin, Colin recalled Candy having a special way with kids.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
“He just really made you feel unique,” he told People. “He made you feel heard and that's a special thing for a little kid to feel like you actually matter and your opinion matters.”
John Candy: I Like Me debuts Friday, Oct. 10 on Prime Video.