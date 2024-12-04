'It's so much happier and joyful': Millennials rally to defend 'tacky' 90s Christmas decor
Nostalgia wins over "Beige Christmas" this year.
You can see a resurgence of maximalism everywhere. From "dopamine decor” to “more is more” fashion, it’s clear that by and large, attitudes are shifting away from restrained elegance and towards more colorful, perfectly imperfect, and most important, fun aesthetics.
That goes for Christmas too. Matching ornaments in varying shades of “sad beige” have been on their way out for a minute now, but this year, people (many nostalgia driven millennials) are enthusiastically rallying behind the concept now formally known on TikTok as “tacky” Christmas.
If you grew up in the 90s, you already know what a “tacky” Christmas looks like. A kaleidoscope of blinking lights, kitschy ornaments that follow zero theme but have some kind of special meaning, and tinsel. Tons and tons of tinsel.
Is it over-the-top? Yes. Gaudy? Perhaps. But that’s the point. As TikTokker @athomewithsyro put it, “Christmas trees are not supposed to be sleek and classy and minimalist: it’s supposed to look like JOY has thrown up in your house.”
@athomewithsyro GIVE ME ALL THE JOYFUL CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS! I have been collecting @christopherradkoco ornaments for over 30 years, and honestly, I will never get over how beautiful they are. While I admire soft Christmas decor, it may surprise you to find out nas that I subscribe to a "more is more" esthetic when it comes to Christmas; it's not about matching my decor. For me, it's about the joy of the season, and nothing says that quite like tons of color, especially Christmas red. #nostalgicchristmas #classicchristmas #christmastree #christmasdecor ♬ original sound - athomewithsyro
Others were inclined to agree. “If it doesn’t border on tacky, you’re not doing it right,” one person wrote in the comments.
And to prove this point, people are posting videos of their own “tacky” Christmas decor, showing that there’s nothing tacky about it at all, but rather festive and childlike. You know…just like Christmas is supposed to feel, one might argue.
@enchantednails_byebony childhood "tacky" christmas complete!🎄 #christmas #tackychristmas #90schristmas #christmasdecorations #traditonalchristmas ♬ Christmas - neozilla @haywardlegends Kids these days will never understand the feeling we had when we walked in after school to a room full of tinsel & streamers #haywardlegends #1990s #nostalgia #90snostalgia #nostalic #christmas #1990sthrowback #1990snostalgia ♬ The Polar Express - Main Theme by Alan Silvestri - Dominik Hauser @esally5 My Husband wanted a Christmas tree that reminded him of his childhood. So I decorated our tree with a 90s theme. Had to add our ornament from Alaska🎄😘 #christmastree #tree#christmasdecor #Christmas #christmaslights #northpole #santashouse #alaska #ornaments #90s #nostalgia #nostalgic #multicoloredlights #tinsel ♬ original sound - Erica Sally
"It's not tacky at all, it's exactly how Christmas should be," one person declared. "This is how it should be." While another person commented "It just looks so much happier and joyful though. I much prefer a tacky, colorful tree.”
Another echoed, “Feel like being 6 years old again and sneaking in to watch the Christmas tree after everyone had gone to bed.”
“You cannot look at that and be sad,” said a woman named Maisie Isabella as she showed off her own “colorful, ‘90s, tacky, sexy,” Christmas tree.
It seems even the White House is in full support of this vibrant, whimsical trend for it’s Christmas look this year.
And since the word “tacky” is what folks really took umbrage with, some other less offensive alternatives were thrown into the mix, such as “90s’ Christmas,” "Nostalgic Christmas,' and "Traditional Christmas." Because for many, these titles better capture the sorts of positive feelings that colorful, not so coordinated Christmas decor can evoke.
Everyone who celebrates Christmas can probably agree that it’s a time of year for doing what sparks real joy. Maybe for some that does mean neutral and understated, and that’s fine. For others, it means a cornucopia of color and passed down handmade ornaments. Also fine. But please, for the love, let us choose whatever aesthetic that does light us up in one way or another, and not because we’re trying to fit in with a trend. We have 364 other days of the year to worry about that.