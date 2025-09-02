upworthy
Community

36 middle class money-saving hacks that frugal folks swear by to keep spending in check

"The savings definitely add up."

Middle class people share their best money-saving hacks.

People who earn a middle class income understand that paying attention to every penny that comes in and goes out is a smart money strategy. According to Pew Research, the median household income for middle class people in the United States in 2022 ranged from $56,600 to $169,800.

And frugal middle class people are full of money-saving tips and hacks. To boost their savings, middle class people offered their best money-saving habits to those looking to boost their savings accounts.

From grocery shopping, cooking habits, and bills, they shared their best financial wisdom. These are 36 middle-class money saving hacks that can help everyone save more money.

"For me, it’s the simple habits passed down from family. Cooking at home instead of eating out, carrying a water bottle instead of buying one, and reusing jars or old cloth as cleaning rags. Even shopping during discount seasons instead of impulse buying has been a huge saver. These little things may not look like much, but over time they add up and keep life grounded." - NoMedicine3572

"Cooking beans and legumes from dry buying in bulk." - LiterallyKath

"I have an old Toyota is pretty messed up now, but it makes me laugh because it looks kind of like shit lol. But I don't have a car payment and I still get 25 miles per gallon or so. I'll drive that thing into the ground. As long as the car has air-conditioning music and drives decent, I don't really care." - renerdrat

"Stop being snobby about your cell phone service and go to cheaper ones that use the same towers. Mint Mobile has blown me away ... had it for 2 years now, can't believe I was paying AT&T $100/month before. Now I pay $25/month and everything works the same." - mordiaken & wezvidz

"I’ll add to this. We don’t need a new phone every year. Still rocking my 13 mini. Not planning to buy a new one anytime soon." - no_car1799

"Take Amazon off your phone- all orders need to be done on a laptop. Pay for groceries in cash- it tends to take down impulsive purchases. Coffee at home. Make your own cold brew. End of each quarter is use up what is in the fridge and pantry- only purchase are for what completes a meal. Talk about a budget each month. Actively look at places to cut." - Door_Number_Four

"Look at the grocery store flyers and plan your meal prep around what's on sale that week. Base most of your meals on canned goods, frozen veggies, and tofu/inexpensive protein options. Wash/clean whatever you can using baking soda and or vinegar. Don't bother with paper towel use rags. Don't impulse buy research beforehand. Get a library card and use that sucker. Ensure your hobbies aren't too expensive for your lifestyle. Find weekend activities that are basically free. Don't attempt to keep up with other people in order to maintain some weird social status. Keep it simple when it comes to hygiene showers everyday and have your staple products you know work well for your hair skin and teeth and buy them in bulk when they go on sale. Look at your wardrobe and figure out what you actually need to replace before you go clothes shopping (write a specific list before you leave your place). Find frugal friends ;). " - RangerAndromeda

"Buying a sewing kit and learning basic hand sewing can help save pieces of clothing that need minor fixes for almost no additional investment. I can replace buttons, hem slacks, and reattach zippers with the same needles and thread I've had since 2016." - Iceonthewater

"Pack your lunch at home. Don’t eat out. I have a mini fridge under my desk. I’ll bring 2-3 lunches at a time, plus they are healthy." - smack4u & wpbth

"Door Dash [don't do it]. A $20 meal now costs $50 with tip and delivery." - Cucharamama


part 2 the ‘frugal chic’ #savingmoney #splurgevssave #personalfinance

"Learn how to fix simple shit safely. Leak under the sink? It’s 150+ just to have a plumber come out to look at it. Half the time it’s just a twist or swapping out a standard part that costs $5. And if you can’t fix it yourself you can still call the pro. It’s the same with most shit, I’ve learned with YouTube videos how to fix most of my appliances, change out outlets (TURN OFF THE BREAKER FIRST I KNOW) and repair a lot of things around my home that would cost me $100s of dollars for just a few bucks. Also, if you know handy people just ask them how. I had a sprinkler line split and it would have cost me $1000s for a professional repair. My neighbor works on gas lines for the city and he came over with a bag of spare joinings and told me to go grab some pvc and that blue glue shit they use. Cost me $20 bucks and half a case of modelo (we split it while he stood there watching me dig it up and then directing me how to cut out the compromised piece and fix it)." - JoefromOhio

