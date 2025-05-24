This TikTok account is trying to save our national parks by making them sexy. Literally.
Thirst traps + stunning nature footage = strange but effective way of bringing attention to a dire issue
Two thousand and twenty-five has bombarded us with news. Every day, there's a new crisis. American citizens being deported, the tariff rollercoaster, the open antagonization of one of our top allies in Canada, the end of the Department of Education. It's hard to know where to look at any given time, or where to put your concern and support. And that's exactly the point.
It leaves important causes fighting and scrapping for public attention, which is fleeting even during normal times. It's just hard to get people to care about any one thing with so many things going on at once.
So, one TikTok user had an idea to break through the noise and bring attention to the crisis facing our National Parks.
Here's the idea:
Step one: Attract eyeballs with steamy thirst traps on TikTok.
Step two: Show beautiful footage of America's national parks, along with some informative facts
Step three: Save the parks!
For those not in the know, a "thirst trap" is a post on social media that's inherently designed to attract sexual interest. A normal selfie wouldn't be considered a thirst trap unless it shows some extra skin or features a provocative pose. The creator has to know that people are going to be "turned on," for lack of a better phrase, by the video or photo.
And here's the thing about the Internet: People truly can not help themselves. They can't stop themselves from clicking on breasts, abs, butts, or bulging biceps. Therein lies the beauty of this strategy.
Just see an example for yourself:
Within Yellowstone's 2.2 million acres, visitors have unparalleled opportunities to observe wildlife in an intact ecosystem, and explore geothermal areas @Thoren Bradley #stitch #booktok #darkromance #masktok #fantasy #momsover30 #fyp
The TikTok account is working better than anyone could have possibly imagined; already, it has over 1.1 million followers.
In fact, the @visit.yellowstone fan account often gets confused for the official Yellowstone!
Users are devouring the content. Who's to say whether it's the rippling muscles or the beautiful nature shots that are so pleasing to the algorithm? But does it really matter? Here are a few of the best comments from a recent clip:
"Babe?! I think we should honeymoon in Yellowstone!"
"Have I been to Yellowstone? No. It's it my favorite national park? Absolutely"
"The National Parks are unhinged and I'm here for it."
"This is how to market a National Park right here!!"
"It’s working bc now I want to go to Yellowstone"
The parody/activist account even got a shoutout from Stephen Colbert (starting around 1:33):
Following Visit.Yellowstone's lead, other users began making spicy parody accounts for other national parks and landmarks. There's now sexy Appalachian Mountain, sexy Mount Rainier, and even sexy Crater Lake.
Just a warning: These accounts can get EXTREMELY NSFW. It's not all burly lumberjacks chopping wood with their abs out. A lot of the content lays the sexual innuendo on pretty thick.
And that's exactly why people find them so entertaining. All of the accounts popping up have 50k, 100k, or more followers with top videos racking up millions of views.
Mammoth Hot Springs is a large complex of hot springs on a hill of travertine in Yellowstone National Park adjacent to Fort Yellowstone @Johnathon Caine #stitch #booktok #darkromance #masktok #fantasy #momsover30
National parks staff are being laid off and budgets are being slashed. But that's only the beginning.
Regulations are also being rolled back that keep private industries from drilling on or otherwise decimating protected land. History is being rewritten with the removal of landmarks and monuments that don't fit the desired narrative. Museums are closing down, costing both kids and adults crucial opportunities to learn more about our country.
The situation is dire. Will all the viral interest in Yellowstone and other national parks on TikTok equate to real world change? It's too soon to tell. But the success of the activism campaign shows that people do love the parks and aren't willing to let them go away without a fight.