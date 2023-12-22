+
The viral telling of the first Christmas is back, narrated entirely by adorably clueless kids

"This is the best Christmas story I ever heard."

christmas story, kids, funny, humor, christian church
Southland Christian Church/Youtube

Adults act out the Christmas story, as told by kids.

Almost all of us, whether we’ve grown up in religious households or not, have heard the story of Christmas—or the birth of Jesus—at some point in our lives.

But very few of us have had the chance to hear it straight from the mouths of babes—a version where the Virgin Mary (make that “Meh-wee”) was a teen doing laundry at the moment of her immaculate conception, where she and her husband Joseph ventured to "Bethle-ha-ha-ham" to bring their newborn into the world, who is gifted diapers, a stuffed animal and some Air Jordans sneakers by those Three Wise Men.

Thanks to the folks at Southland Christian Church, however, we can all enjoy a delightful wholesome spin the well known story.

In the video, which first appeared in 2015 but often returns online due to “popular demand,” adults act out the Biblical story according to what the kids say—all with silly costumes and including every giggle or wandering sentence. If you ever watched the series “Drunk History,” you’ll recognize the story structure immediately.

Even years later, it’s easy to see what makes this clip so darn charming. Seeing the three wise men bestowing Jesus “ "Gold, Frankenstein, and myrrh” alone is a hoot.

Watch:

Hanna Wahlbrink, creative director at Southland Christian Church, and Neil Gregory, the church’s video producer, told TODAY.com that the team never expected their little passion project to affect so many people year after year.

What they did know was that when it came to creating the funniest script possible, all they had to do was let the kids wing it.

"We really didn't want to script it because we knew the kids would give us better sound bites than anything we could come up with on our own," said Gregory. "And they did."

Given by the literal millions of views and heartwarming comments, it seems like that was the right call.

Take a look at what other folks are saying:

“This is the best Christmas story I ever heard. There, I said it.”

“This melts my heart every year, whoever had this idea is genius. It’s so innocent & precious.”

“I look forward to watching this over and over every year. I love this so much.”

“OK, I'm not joking, this may be the best telling of the Christmas story that I've ever seen. Marvelous!”

“I'm not even religious, and I absolutely loved this. Good job guys. Super cute and hilarious.”

And because some gifts never stop giving, Southland Church also did a kid's version of the Easter story.

From political science to joining the fight against cancer: How one woman found her passion

An unexpected pivot to project management expanded Krystal Brady's idea of what it means to make a positive impact.

Krystal Brady/PMI

Krystal Brady utilizes her project management skills to help advance cancer research and advocacy.

True

Cancer impacts nearly everyone’s life in one way or another, and thankfully, we’re learning more about treatment and prevention every day. Individuals and organizations dedicated to fighting cancer and promising research from scientists are often front and center, but we don’t always see the people working behind the scenes to make the fight possible.

People like Krystal Brady.

While studying political science in college, Brady envisioned her future self in public office. She never dreamed she’d build a successful career in the world of oncology, helping cancer researchers, doctors and advocates continue battling cancer, but more efficiently.

Brady’s journey to oncology began with a seasonal job at a small publishing company, which helped pay for college and awakened her love for managing projects. Now, 15 years later, she’s serving as director of digital experience and strategy at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which she describes as “the perfect place to pair my love of project management and desire to make positive change in the world.”

As a project manager, Brady helps make big ideas for the improvement of diagnosing and treating cancer a reality. She is responsible for driving the critical projects that impact the lives of cancer researchers, doctors, and patients.

“I tell people that my job is part toolbox, part glue,” says Brady. “Being a project manager means being responsible for understanding the details of a project, knowing what tools or resources you need to execute the project, and facilitating the flow of that work to the best outcome possible. That means promoting communication, partnership, and ownership among the team for the project.”

At its heart, Brady’s project management work is about helping people. One of the big projects Brady is currently working on is ASCO’s digital transformation, which includes upgrading systems and applications to help streamline and personalize oncologists’ online experience so they can access the right resources more quickly. Whether you are managing humans or machines, there’s an extraordinary need for workers with the skillset to harness new technology and solve problems.

The digital transformation project also includes preparing for the use of emerging technologies such as generative AI to help them in their research and practices.

“Most importantly, it lays the groundwork for us to make a meaningful impact at the point of care, giving the oncologist and patient the absolute latest recommendations or guidelines for care for that specific patient or case, allowing the doctor to spend more time with their patients and less time on paperwork,” Brady says.

In today’s fast-changing, quickly advancing world, project management is perhaps more valuable than ever. After discovering her love for it, Brady earned her Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification through Project Management Institute (PMI)—the premier professional organization for project managers with chapters all over the world—which she says gave her an edge over other candidates when she applied for her job at ASCO.

“The knowledge I gained in preparing for the PMP exam serves me every day in my role,” Brady says. “What I did not expect and have truly come to value is the PMI network as well – finding like-minded individuals, opportunities for continuous learning, and the ability to volunteer and give back.”

PMI’s growing community – including more than 300 chapters globally – serves as a place for project managers and individuals who use project management skills to learn and grow through events, online resources, and certification programs.

While people often think of project management in the context of corporate careers, all industries and organizations need project managers, making it a great career for those who want to elevate our world through non-profits or other service-oriented fields.

“Project management makes a difference by focusing on efficiency and outcomes, making us all a little better at what we do,” says Brady. “In almost every industry, understanding how to do our work more effectively and efficiently means more value to our customers, and the world at large, at an increased pace.”

Project management is also a stable career path in high demand as shown by PMI research, which found that the global economy will need 25 million more project managers by 2030 and that the median salary for project managers in the US has grown to $120K.

If you’d like to learn more about careers in project management, PMI has resources to help you get started or prove your proficiency, including its entry-level Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) certification program. For those interested in pursuing a project management career to make a difference, it could be your first step.