"Buying popcorn in bulk and popping it on the stovetop, instead of prepackaged popcorn." - CBased64Olds

"Evaluation of my bills regularly- and tracking that the expected amounts are deducted. Example: my Comcast bill is normally $70/mo. $77 came out. The following month the invoice said $95 would be deducted. These companies creep up the bill and if you aren’t watching it will climb. In my experience, Comcast has been the worst offender of this. I called them and was refunded and my bill is back to $70. Also price shopping. I pay $15/mo for my phone service (Visible by Verizon- my service is better than when I was paying $179/mo T-Mobile or $250/mo att!) and $2.17 for Disney + Hulu. I use alternate suppliers for my electric. My bill was almost $300/mo, now it’s down to $110-$120/mo. Your bill is still generated through the regular electric company. You are just buying the electric from a cheaper supplier. I check/switch providers for any and every service every 3-6mo for the best savings. I was with AT&T for 20 years. Then I asked myself why am I loyal to them? Or any company? Bc it’s just easier. But now I view comparing prices for these things as a side hustle. Some of my bills are so low (like my cell bill or my streaming) that I don’t price shop them anymore. It’s a small time investment for thousands saved. I like to keep my money!" - Thor_StrngstAvenger

"Automation. You gotta find your number and then give yourself a little cushion and then the rest of your money needs to be automated out. Basically you learn to live on the money in your checking account. People who don't do this usually never realize that they can easily live on less." - scottie2haute

"When I see something I like my first thought is 'but what am I gonna do with it?' If the answer is primarily 'Idk, I just think it’s neat', then I don’t buy it." - DeepDot7458

"Sounds silly, but we got my husband a nice cooler for Christmas, and I’ve taken to packing it when I go on outings/errands with the kids. “Mom’s random bag of shelf-stable snacks” doesn’t have as much appeal as that Chick-Fil-A sign, and I found myself easily convinced to order nuggets for myself, a medium fry or Mac and cheese for each of the kids, etc. $30 later, we’re satiated, but I’m kicking myself. Turns out turkey subs, chips, and snackle boxes with fruit, cubed cheese, crackers, mini pepperoni, etc ARE more appetizing than CFA, especially when they help pack the cooler." - Snoo-669

"IMO, it's not the habits around the small spends. It's the habits around the big spends. I focus on keeping my housing, transportation, food, and utility costs down -- in that order. Making my own coffee at home is trivial in comparison. But I do that too. And shop at Aldi. I keep a mental list of the good price on all the things I buy and try to always hit those prices and stock up when they do." - Cannelli10

Passenger on 274-day cruise is surprised to learn the one word you can't say on the ship

"It's like saying 'Macbeth' in a theater."

There's one word you can't say on a cruise ship.

There are some things you just don't say. You don't yell out "bomb!" on an airplane, make jokes about carrying weapons while going through security, or, as Michael Scott from The Office knows, loudly proclaim that a boat you're currently on is sinking.

Those are all pretty obvious examples, but sometimes etiquette and decorum are a little more subtle. If you're not experienced in the ways of the venue you're in, you might not know all the unspoken rules. And you might find out the hard way. Cruise ships, for example, have their own very specific set of rules and regulations that guests should abide by.

On December 10, 2023, Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas set sail on the Ultimate World Cruise—a 274-day global trek that visits 11 world wonders and over 60 countries.


This incredible trip covered the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and Europe with a ticket price that ranges from $53,999 to $117,599 per passenger.

With such a unique and incredible offering, it's understandable that Royal Caribbean wanted to invite plenty of influencers to help them get the word out.

Aboard the Serenade to the Seas was popular TikToker Marc Sebastian, who documented his experience throughout the journey. In one video with over 4.3 million views, he revealed what he’s learned over his first few weeks aboard the ship; the biggest was the one word you’re not allowed to say.

"So here's [what] I've learned about cruising since I've spent 18 nights on this floating retirement home with a Cheesecake Factory attached. First, number one, you're not supposed to talk about the Titanic," he says in the clip.

