Joy

Their kids sent a violinist to surprise them on 67th wedding anniversary. Cue the tears.

violin, serenade, wedding anniversary, Daniel Morris
TikTok

You're never too old for a garden serenade.

Being married for 67 years is quite a feat. Most Americans don't live long enough to be married that long, much less actually manage to stay married to the same person for nearly seven decades.

But lifelong relationships do happen, and one sweet couple celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary got a heartwarming surprise from their kids that's bringing people to tears.

Musician Daniel Morris posted a video on TikTok of an older couple in front of their house, the wife sitting in a chair and her husband standing beside her. Morris is playing "I Can't Help Falling in Love With You" on the violin from a safe social distance in their yard.

"I started doing this for people when everything went down because of the pandemic," Morris wrote in the video caption. "It has honestly changed my life watching music touch lives like this."

The woman becomes clearly emotional as she puts her hand over her face and wipes her eyes as he plays.

"It is this couple's 67th anniversary. Their kids from out of state sent me to play for them," Morris wrote. "They are almost 90 and she used to play the violin. He would take her to practice and sit in the audience to listen and wait for her.

"What a true love story," he added.

Morris chats with the couple a bit, then plays "Amazing Grace."

Watch:

@danielmorrismusic

Music heals the heart❤️#wedding #lovestory #truelove #foryoupage #boostofhope #violinist

"Music truly heals hearts," he wrote. Indeed it does.

Upworthy shared the video on our Instagram page, and the comments show how moved people were by it.

"Beautiful ❤️ Let us not forget that there is still a lot of kindness in the world," wrote one person.

"This is so beautiful. Music is the language of Love," wrote another.

"Can y’all stop cutting onions in here!" wrote another. "I’m not crying. You’re crying."

"I’m a total cold-hearted a**hole and even I shed some tears," wrote another.

What a lovely tribute to long-time love, and what a wonderful gift for a couple who has seen and experienced so much. Thank you, Daniel Morris, for sharing the love with all of us.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
Sponsored

Inspired by her grandmother, this nurse refuses to let fear stand in her way

Courtesy of CeraVe
True

Have you ever wondered what drives nurses to do what they do? We took a walk in one nurse’s shoes to get a better understanding of what makes her truly remarkable.

Emily Danz of Fort Lee, New Jersey, grew up watching her Yiayia (“grandmother” in Greek), battle heart disease. As a child, she listened with curiosity and amazement as the doctors explained cardiac procedures and outcomes to her family.

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Joy

A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage

It only costs them a little more than $30,000 a year.

via Pexels

The Emperor of the Seas.

Imagine retiring early and spending the rest of your life on a cruise ship visiting exotic locations, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food. It sounds fantastic, but surely it’s a billionaire’s fantasy, right?

Not according to Angelyn Burk, 53, and her husband Richard. They’re living their best life hopping from ship to ship for around $44 a night each. The Burks have called cruise ships their home since May 2021 and have no plans to go back to their lives as landlubbers. Angelyn took her first cruise in 1992 and it changed her goals in life forever.

“Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older,” Angelyn told 7 News. But a few years back, Angelyn crunched the numbers and realized they could start much sooner than expected.

Keep Reading Show less
retirement
Badge
CeraVe
CeraVe
Wellness

Kindness and courage drive this nurse to serve those who are often forgotten

True

It takes a special type of person to become a nurse. The job requires a combination of energy, empathy, clear mind, oftentimes a strong stomach, and a cheerful attitude. And while people typically think of nursing in a clinical setting, some nurses are driven to work with the people that feel forgotten by society.

Keep Reading Show less
nurses
Pop Culture

Mel B dedicates her new royal MBE title to domestic violence victims

She's using her voice to uplift those without one

upload.wikimedia.org

Mel B in the backstage of Times Square New Year's Eve 2017, in New York.

You may not recognize the name Mel B, but you almost certainly remember her moniker Scary Spice. In the late '90s, the singer was one-fifth of the Spice Girls, one of the most successful female pop groups of all time. The Spice Girls were notable for their strong "girl power" message, which became a rallying cry for a group of young girls and women who didn't even know what feminism was.

Mel B has never shied away from using her public persona to champion the rights of others. In recent years, she has turned her attention to a different kind of advocacy: the plight of women affected by domestic violence. A victim herself, she now works tirelessly to give voice to the many who suffer in silence.

Keep Reading Show less
mel b
Pop Culture

Jimmy Fallon gets people to share their most epic prom fails

A lot can happen in a night!

YouTube

Make it a night to remember, they said.

Ah, prom. A quintessential teen experience that somehow manages to take every single one of those high octane, conflicting emotions felt during the entire school year and condense them into one solitary evening. All while everyone is dressed in elegant evening wear.

Though prom began as early as the 1800s as a simple cotillion, it has evolved over the years to become more extravagant—what with “promposals” and limousines and celebrity appearances. But, it has also evolved to become more LGBTQ inclusive and challenging of old gender rules.

Prom is (and continues to be) such an integral part of teen culture that it’s the central plot of many well loved rites-of-passage movies like “Pretty in Pink,” “She’s All That,” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” Hopefully, your own prom was more like these movies, and less like “Carrie.”

jimmy fallon prom fails Giphy

But the truth is: for many of us, prom really was somewhere between a romantic comedy and a horror movie. For every romantic slow dance and first kiss there were also plenty of fashion disasters, alcohol experiments gone wrong and relationship drama. Lots and lots of relationship drama. Successes and failures, if you will.

In honor of prom season, Jimmy Fallon asked his “Tonight Show” audience to share some of their most memorable prom fails on Twitter. Here are 20 that were just too hilarious and/or relatable not to share. Hopefully it will help you love your own #PromFail.


Keep Reading Show less
jimmy fallon hashtags prom fails
Trending Stories