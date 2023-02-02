David Harbour and Lily Allen just gave the coolest home tour ever and people are loving it
The only thing better than their decor is their love.
Celebrity home tours are usually a divisive topic. Some find them fun and inspirational. Others find them tacky or out of touch. But this home tour has seemingly brought unanimous joy to all.
“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour and British singer-songwriter Lily Allen, whose Vegas wedding in 2020 came with an Elvis impersonator, gave a tour of their delightfully quirky Brooklyn townhouse for Architectural Digest, and people were absolutely loving it.
For one thing, the house just looks cool. There’s nothing monotone or minimalist about it. No beige to be seen.
The couple hired interior designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff to use the 19th-century building’s classical Italian-style architecture (and its Italian-American history) as inspiration for the renovation. Along with that, they have some added layers of traditional English design, modern New York touches, a ton of floral wallpaper, crystal chandeliers, pink silk sheets…and a velvet emerald sofa for good measure.
lily allen and david harbour’s brooklyn town house is a rare W for rich ppl interiors pic.twitter.com/mXh2q2yxCJ— e. (@sidewalkchalk6) February 1, 2023
The result? As Cotton told Architectural Digest, it was “as if they’d inherited the home from a kooky Italian nonna with fabulous taste.”
Also, Harbour and Allen are so. darn. cute. Throughout the entire video tour, they were able to make each other laugh, applaud each other's taste and show affection towards each other. It’s lovely.
Watch:
All in all, people were equally inspired by the couple’s home and their relationship.
Here are some of the top comments:
“A house ain't a home without love stored in its walls. You can feel how much love they have for each other. So sweet.”
“They are just such a cool couple and I love their quirky style. I was not expecting how floral some of their interior choices are, but I think they seem to be very attuned and open to each others’ tastes."
“This has to be my all-time favorite AD tour. The two of them together are SO GOOD! And their home is like an exploration of the entire spectrum of design! The colors, the patterns, the style, function.. just all of it so clever and inspiring! Absolutely adored this house tour—thank you AD for bringing us this masterpiece!”
“Love these guys... they need to 'present' some show. They represent all the lovable qualities of being welcoming, confident, and humorous. Amazing home.”
“Their chemistry is so infectious.”
May we all get to be our weird and wonderful selves with someone who loves us exactly as we are.