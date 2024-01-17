+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
upworthy
Joy

Comedian's masterful 'corporate accent' is so on-point that people call it triggering

We've all worked with 'Corporate Erin.'

corporate erin, lisa beasley, corporate accent
via LisaBeEvolving/TikTok

Lisa Beasley as Corporate Erin

Comedian Lisa Beasley is making people squirm on TikTok with her character, Corporate Erin. Erin is a parody of the typical corporate employee in America, complete with her corporate accent, corporate gulp and mastery of corporate jargon.

She even has the perfect corporate job title: The manager for the managerial logistics of management at McManagement.

In her videos, Erin talks at you in your “one-on-one” meeting while clutching her coffee cup for dear life, uncomfortably gyrating in her chair and adjusting her glasses. Erin has the unique ability to talk at length using corporate word salad while saying absolutely nothing. But she definitely wants to circle back with you to be sure you have the deliverables for the rollout. Okayyyyyy?

In this video with over 9 million views, Erin explains how she has taken over her creator’s feed because she doesn’t have the “bandwidth.”

@lisabevolving

Hi, #CorporateErin here taking over social media for Lis. If you have any questions regarding my new position, please follow up with me in the comments. Im only here to do whats best for the business.

Beasley described the thrust of the Erin character to the Huffington Post. “There’s also just kind of a layer of passive aggressiveness as well, and defensiveness and just kind of always making sure that I’m drilling home my points or my objectives,” Beasley said.

The videos are all too real for many people who follow Beasley on TikTok.

“This is SPOT ON. The corporate accent, the nonsense, the talking for 30 min and saying nothing,” one commenter said. “You encounter a version of me in every workplace,” Beasley, as the Erin character, told 13 News.

It looks like we’ve finished this a bit early, so we’ll give you your minute back.

From Your Site Articles
corporate america
Community

Decluttering top of mind for 2024? This Facebook group can help

This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

With the new year comes plenty of resolutions we all vow to keep up with the best of intentions. But by February 1, our resolve has often waned as life gets in the way and things go back to how they were. What we all need a little more of is motivation.

When we participate in something collectively, it’s easier to meet goals and maintain the enthusiasm to get things done. While the support of a friend or two is great, imagine having the power of an entire online community cheering you on and offering advice along the way.

This is where the Daily Decluttering Challenge Facebook group comes in. This online community offers easy-to-implement advice for decluttering, organizing, and cleaning up your home and your life with support from 125,000 members.

“By building a network of people who can support and encourage you along the way, you can make progress towards your goals faster and more effectively. Remember, no one achieves success alone, and having a strong support system can make the difference in a goal set versus a goal achieved,” says Kristin Burke, a goal achievement coach.

In addition to tips for tidying up around the house, members share advice on how to tackle one thing at a time, where to donate excess items, and what they do to exercise more willpower to avoid buying new things.

For anyone hoping to declutter their lives in the new year, this Facebook group has the perfect challenge to get you started.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Here’s a paycheck for a McDonald’s worker. And here's my jaw dropping to the floor.

So we've all heard the numbers, but what does that mean in reality? Here's one year's wages — yes, *full-time* wages. Woo.

Making a little over 10,000 for a yearly salary.

I've written tons of things about minimum wage, backed up by fact-checkers and economists and scholarly studies. All of them point to raising the minimum wage as a solution to lifting people out of poverty and getting folks off of public assistance. It's slowly happening, and there's much more to be done.

But when it comes right down to it, where the rubber meets the road is what it means for everyday workers who have to live with those wages. I honestly don't know how they do it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

Owner of plus-size dress shop gifts $700 prom dress to 'shy' teen after watching her light up

Creating moments like these is why she opened her store in the first place.

@juicybodygoddess/TikTok

Elyse Monroe found the perfect dress, then found out it costs nothing.

Adolescence is a harrowing time for body image and self-esteem all around, but few milestones are as universally daunting as finding a prom dress. Whether it’s due to budget constraints, not being able to find a dress that fits, or both, what should be a fun event is often viscerally dreaded.

