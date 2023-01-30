Actress Julia Fox shares a tour of her cluttered NYC apartment, and it's a relatable mess
"Hopefully, somebody watches this and thinks, ‘Well, OK, maybe I’m not doing so bad.’”
To live in a perfectly curated, always tidy, Marie Kondo-worthy home might be a lovely fantasy. But for many, dare I say most of us, that is simply not a reality. There just aren’t enough hours in the day or helpful hands in the house to keep it from getting messy multiple times a week. Square that by a million if the home has small kiddos in it. And if there’s only one parent to clean up after those small kiddos? Forget about it.
That’s why people are letting out a huge sigh of relief after getting a video tour of Julia Fox’s New York apartment in all its glorious disarray.
The actress and model is often seen wearing bold, high-end fashion pieces at glamorous events like the Met Gala but her home is anything but glamorous.
In a three-minute clip posted to her TikTok, Fox first shows off the completely unmade bed in her bedroom, which is technically the living room.
Fox, a single mom, explains that her actual bedroom was converted into a playroom for her son Valentino. The makeshift playroom is filled with a flurry of toys, plus a rogue clothing rack that Fox knows she “really needs to get rid of.”
Stars…they really are just like us.
@juliafox
Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰♬ original sound - Julia fox
Fox then takes us down a long and very cluttered hallway, through the kitchen filled with shoeboxes (a common sight in New York apartments, apparently), and into Valentino’s actual room, which is by far the cleanest room in the house. Of course, that’s only because Valentino is almost never in there and wants to hang out in mom’s room.
And that’s it. That’s the entire apartment. No frills. Just a small apartment with the charming chaos of parenthood.
“For me personally, I just don’t like excessive displays of wealth, [it] makes me feel icky. Especially people that have really big houses. It’s just really wasteful when there are so many homeless people in this country, and I’m not really like that,” Fox says in her video. “I know I’m gonna get roasted, but hopefully, somebody watches this and thinks, ‘Well, OK, maybe I’m not doing so bad.’”
Clearly, people did watch. The TikTok has racked up 8 million views in only two days, with thousands of viewers sharing how the “underwhelming apartment tour” was a breath of fresh air.
“I am legit flabbergasted that Julia Fox lives just like me. It doesn’t seem right,” commented one person.
“Me and Julia Fox both have wood platform beds with no headboard,” added another.
While Fox was met with some criticism, the overwhelming consensus was praise for both her transparency and down-to-earth parenting style.
“Love how much of your space is dedicated to your son,” applauded one commenter.
Another wrote, “You're a mother that obviously prioritizes your child & it is a beautiful apartment. Love you are showing that success looks different for every person.”
Life can be messy sometimes. That remains true whether you’re a privileged celebrity or just an average person trying to get by. So maybe we can all cut ourselves some slack for letting things pile up from time to time. Odds are, there's still plenty about a home to appreciate, even when it does look like a hurricane ran through it.