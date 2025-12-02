'Overwhelmed mum' gives a tour of her average, messy home. The kitchen table is so relatable.
"You are quite normal, I hope you have realized."
Even knowing that most of what we see on Instagram is manipulated to look aspirational, it can still be easy to scroll through and feel like we are somehow doing life wrong.
Take for instance the barrage of Christmas home decor content we get right around now, the stuff that feels like it’s pulled right out of a Hallmark movie or Ralph Lauren ad. On some level we know that most houses don’t look like this (and still manage to conjure up holiday magic), and yet we can’t help but compare.
That’s why it’s always a nice mental reset when someone shows off their very non-aesthetic, lived-in, messy, unequivocally average home. Megan Archer, a self described "overwhelmed mother of two,” (well, "overwhelmed mum of two," technically) recently gave such a tour.
For starters, Archer’s Christmas tree featured a crushed Chocolate Santa from the prior year as an ornament, along with a Halloween decoration that keeps finding its way back to a branch. You won’t find Christmas gifts hiding in a closet (no room) but they are on top of a dress with a blanket over it.
“Wondering how big it has to get before the children ask about it,” Archer quipped.
The rest of the mess seemed to be non-seasonal: piles of toys, pajamas, drying socks all throughout the house, stickers in the most random of places since Archer dreads the days when her kids’ suddenly find such things “uncool,” a “mystery” bag filled with items long forgotten about hanging on a door, and of course, a “corner of doom” with items Archer dares not inquire about.
But the true star of this show was the kitchen table, completely covered with random items. For, as many of us know, the kitchen table is never just a palace to eat. It’s also where families work, and, more importantly, shove stuff that's not immediately needed (because anything is a shelf if you’re brave enough). Archer’s table hosted grocery items not yet put away.
“Hope you enjoyed the tour, You are normal, I hope you have realized,” she concluded.
Archer's video got a huge (and emotional) response from people in the comments, who were both relieved and inspired.
“My house was like this growing up and I had the best Mum ever. She was always playing with us or setting up crafts, our art was everywhere and it wasn’t a big deal that toys were all over the house because we lived there.”
“All of this feels so real! And a good reminder that a lot of what we see on here is carefully curated. I'd rather have a home that was clearly lived in and full of love than a show home!”
“A lovely welcoming home where children are not constantly barked at to ‘put that away’, ‘look at all the mess you’ve made’. Sounds like a very relaxed and loving home. This is a blessing, not a failure❤️”
“This is our home too. 5yr old and 3yr old sen child my favourite is our corner of doom which i recently decluttered to put our Christmas tree in 😂 ❤️”
“The crushed Santa is hilarious and your chaos makes mine feel normal, thank you!!”
“Pajamas live on our sofa too until we all get back and put them back on/ or I throw them in a wash basket to be put away in 3 weeks 😂😂”
So if you’re feeling bummed that your home doesn’t boast a pristine holiday spread, or never manages to look put together any day of the year…don’t. You’re in good company. Sure, get inspo from the ‘gram, but remember that real life is messy. A “perfect” home helps you contain that wonderful messiness, that’s all.