This was certainly the case for Summer Lucille. Lucille told Today.com that growing up, “if you weren’t skinny, there weren’t many options, and it was devastating for me because I’ve always loved fashion.”

She recalled, “I went to my prom looking like a church lady in a suit dress with a jacket because it was the only thing that fit. It was a very sad period in my life.”

Keep ReadingShow less
tiktok
Democracy

'It's all a lie': Woman who returned from Europe shares why life is much harder in the U.S.

Why work harder for a lower quality of life?

via Kayleigh Donahue/TikTok and Zeeshan Kundi/Pexels

Kayleigh Donahue explains the differences between the U.S. and Europe.

American-born TikTok user Kayleigh Donahue is going viral on the platform because of her unflinching take on why it was a mistake for her to move back to the U.S. after spending 4 years in Ireland.

She now lives in the Boston area.

Kayleigh moved back to the U.S. from Ireland to make more money, but that didn’t go as planned. Even though she got paid more, the cost of living was so much higher that she saved less money than she did in Ireland. She also missed the generous number of vacation days she got in Europe as compared to America.

Keep ReadingShow less
europe
Joy

Homeless man catches family's two children and dogs dropped from burning apartment building

"He was right underneath and he was like 'Yes, throw your daughters out, I'm going to catch them, I'm going to get them.'"

CBS News|YouTube

Man catches entire family as they jump from burning building.

House fires are devastating for families. In a matter of minutes, you could lose all of your belongings and a place to live, or worse, you could lose loved ones. A family in Phoenix, Arizona, recently found themselves facing the reality of their own home in flames. Claudia Jimenez told CBS News that she woke up trapped in her burning apartment with her two daughters, with nothing to do but yell for help in the hopes that someone would hear her.

The mom's screams were answered by Joe Hollins, a homeless man who was camping nearby with his wife. Hollins didn't hesitate to try to find a way to help. With no way out and the fire department still nowhere on the scene, Jimenez had to trust the stranger who was standing below.

"He was right underneath and he was like 'Yes, throw your daughters out, I'm going to catch them, I'm going to get them,'" Jimenez told CBS.

Keep ReadingShow less
hero
Pop Culture

Man who was declared dead turns up alive after his family receives someone else's ashes

A bizarre case of mistaken identity sent Tyler Chase and his family on an emotional roller coaster.

Canva

7,000 to 12,000 people are mistakenly declared dead each year.

Back in September of 2023, the family of Tyler Chase received the tragic news that the 22-year-old had died of a drug overdose.

As told by several news outlets, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office of Portland, Oregon had found Chase’s wallet and used the temporary license, which had his name but no photo, at the scene, which they used to identify the body. They then showed up to the family’s home with a death certificate and an urn holding the young man’s ashes.

Or so they thought.

Keep ReadingShow less
family
Humor

Woman uses best friend's hand for unexpected engagement pictures when the ring doesn't fit

"No one's going to know."

Nicolette Koske|TikTok

Woman uses best friend's hand for engagement pictures

Engagements can be a whirlwind for everyone involved. Unless you've previously bought a ring for your partner you have little to no idea what size they wear and how exactly do you ask that question without tipping them off? This is exactly how buying the incorrect ring size happens but with all of the excitement and planning, you make do with what you have and hope it fits.

For David and Nicolette Koske, their engagement got a little interesting in the most hilarious way when the ring David bought didn't fit. The couple was out with Nicolette's best friend, Isa Haiti and her partner for a totally normal not at all secret engagement outing in what appears to be the woods. At least that's what Nicolette likely thought until the diamond was whipped out and being ...not placed on her ring finger.

The ring didn't fit. But the photographer was right there waiting to catch the shot of the newly engaged couple and it's a rule that you have to give the photographer the best shot possible. That's when Haiti steps in.

Keep ReadingShow less
best friend's hand
Trending Stories