Titanic! It's the ultimate taboo when you're on a giant ship traversing the ocean. Even after all these years, it's still too soon to make even lighthearted comparisons or jokes.

someone get whoopi on the line girl i have some goss for her #ultimateworldcruise #worldcruise #serenadeoftheseas #cruisetok #cruise #9monthcruise #titanic

“Who knew that? I didn’t,” Sebastian said. “I brought it up to an entire room of people having lunch that our ship is only 100 feet longer than the Titanic — when I tell you that utensils dropped. Waiters gasped. It’s dead silent.”

Sebastian was flabbergasted. "It wasn't in the... handbook," he joked. "Not that I read the handbook, clearly."

After the unexpected reaction, his cruise friend told him, “You’re not allowed to talk about the Titanic.” It makes sense.

Who wants to be reminded of the tragedy that killed around 1,500 people while sinking one of the most impressive engineering feats of the era? More experienced cruisers chimed in that they were familiar with the unique piece of etiquette.

"When I went on a cruise, my mom told me saying Titanic was equivalent to screaming ‘bomb’ at an airport," Mikayla wrote in the comments.

"It’s like saying Macbeth in a theatre, it’s an unspoken rule" another commenter added.

"I’m sorry you’re telling me you had a Harry Potter like experience saying Voldemort at Hogwarts but it was the titanic on a modern day cruise I’m cryingggg" joked another.

Later in the video covering little known cruise facts, Sebastian admits he was surprised to learn that cruise ships have godmothers and that the pools are filled with seawater.

In an update from June of 2024, Sebastian explains that he only stayed on the cruise for 18 nights. He was not booked to stay throughout the entire voyage, and for him, that was a relief.

He initially jokes that he was kicked off the boat for saving a penguin that had jumped aboard. But in the end, he admits he was more than happy to deboard early.

"I walked off that ship not a happy man," he said, saying the ship was overstimulating and stressful. In another video, he films as the ship navigates the Drake Passage, one of the most notoriously dangerous and choppy stretches of water in the world. It looks stressful indeed, to say the least.

Cruising isn't for everyone, let alone for 274 days straight! But now Sebastian knows the golden rule for his next cruise.

This story originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

People with 'spiky' names are less likely to get job interviews. Do you have one?

Name-based bias goes even beyond race, sex, and class.

via Canva/Photos

People lined up for job interviews.

There have been many studies in the past that show people face a lot of bias when they turn in a job application. A 2021 study found that job applicants who had "Black-sounding" names were nine percent less likely to get a call back than those whose names sounded "white." People who review resumes are also looking for subtle clues of social class.

A 2016 Yale study found that men who appear to be upper-class in job applications fare much better than women of the same class when applying to elite positions. However, lower-class women perform better than lower-class men in the same process. Unfortunately, sex, race, and class bias are significant issues when it comes to hiring, but another prejudice has nothing to do with inherent characteristics: the way your name sounds can make a big difference when you send in a job application.

Do people judge job applications based on your name?

A recent study carried out by The Conversation found that people attribute personality characteristics to people based on whether their name sounds "smooth" or "spiky." The researchers designed a job ad looking for a candidate high in one of six personality factors: honesty/humility, emotionality, extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness (how organized or hard-working someone is), and openness to experience.

The researchers sent in applications with people who had smooth-sounding names with sonorant consonants (l, m, n), and the others were spiky with voiceless stops (p, t, k).

Some examples of smooth names (sonorant consonants) include: Joanna, June, Norah, Allen, Linus, and Moses.

Some examples of spiky names (voiceless stops) include: Rita, Erica, Tia, Kurt, and Victor.

The researchers found that individuals with smooth-sounding names were perceived as more agreeable and emotional, whereas those with spikier names were seen as more extroverted. So, if people are hiring for a job where they were looking for agreeable characteristics, those with smooth-sounding names had a better chance of getting the gig.

Interestingly, according to researchers, the way a name sounds has nothing to do with someone’s personality. In real life, Lou and Erica may be just as agreeable as one another. But when hiring managers are just looking at names, Lou gets the gig.

What is sound symbolism?

