People who live alone share their 45 favorite solo living money-saving hacks
"It's simply too hard to cook for one person."
People often talk about the costs of having a family, which is fair, but on a per-person basis, living with other people is arguably much more cost-effective. The cost of things like rent and utilities are spread over multiple people, you can buy food in bulk without it going bad before you can use it, and more.
Whether you're single or choose to live alone, it can be expensive. Finding ways to save money living alone can take some creative thinking, but there are easy ways to put some extra cash back in your wallet. So when someone posed the question on Reddit to fellow people who live alone: "What random cost-saving measures have you found that work well for those living alone?" single people and people living solo happily shared their money-saving hacks
Here are 45 of the best ways to save money if you live alone:
A full fridge uses less energy than a mostly empty one. Giphy
Saving fridge energy
"I'll start, to save money on energy I fill empty glass jars with water and store them in my fridge. It costs more to cool an empty fridge than a full one, and since I don't eat very much my fridge is often nearly empty. Not sure how much this has saved me, but now I have water if I ever were to need it!" Just_Throw_Away_67
"It took a little bit of up front investment, but I dumped my gigantic and ancient energy-hungry fridge a long time ago for a brand new one that is much smaller and also has a variable speed compressor for extra efficiency. The energy savings from that move alone probably paid for the fridge several times over by now." BrewCityChaserV2
A/C is expensive. Giphy
Managing heat and A/C
"Blackout curtains because I live in the South, so it’s always hot. I also have privacy film that blocks some UV rays when I do want some light. Using a floor fan in my room (where I spend the majority of my time) with the door closed to keep it cooler. Close the air vents in my guest room since it’s primarily unused to cut down on AC costs. Cook large batches of food at one time so I’m not constantly using my stove/oven." eternally_feral
"I keep my heating and cooling low. I can wear extra layers or less to get to a comfortable temp." Reasonable-Cold2161
"If you own your house: Ceiling fans in every room that have a ceiling light fixture in the center. I also changed almost all lights to LED. When the furnace was red-tagged, I replaced it and the AC. It was a budget buster but there was a federal government rebate. My bills are less and it’s much more efficient and quieter." GRIThere
Cooking for one can be tricky. Giphy
Saving on cooking
"It’s a pain to heat the whole oven for a little food. I recommend an air fryer over a toaster oven though. They’re a bit faster (and you can still make toast)." MissDisplaced
"I buy the family-size packs of meat, divide and freeze. I also still cook big meals like when my kids were teenagers, and divide them into portions and freeze. It's simply too hard to cook for one person. I make a weekly menu of the dishes I want to cook and then place my order for the grocery delivery. It does save money and since I cook a lot of casseroles, big pots of soups and stews, etc., and freeze in portions. I use my air fryer to warm the frozen dishes instead of the oven. It has almost become my hobby to have a variety of different meals through out the week without having to cook every day. Life is good 😊." No_Guava_90
Grocery shopping has to be strategic. Giphy
Grocery shopping hacks
"I read a tip to not bother doing a full 'grocery shop' trip if it doesn’t work for you/doesn’t make sense for you. Rather, if you find you’re throwing food away you couldn’t eat in time, try to do the method of going to the store of getting, say, just what you need for tonight and tomorrow’s meals, or whatever." citynomad1
"Grocery delivery. I end up spending 50% less compared to shopping in the store." Everydaylookwithin
"This is why I do curbside pickup. I order through the app, see what deals and coupons they have, stick to my list and don’t end up impulse buying. An added bonus is I can pick up on my way home from work and not spend time waiting in the checkout line." zoebadwolf
Avoiding single-use items
"I try to avoid one-time use items. For example: bottled water, wipes, Swiffer dusters and mop heads, paper towels, etc, add up rather quickly. I use reusable mop pads, reusable duster heads and i always have a stainless steel water bottle with me so i don't have to buy water when I'm out." Rich_Group_8997
Leftovers are key to cost effective single person cooking. Giphy
All of the above plus more…
"I have a countertop dishwasher that I intentionally use only during off-peak hours. Luckily, this rental has a new refrigerator, and I run my air purifier on its 2 hour timer during those off hours (cat hair lol). Oh- I bought a Tushy bidet on sale- it pays for itself in the first year!" sk8rcruz
"I always bring my own lunch to work. I also cut up fresh veggies, put them in ziploc bags, freeze them, and then steam them later in the microwave. You can also just put a whole bag of spinach in the freezer and then steam it in the microwave. Clean with a plastic spray bottle of vinegar and dish soap. Sprinkle baking soda on carpets and rugs before vacuuming." Unhappy-Jaguar-9362
"I have milk jugs with water in them in the fridge and freezer. I also buy in bulk. Usually the more you buy the cheaper per unit it is. I have a year supply of everything (joking) not quite but almost. I keep my air conditioner at a warmer temperature and use a fan to cool me all the way. I close blinds and curtains during the day. This cuts down on the heat in the room. Unfortunately it is dark in my apartment during the day , but this can make a difference of up to 10 degrees. This saves on cooling costs. Instead of buying single servings of food. I make a family size amount and put the leftovers in round dinner containers all ready to go for the next meal. These can also be frozen if you don't want the same thing a couple days in a row and put in the microwave for 6 or 7 minutes." Delightful_Helper
"I turned up my AC and invested in a Dreo fan and another simple standing fan for my room and living room. It’s going to save me about 50 bucks this month I think. Also stocking up on beans and rice and frozen veggies and proteins. Keeps me from eating out of if I don’t want to cook. Also making more than I can realistically eat in 3 or 4 days and freezing the rest. Also utilizing holiday sales for big ticket items. I bought a mattress around Memorial Day and a washer this past week for Father’s Day sales at Lowe’s. The washer was actually $100 cheaper the day after I bought it so I went in and was refunded the difference." MindPerastalsis
"I live in the southwest. It cracks me up to hear that people are fainting and falling ill in 100 degree heat. It's regularly hotter than hell here. I have two layers of reflectix in all my windows. And I have insulated curtains over that. Then I have two AC units. They are both window units but they are big enough individually to cool my tiny house. I sectioned off my house so that I only have to cool the room I am in. I built a solar water heater. I haven't eaten out in years. I repair everything if I can and have invested in lots of tools. I get up stupid early in the morning so I can sit outside in the coolest part of the day. I only shop for groceries once a month and I use the app so I don't impulse buy. I buy large cuts of meat, then I smoke it all and portion it up and freeze it. Makes daily cooking short and sweet I have leftovers from last night for lunch every day. I make my own coffee and bread I turn on my water heater, when it's cold outside, long enough to heat it up and then I shut it back off. I have it turned up a little bit more so it gets a little hotter, but I only run it for an hour or two every two days. I don't smoke cigarettes. I do vape but I go through like $20 worth of vape pods a month instead of pack after pack of expensive cigarettes. When I use the shopping apps I pay close attention to the cost per oz and get the cheapest I can. I own my vehicle outright. It's older but reliable. I don't have any debt other than my phone and power bill. I only subscribe to 3 streaming services because they are a bundle deal. I don't have cable and my Internet is the cheapest deal I can find. Results are still coming in but I estimate I have cut my power bill alone in half and that's the single most expensive thing I pay." AuntBarba
This article originally appeared in June.