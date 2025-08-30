Boomer professor perfectly lays out why Gen Z developed a 'lazy' attitude
Are they "lazy" in the truest sense of the word?
Older generations often claim that “kids these days” are lazy, narcissistic, and emotional, and it's a tale as old as time. Heck, letters dating back centuries show people whinging about the younger generation. “Our sires’ age was worse than our grandsires’. We, their sons, are more worthless than they; so in our turn we shall give the world a progeny yet more corrupt,” — Book III of Odes, Horace, 20 BC.
There’s a good reason why older generations always look down on the younger ones. It's because young people tend to be lazier than older people, because they don't have the pressure to keep a roof over their head and feed a family. Younger individuals are also more emotional because people generally gain greater emotional maturity with age. Furthermore, it gives old folks incredible joy to tell a young, good-looking person with the world in front of them that they’re no good. Today, the Boomers will degrade Gen Z, and one day, Gen Z will look down upon Gen Beta or whatever term we will use to defile the terrible tech-addicted twerps born in the 2040s. It's the circle of life.
Professor says Gen Z has a good reason to be lazy
However, Suzy Welch, 66, a younger Baby Boomer, believes that Gen Z has some good reasons to be lazy, and they all started with the people in her generation. Suzy Welch is an award-winning NYU Stern School of Business professor, acclaimed management researcher, and New York Times best-selling author, most recently with Becoming You: A Proven Method for Crafting Your Authentic Life and Career, which is also a #1 bestseller on Amazon.
@becomingyouwithsuzywelch
We all know it—Gen Z has a reputation problem. But maybe they’re misunderstood? Dr. Suzy Welch (NYU Stern Professor and NYT best-selling author) shares her take on Gen Z and millenials in the workplace, and why their lack of enthusiasm signals something much deeper—a lack of hope for the future. #genz #millennial #burnout
Welch believes that Gen Z doesn’t have a lot of faith that their hard work will pay off. “Gen Z [has] no reason to believe that they’re ever going to have economic security,” Suzy Welch, professor of management practice at New York University, said on a recent podcast. “I don’t know about you, but I’m old enough that when I was in college, I thought, ‘For sure, I’m going to have more money than my parents.’ And that ‘If I work very very hard I’m going to buy a house someday,’ and this was the assumption.”
Gen Z isn't excited for the future
Gen Z has a good reason to believe that their efforts won’t come to much. Housing prices are far outpacing wage growth, the cost of living continues to rise, and there are genuine concerns that AI will significantly impact many jobs.
Furthermore, the specter of climate change has cast a dark shadow over the future of Gen Z. The Silent Generation and Baby Boomers may not be around to experience the truly catastrophic effects of climate change, but Gen Z will likely bear the brunt of ecological disaster. A study led by scientists in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands found that by 2035, we will reach a point of no return, after which it’ll be unlikely that we can prevent Earth’s temperature from rising by 2 degrees or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, ushering in a new era of global disasters.
“A lot of Gen Z [are] just saying ‘I’m not even sure we’re going to be alive in 20 years because of global warming.’ And ‘The world is probably going to end anyway because of the stupidity of decisions your generations made,’” Welch continued.
Ultimately, Welch hopes that before older generations criticize Gen Z for having a skeptical attitude towards work and the future, they cut them some slack and consider looking at the world through their eyes. “It’s very very hard,” Welch said. “So I think it comes out looking in a way that we don’t understand, the sort of place of vulnerability and sadness that it’s kinda coming from.”