The idea that the sound of a word can make it feel aligned with particular qualities is known as sound symbolism. It’s why we often say that so-and-so looks like an Emma or a Charles. A popular study on the phenomenon known as the Bouba / Kiki effect found that when given the two names Kiki (spiky) and Bouba (smooth), they are much more likely to call the figure on the left Kiki and the one on the right Bouba. Although researchers don’t know the exact reason why we map certain sounds to specific shapes, they believe it may reflect how we move our mouths to make those sounds.

“The rounded shape may most commonly be named ‘Bouba’ because the mouth makes a more rounded shape to produce that sound, while a more taut, angular mouth shape is needed to make the sounds in ‘Kiki.’ Alternatively, the distinction may be between coronal or dorsal consonants like /k/ and labial consonants like /b/,” researchers at Mind Modeling wrote.

The study may reveal that there’s one more thing many of us have to worry about when applying for a job. But it’s also a reminder that we all have some sort of bias, and next time we see a name without knowing the person, we may be judging them based on criteria that doesn't reflect who they are. Much like it’s wrong to judge a book by its cover, judging someone by their name may mean you miss out on someone truly wonderful.

Man who raised and released an orphaned otter films her swimming to his kayak for cuddles

Leya's bond with her human rescuer is so beautiful.

Courtesy of Mats Janzon /TikTok

Leya comes up to Mats Janzon on his kayak for cuddles.

When Mats Janzon found Leya, she was just a tiny baby curled up alone in the grass near his home in Sweden. Janzon was out on a quiet walk in the woods when he heard a soft peeping sound and saw it was a baby otter. He kept his distance for several hours, hoping her mother would return. When no one came, he searched the area and found that her mother had been killed on a major road nearby. Leya appeared to be starving and barely breathing, and he knew she wouldn't make it without help.

Janzon had volunteered with animal rescues while working as a pilot in Cyprus, but after moving back to Sweden several years ago, he felt a pull to leave his job and spend more time in nature. "This shift led me to focus on helping wildlife," Janzon tells Upworthy. "I’ve cared for various animals, mostly birds, that seemed to find me. Huginn, a crow I rescued, stayed with me for three years before he was ready to join his own flock in the wild."

The story of Leya #ottersoftiktok #OtterBuddy #WildlifeTikTok #ViralNature #CuteAnimals #TikTokNature #FurryFriends #AnimalBesties #KayakAdventures #WildlifeLover #wildanimals #naturevibes #fyp #otter #RescueStories

However, Janzon had never raised an otter before and didn't know what to do. He was scared, as Leya needed care around the clock, but she began to thrive and quickly bonded with him. She would cry when he left the room and curl up in his lap to feel safe.

"The first time she let me pet her, I remember thinking this can't be real," Janzon told the TikTok account SoulPaws Tails. "It felt like a dream, this wild, free otter choosing to trust me."

Still, Janzon kept second-guessing himself, wondering if he was doing the right thing. Otters are wild animals, and he knew Leya couldn't stay indoors forever. So, starting with a plastic kiddie pool in the backyard, Janzon helped Leya learn to swim. She was awkward in the water at first, but little by little, day by day, she grew more confident.

@matsjanzon

Leya followed Janzon everywhere. Soon she became part of the family, which included another rescued crow and a cat. The animals would play hide and seek, chasing one another around the bushes. Janzon says it was like something out of a children's storybook.

Once Leya was totally comfortable in the water, he took her down to the lake. She looked up at Janzon as if to ask, "What now?" He nodded at her, and she jumped into the water. He realized that in some way he'd become a father to her.

"I named Leya while sitting with her on my lap, gazing out over the lake in a near-meditative state," Janzon tells Upworthy. "I quietly asked her, 'Who are you? What should I call you?' The name Leya popped into my mind, and when I said it aloud, she instantly looked up at me. That’s when I knew it was the name meant for her."

But as Leya grew, so did her wild instincts. She began to wander farther and stay out longer, and Janzon knew it was time to let her go. He describes it as "a strange kind of love—part pride, part heartbreak" but she started living the life she was meant to live.

This Otter Hope Into My Kayak Every Morning Just To Say "Hello". Beautiful And Heartwarming Story of Leya The Otter #animals #animalsoftiktok #tiktok #otter #tiktok

"Leya is an old soul, brimming with energy and positivity, always finding opportunities in everything," Janzon says. "Nothing seems impossible for her. She’s been a true inspiration and a dear friend during my transition from a conventional career to a life focused on something greater, not just working to pay bills, but making a difference by helping all living beings in our community."

