Dad shares the tech and money policy he wrote for his kids, and it's perfect for adults, too
A wholesome set of guidelines good for the whole family.
Australia-based dad Leong Hiew shared that his sons are approaching the age where they're ready to start dealing with little bits of pocket money here and there. Wanting to start them off on the right foot, he sat down to write some appropriate ground rules for healthy money management.
That's when he realized not only that the rules he had already jotted down for technology and screen use applied perfectly, but also that they were guidelines adults could benefit from as well.
So he combined them into one set. And parents are begging to grab this document. Reading them, it's easy to see why.
Rule #1: Money and tech are TOOLS to help us grow
…and therefore, can't make you happy. Being kind, working hard, and spending time with those you love, on the other hand, can.
A joyful family playing outdoors.Photo credit: Canva
Rule #2: Do important things first
Eating and sleeping well, playing outside, spending time as a family, and completing homework and chores always take precedence. "No exceptions," he says.
Rule #3: Learn small before doing big
"We practice spending $2 before we try to spend $20. We try playing with small apps before we jump on big platforms. We learn by biting off what we can chew," said Hiew.
Child counting coins with an abacus and jar nearby on a table.Photo credit: Canva
Rule #4: If we show healthy signs, we get more; if we have warning signs, we get less
For both technology and money: if it leads to hiding or sneaking, throwing tantrums when we don't have them, or thinking about nothing else, then "it all goes away."
Rule #4: Mistakes are OK. Hiding them is not.
Hiew argues that talking openly about mistakes helps us learn from them. Both kids and adults prove that they're trustworthy, and thus, earn more privileges.
Rule #5: Our job is to be ourselves
Hiew explained that a kid's job is to be a kid, not to solve a parent's money problems, and vice versa. This one was a little more money-oriented, but easy to see how it could be applied to tech use, especially if certain platforms are forcing kids to lose their innocence a bit too quickly.
And perhaps the sweetest part of all comes at the very bottom statement of the document: "Daddy loves you, and I am here to help you learn and grow! If you are not sure, talk to Daddy, and Daddy will listen and help you learn what to do."
Hiew concluded by reiterating how much children thrive on routine and structure, saying, "it grounds them and gives them an environment where they are safe and they can trust." And even as an adult, he said that the rules helped remind him of the importance of "concentrating on myself."
@growingwithleong Gratitude 458: Household Rules for Money & Tech. I share with you my household rules for money and tech. Do they resonate with you? — Series intro: Everyday I find a moment of gratitude, to cherish my life and the world, and help me initiate positive action. This series is a record for my kids… Boys, this is what Daddy is grateful today. Did you find something to grateful for too?
♬ original sound - Leong’s Growth Journal 🇦🇺
People were totally onboard with these rules, and applauded Hiew for putting them together in such a concise and effective way.
"I am a wealth planner…[and] I am confident that many of my clients would have had easier paths if someone instilled them in them at an early age."
"I like that money and tech are tools that really sat with me."
"As a parent, a therapist, and a sober adult, I want to tell you I found this to be perhaps the greatest understanding of parenting and self reflection on what's important in life that I've ever seen."
With this framework, families can all get aligned with what really matters. And if you, like many viewers of this video, are jonesing for your own copy, Hiew graciously made a free downloadable, editable document, found here.