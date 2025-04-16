People say these are the 8 trends in 2025 that need to go away ASAP
Imagine a future with less subscriptions, gourmet cookies shops, and no lip filler.
One of the best and worst things about trends is that they don't stick around. Trends can last for a few weeks to several years but, eventually, whatever is popular now will be unpopular soon enough if you give it enough time. But there are some trends that have people counting down the days until they end.
In a recent social media post, someone posed the question, "What's trending right now that you think will die in 3-5 years?" Of course, some people answered the question directly, but others used the post as a complaint box to list all the things they feel need to vanish as soon as humanly possible.
In the early 2000s, it was low rise jeans. These were not what people consider "low-rise" now, but actual low-rise pants that came way below your hip bones. At some point, designers decided that low-rise wasn't low enough so they came out with ultra low-rise jeans. It's unclear who those jeans were for, maybe a gynecologist? Either way, that is one trend that much of America wanted to disappear faster than evaporating water on an Arizona sidewalk in the middle of July.
Here are the top eight trends of 2025 that people wish would go the way of the Wicked Witch of the West.
What's trending in 2025 that needs to go away?
1. Everything requiring a subscription
"I REALLY hope we as a society will get fed up with every single thing in our lives now requiring a subscription."
"I had to sign up for a subscription just to read the newspaper today. The newspaper!? Can you believe it?"
"Not sure of this is true or not, but my wife and I watched a tiktok about subscriptions. One for bmw owners, they had to buy a subscription to use features in their own car, features like heat and a/c ?!! Wtf.... another was for printers. They had to have a subscription for the printer to start printing. I would absolutely lose my mind if that were true."
"I have patients that have subscriptions for their wheelchairs, features that are locked behind a pay wall, it’s disgusting."
2. Family vlog channels
"It’s just so exploitative and the kids get no privacy at all whatsoever. And in the past five years, the parents of many of these channels have been exposed as being either recklessly irresponsible or outright abusive (such as the 8passengers channel). "
"Past 5 years? The whole daddyofive debacle was in 2016/2017. That sh*t has been ongoing for a while now and doesn't show signs of stopping or even slowing down. As long as people can make money off that content it will keep happening."
"Got invited to one of those channels (1m+ subs) as a video editor, but refused to work after watching a few raw videos. Trust me, it's 10x worse than you think it is."
3. Calling everything "viral" or a "hack"
"Hopefully describing every new thing as “viral”. The new “viral” ramen, “viral” cookie shop etc etc. f*ck it’s obnoxious."
"Or 'hack'. 'Look at this, I just used this hack to screw in a screw using a screwdriver!' /#lifehack. No, that's what it was designed to do and has been used for since it was invented."
"'This Montreal teen has discovered what she’s calling ‘a life-changing hack’.' 'See, if you go to their website, sometimes they have this section called ‘coo-pons’ that gets you discounts on stuff, and they’re totally free. Like this one, 30% off your next box of tissues.' 'Up next, Gen Z finds out what clearance sales are.'"
4. Lip filler
"Sadly a lot of the procedures women are taking to their faces are irreversible aside from lip fillers. The buccal fat removal thing and the inflated lips is an insane look."
"The real problem is that all of these "dissolvable" fillers don't completely dissolve; they migrate."
"Lip fillers make me sad. Most of the time I see them on women who were already quite attractive before the procedure, but they were still looking at themselves in the mirror every morning thinking 'this needs work.'"
5. Overpriced giant specialty desserts
"The overpriced cookie shops, e.g. Crumbl, Insomnia cookies etc. seems like a trend that will end up like all those Froyo / frozen yogurt places."
"Ok...I like crumbl, but totally agree. I'm not sure how it's made it this long. Yes they're good, but the only time I get it is when I buy it as a treat for employees. And everytime I do I'm like...who is out and about and says...ya know what.. I could go for a $6, 700 calorie cookie. .what would really be great is if I could drive a ways, order it from a place with ZERO seating and drive it back home. Bliss."
"Donuts, cupcakes, Fro-Yo, cookies, there's always a trendy dessert and shops opening up that specialize in them. Personally I don't understand how people can take that kind of financial risk but apparently it works out for some of them because they keep doing it."
6. The "broccoli haircut"
"I was wondering what the call all the younger gen z haircuts bc they ALLLLL look the same like a mop on the top of their heads."
"They look like alpacas" one person writes before someone else responds with their own realization. "As a middle aged person, I was like ‘WTF is a broccoli haircut’ then I read your Alpaca comment and went ‘ohhhhh, yeah, I know the alpaca boys! lol.’"
"Where I’m from I’ve been seeing broccoli-mullet hybrids. I hate it"
"I do find this funny as someone with very curly hair who's 35 and been styling it short-ish for years. Now I'm like God damn it all these goobers making me look like zoomer."
7. Barn doors where regular doors should be
"Homes with "barn doors"....... damn those are like the green shag carpet of the late 2010 early 2020's."
"Barn doors have a place. On a barn, or maybe a shed. For the love of all that is holy stop putting them on bathrooms. They are particularly bad at containing sounds, smells, and humid air."
"THANK YOU. I was scrolling and gonna post this one myself. They’re really only useful if you have a room that you almost never want to close off, don’t care at all about sound privacy, and have a big wall you don’t want to hang anything on. Which is like almost nowhere. I just had to explain to someone why they couldn’t have one for an exterior door. Like do you want to heat and cool your house and just how many bugs, mice, and probably even bigger animals do you want inside?"
8. Art created by AI
"I've seen restaurants with AI art on their walls and even in the menu. And it was still that g*mpy stuff you can easily tell is AI, like one guy has chopsticks that are melting into his friend's hair."
"I lost a job last year because the C-suite decided it was a better idea to save their in house marketing budget and use AI slop instead."
"I hope it gets to the point where the AI generated stuff oversaturates the market, and it flips back around to where actual art made by people is awesome again. I'm not an artist, but I really enjoyed other people's stuff. The work, skill, and emotion put into something can't be replicated. AI stuff just feels so. . . Empty."