At some point, Leya started staying away for days at a time. But even then, when Janzon was out for a morning kayak ride on the lake, he'd see her nose pop out of the water and start moving towards him. Leya knew he was there and would swim up and climb into the kayak for cuddles and a ride.

#fyp #foryourpage #otter #morningmotivation #relaxing #RescueStories #ViralNature #wildanimals #morningvibes #sunrise #WildlifeTikTok

Sometimes she'd even bring a snack with her:

#fyp #foryourpage #otter #morningmotivation #relaxing #RescueStories #ViralNature #morningvibes #wildanimals

And sometimes she'd return after nearly a week away for a little snuggle time:

Someone came home tired after 6days in the wild 🦦❤️‍🩹 #foryourpage #fyp #morningmotivation #RescueStories #otter

People love seeing Leya's bond with her human and Janzon's peaceful videos that seem like something out of a dream:

"Sorry, which fantasy world is this and can I have the Google maps link to get there?"

"I wish the world could be like this."

"She’s your significant otter. 😂😂"

"You are so lucky to be friends with a cute otter who also gets to live her own life. She chooses to be with you. 🥰"

"She’s just living her best life and I think you are too - good luck to you and enjoy it. 😊"

Mats says Leya is officially living her wild life now.

"I last saw Leya at the end of May," Janzon tells Upworthy. "Initially, we thought she’d find her own territory before winter, but after several long trips, she chose to stay under the house while the lake was frozen. When spring arrived, she resumed her search, staying away for up to 10 days before returning for brief visits, lasting a few hours to a day. Her last visit was unusually long, over a week. I suspect she may have been pregnant, eating heartily to prepare for a longer stay in a new territory farther away."

Janzon wants people to know that as much as he loves Leya, she's not a pet. "When an animal trusts you, it creates a bond deeper than words can explain," he told SoulPaws Tails. "If you're thinking of adopting or rescuing an animal, especially a wild one, please do it with your whole heart and full responsibility. Do your homework, talk to professionals, ask questions, learn everything you can about animals like Leya. They aren't pets. They're living, feeling souls that deserve to be loved and respected for who they are."

You can follow Mats Janzon and see more videos of Leya on TikTok.

Experts rank the most 'loyal dog breeds' and it's stirring a debate among canine lovers

Golden Retrievers are asking how this is even a close race.

A Golden Retriever puppy side-eyes the camera.

Another year, another list ranking dog breeds. Earlier in 2025, Care.com put out their latest, specifically ranking which dog breeds are considered the "most loyal." In their post, pet expert Lindsay Pevny notes that, "Veterinarians and dog behavioral experts recognize several distinct brands of loyalty in dogs. While some are devoted to their favorite person, others are loyal to their entire human family. Each breed’s penchant for friendship sets them up for a lifetime of a unique relationship with their favorite humans."

Their list:

  1. Retriever (both Golden and Lab)
  2. German Shepherd
  3. Border Collie
  4. Great Pyrenees
  5. Chihuahua
  6. Vizsla
  7. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

They also share the importance of intentional breeding. Pevny quotes Camp Bow Wow's animal health and behavior expert Erin Askeland, who says, “Breeding history and the intention of the breed can shape their loyalty characteristics. Breeds bred for companionship or working closely with humans tend to exhibit higher levels of loyalty—for example, dogs who are bred to be trained as service dogs."

But far from everyone agrees with the list, and some don't think such a subjective list can be ranked in the first place. On Reddit, someone asks, "What is objectively the most loyal dog breed?" One person simply responds, "Dogs." And another claims, "My mongrel," of course referring to their mixed breed pup. A few others mention their breed of choice, but there is no real consensus.

When the question is opened up in broader terms on the subreddit r/puppy101 to ask, "What are the three best dog breeds in your opinion and why?" many more commenters jump in. Some argue, obviously, that it's subjective based on what the pet guardian is looking for. Someone jokingly writes, "The 'my dog' breed unequivocally takes top spot. Universally adored." Another states, "Dachshund, dachshund and dachshund. Why? I am a masochist, apparently." But again—there is no consensus.

