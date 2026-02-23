Costco customers are overjoyed by news that the store's 'archaic' cake ordering system is finally modernizing
"This is GREAT!"
Loyal Costco fans are lauding their favorite big-box store for a long-awaited change to its custom cake ordering system. In a company memo, Costco announced that it will be launching an app for customers to order customized cakes at the touch of their fingers without having to enter a Costco store.
"We've got ordering cakes and deli trays online coming," said Costco CEO Ron Vachris. "Many of the things that we've heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state, and we're seeing great adoption right out of the chute."
It's a massive change from the previous custom cake process. Costco lovers have long complained about the old-school ordering system that required customers to physically go to the store's bakery, where they would fill out a slip of paper with their order requests and simply drop it in the order box.
@eatsbyrachel
Anyone else feel like the @Costco Wholesale custom cake ordering system is a bit antiquated? 🤔 Regardless, their analog process somehow always works 💯 #costco #costcobakery #cake #customcake #costcodoesitagain #costcocake #costcofinds #costcodeals #costcofind #costcofinds #eatsbyrachel
Costco's "1800s" custom cake ordering
Back in 2023, writer Lucy Huber humorously poked fun at Costco's seemingly outdated custom cake ordering system that resonated with fellow Costco shoppers. And her words went viral:
"Ordered a cake from Costco and their system is from the 1800s, you write what you want on a piece of paper & put it in a box then nobody follows up and you just show up and hope they made it? I tried to call to confirm & they were like 'if you put it in the box, it will be there'," she wrote.
It was a system that also caused Costco members on Reddit a lot of anxiety.
"We did our wedding cakes from Costco, talk about a nerve-racking experience hoping everything worked out," one wrote.
Another shared, "Drop a paper in a hole and cross your fingers 🤣🤣."
Costco customers have mixed feelings
Many Costco customers and Redditors expressed their positive reactions to the updated ordering system news:
"As someone who lives 1.5 hours away from three different Costcos I LOVE this. I'm rarely in the market for a custom cake, but when I am I'm not driving an hour and a half to fill out the request form in store."
"This is GREAT! But will I also be able to order chocolate cake with white icing and vice-versa? Because currently I can’t do that at my Costco."
"While the box system worked, it was archaic. With anything, the new system will take time to implement."
"Jumping from the 19th century to the 21st century. Bravo Costco!"
Others weren't as happy:
"Kind of sad in a way. There are not too many interactions like this in the digital age."
"But the Paper & Pencil worked."
"Coming in 2027: I didn't get my cake at Costco because Amazon-East-1 is down :(."
"I have ordered many cakes with this low tech. Never an issue."
Costco bakery workers react
Workers in Costco bakeries also chimed in, many with negative opinions:
"As someone who works in the bakery this is going to be a disaster. Half the people don’t even know the name on the order or what the cake says when they come to pick up. Like 2 times a week we get someone trying to pick up at the wrong Costco."
"As a bakery employee, this is going to be a nightmare. The whole point of keeping the order form in warehouse only was to not overwhelm our staff AND (this one being the real reason I was given), is it makes people come in and 'grab a few items while their there, and then again when they come pick up the cake.' I am not looking forward to this. People are going to order at the wrong Costco, not do it right and then get mad at us. I'm terrified of this change 🫣."
"As someone who has worked in the bakery at Costco, the prevailing thought has been 'the system we have works fairly well, so they’re probably not gonna change it.' It’s the same reason that the major sales department still uses paper slips for computers. Well, except for the apple tables. Those have a little iPad kiosk that will print out your slip for you, but literally none of the members ever use it and instead ask us to do it for them."