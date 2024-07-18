Man asks men to 'tell me about her' and their sweet responses have women falling to pieces
"Ok now I'm also a puddle. I know you warned me but I still wasn't ready."
We don't often get to hear people profess their love unless they're newly dating or posting about a special occasion on social media. There's often the old trope of men in long-term relationships or marriages complaining about their partners. It's written into many movie scripts, painting a mundane and somewhat grim view of marriage.
But surely if men hated being married so much they wouldn't keep asking women to promise to spend the rest of their lives with them. Turns out some men just needed to be asked the question in order to write beautiful prose about their partners. Luis Olivias asked men on the internet a simple question, "For the boys, go ahead and tell me about her."
Well, the guys did not disappoint. Their responses to such a simple prompt are leaving some women an emotional mess. It was as if these men were sitting there waiting for someone to ask and then listen to them talk about how much they love their partners.
"She's sleeping next to me with our beautiful 6 month old boy between us. She's giving me life a life I never deserved, I am truly blessed," one man writes.
"If there's another lifetime, I would stand where I first saw her hoping to meet her again," another says.
"She's that moment of peace when you pass under a bridge during a thunderstorm. Only this moment never ends," someone else shares.
Lui posted a simple prompt to TikTok that created a flood of love.www.tiktok.com
And they just kept coming:
"I used to have nightmares, terrible nightmares. The first night I spent with her was the first night in a decade I went to sleep in peace."
"She honestly felt like home, a feeling I never felt til I met her. There's a calm surrender in her eyes that can bring you to your knees…everyone has their definition of perfect, mine is her."
"She's the peace I sought after spending my entire adult life up to this point at war. She's the forgiveness I never gave myself."
"She's the brightest light in every room she walks in. Every night I think I can't possibly love her more and then I wake up and I do."
That's a lot of love to take in, so take a breath because these men were not even remotely finished expressing their absolute Shakespearean level of love for their partners. Women peeked in on the conversation expecting something other than the tear-jerking gushing of men in love.
"All these men in love, I'm crying tears of happiness to see this amount of love still exist," a woman says.
Another woman, Megan Rose, made a tearful response video highlighting her favorite comments admitting the comment section left her in a puddle.
@_odriewdlocenotseht_
@Lui I was full snot bubble crying and had to share. WHATS THE OPPOSITE OF A TRIGGER WARNING?! This is that, it’s a 🌻GLIMMER WARNING🌻 #wholesome
The original post, which is only two still pictures, has over 81K comments, over 1 million likes and over 99K shares. It's truly a post where you can get lost in the comment section forgetting all concept of time.
Hopefully these men share their beautiful sentiments with the women in their lives so they're aware of how loved they are.