In fact, other lists claiming to have consulted experts and animal behaviorists listed entirely different "most loyal" breeds for 2025. In their own list, The Spruce Pets throws Dobermans and Cocker Spaniels in the top ten, though Labrador Retrievers also hold the top spot.

If one changes the term from loyal to "Velcro dog," it's true that some breeds are a bit clingier than others. Though again, it's based on the individual canine. A dog expert from Pets Radar explains that "Velcro" dogs were most likely bred to work alongside humans. Many pooches such as the Golden Retriever, the Lab, the Vizsla, the German Shepherd and the Chihuahua also make their list—though they add the Maltese, the French Bulldog and the Italian Greyhound.

On their YouTube page, The Pet Collective lists their top 13 "most loyal dog breeds" and at number one? Lo-and-behold, it's the Beagle! They claim, "Those who want a loyal and curious sidekick should get a Beagle." They then show a Beagle begging for treats and adorably honking a car while throwing their head back like Snoopy.

It's pretty safe to say there is no objective "best" breed of dog. We love what we love and there are no wrong answers. As for loyalty, seems like that Redditor got it right—the true answer is simply "dogs."

The first viral cat video was filmed in 1894 by Thomas Edison and it has 2025 vibes all over it

People were entertaining themselves with cats long before the Internet.

The first cat video was filmed by Thomas Edison and they're boxing?

There's a running joke that the Internet was invented for cat videos. Cats are not only cute, but they're constantly doing something ridiculous that happens to get caught on camera. The resulting videos become moments that bring people across the globe together. Ok, that might be a bit dramatic, but filming cats being weird and sharing it with your friends has been going on much longer than people might think.

In fact, the first known cat video was filmed in Thomas Edison's motion picture production studio. Yes, that Thomas Edison, the lightbulb guy. Turns out that he not only assisted us in not having to carry around oil lanterns, but he also gave us cat videos. Who knew? But the first cat video isn't quite like the ones we're used to seeing today. Edison didn't just film cats doing typical cat stuff; he knew the silent film would need a hook–a left hook to be exact.

The grainy black and white film displays two cats in a boxing ring, likely confused as to why they had tiny boxing gloves strapped to their paws. In addition to the adorable boxing gloves, the two cats were equipped with a type of harness that allows the man in the video, presumably a Professor Henry Welton, as the film is titled The Boxing Cats (Prof. Welton) to steady the cats as they paw at each other.

According to The Library of Congress, the cats were trained so this is not something to repeat at home with your own pets. In some copies of the video, the captions state that it was filmed by Thomas Edison, but others list the cameraman as William Heise. The confusion may come from the fact that it was filmed in Edison's studio, the Black Maria, which filmed and recorded several of the earliest known film clips.

The Library of Congress also notes that, "The studio had a roof that could be opened to admit sunlight for illumination, and the building itself was mounted on a revolving pivot so that the structure could be constantly repositioned to keep it aligned with the sun." In fact, "Many of the films were expected to appeal to male audiences, and some even featured scantily-clad women. Other masculine activities, such as boxing and cockfights, were also filmed."

Of all the big acts, like Annie Oakley and Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show, the boxing cats is the film that keeps resurfacing. It's likely because...cats. Once you add in boxing gloves and an itty bitty boxing ring, it's viral gold. Cat videos are popular due to their cuteness factor. In 2020, the University of Leeds released a study that found people's anxiety and stress levels are decreased by 50% while watching videos of cute animals.

"Throughout the course of the session, heart rates and blood pressure fell across all individuals to a level that would be considered healthy and indicative of limited stress or anxiety,” Dr Andrea Utley explains in the University of Leeds' article.

People who stumbled upon this gem online can't seem to get enough of the boxing cats, with one person writing, "I have found the first ever cat video and cats never fail to entertain. Thanks for starting this trend, Edison."

"This is what Edison worked all those years for: to share his passion of cat-boxing the world 'round," another says.

"This was probably the most popular attraction of Edison's 'Kinetoscopes' that year; I'm sure a LOT of people paid more than one penny to peer into one of those machines and watch this film loop again and again...." someone else surmises.

One person points out that humans are predictable, saying, "Ok this proves that us humans hasn't really changed that much when it comes to entertainment for the past 120+ years."

