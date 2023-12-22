The viral telling of the first Christmas is back, narrated entirely by adorably clueless kids
Almost all of us, whether we’ve grown up in religious households or not, have heard the story of Christmas—or the birth of Jesus—at some point in our lives.
But very few of us have had the chance to hear it straight from the mouths of babes—a version where the Virgin Mary (make that “Meh-wee”) was a teen doing laundry at the moment of her immaculate conception, where she and her husband Joseph ventured to "Bethle-ha-ha-ham" to bring their newborn into the world, who is gifted diapers, a stuffed animal and some Air Jordans sneakers by those Three Wise Men.Thanks to the folks at Southland Christian Church, however, we can all enjoy a delightful wholesome spin the well known story.
In the video, which first appeared in 2015 but often returns online due to “popular demand,” adults act out the Biblical story according to what the kids say—all with silly costumes and including every giggle or wandering sentence. If you ever watched the series “Drunk History,” you’ll recognize the story structure immediately.
Even years later, it’s easy to see what makes this clip so darn charming. Seeing the three wise men bestowing Jesus “ "Gold, Frankenstein, and myrrh” alone is a hoot.
Watch:
Hanna Wahlbrink, creative director at Southland Christian Church, and Neil Gregory, the church’s video producer, told TODAY.com that the team never expected their little passion project to affect so many people year after year.
What they did know was that when it came to creating the funniest script possible, all they had to do was let the kids wing it.
"We really didn't want to script it because we knew the kids would give us better sound bites than anything we could come up with on our own," said Gregory. "And they did."
Given by the literal millions of views and heartwarming comments, it seems like that was the right call.
Take a look at what other folks are saying:
“This is the best Christmas story I ever heard. There, I said it.”
“This melts my heart every year, whoever had this idea is genius. It’s so innocent & precious.”
“I look forward to watching this over and over every year. I love this so much.”
“OK, I'm not joking, this may be the best telling of the Christmas story that I've ever seen. Marvelous!”
“I'm not even religious, and I absolutely loved this. Good job guys. Super cute and hilarious.”
And because some gifts never stop giving, Southland Church also did a kid's version of the Easter story.