Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost poke fun at their marriage in a hilarious new Super Bowl ad

scarlett johansson, colin jost, alexa super bowl ad
via Amazon

Does Scarlett Johansson have bad morning breath?

Like all relationships, marriages are held together by couples keeping certain thoughts and opinions to themselves. Healthy relationships are rooted in honesty, but things can quickly become unhealthy when people share every judgment, annoyance and desire with their spouse.

While glamorous couples like actress Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost seem like they play by different rules than the average husband and wife, a new ad they helped create for Amazon shows they’re just like everyone else.

Besides the fact, they are incredibly good-looking, rich and talented.

Jost and Johansson got engaged back in 2019 and were married in October 2020. The couple has a baby together named Cosmo and Johansson is mother to a daughter, Rose, 7.

In a new ad for Amazon’s Echo, the couple finds themselves living in a dreamworld where Alexa can read their minds. Who knew that Scarlett Johansson has terrible morning breath? Or that Colin Jost doesn’t always approve of Johansson’s acting decisions?

Perhaps, the most devastating moment is when Jost has to confront the idea that Johansson may enjoy making out with “hot” actors on camera. "It's the worst," she assures him as "Little Lies" by Fleetwood Mac pops on the Echo.

The ad is funny and shows the couple has a great sense of humor about their relationship. It probably rings true with viewers because they helped write the ad. Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand and fixed marketing for Amazon says they were "very involved in the joke writing" for the commercial.

Now, can we get a sequel to the ad where Alexa can read Michael Che's mind?

Instacart delivery person followed her instincts and ended up saving the life of a customer

@JessicaHiggs3/TikTok

Jessica Higgs had a sense that something wasn't right at a customer's house and her action saved his life.

One the more mysterious aspects of being human is our sense of intuition. This "sixth sense" isn't something we can see or measure, but many people have experienced it in some form or fashion. Maybe it comes as a strong feeling that something isn't right, or that we or someone else should or shouldn't do something. It can be hard to read—not every feeling we get is truly our intuition—but there are plenty of examples of people trusting their instincts and being glad they did.

One such story has gone viral on TikTok. Jessica Higgs, a mom who works as an Instacart grocery delivery person, shared a story in an emotional video that illustrates the importance of listening to that inner voice when it prompts you to make sure someone is OK.

"I just want to start this off by saying if you see something, say something," Higgs said.

Kitty gets his own custom aquarium to see the fishies up close and people can't stop watching

Facebook

Aquatics and Exotics gave Jasper a front row seat to fishy theatre.

Some lucky cats really do hit the jackpot when it comes to their entertainment.

Pampered feline and social media star Jasper the Cat was given his own custom aquarium, giving him a 360-degree underwater view of the colorful fish as they swim by. If that’s not prime “cat TV” programming, I don’t know what is.



According to Daily Mail, Jasper’s owner Melissa Krieger was inspired after her fish supplier was cleaning the tank. Hoping to make a “mini SeaWorld” for her beloved Siamese, Krieger spent a whopping $2,500 to fashion a 125-gallon tank with see-through cube shaped indentation at the bottom.
Childless people over 50 are honestly reflecting on whether they made the right decision

via Pexels

Childless people over 50 discuss their decision.

People who decide not to have children are often unfairly judged by those who chose a different life path. People with children can be especially judgmental to women who’ve decided to opt out of motherhood.

“You will regret it!” is one of the most common phrases lobbed at those who choose to remain childless. Why do people think they’ll have such awful regrets? Because they often say they’ll wind up “lonely and sad” when they’re older.

They also say that life without children is without purpose and that when the childless get older they’ll have no one to take care of them. One of the most patronizing critiques thrown at childless women is that they will never “feel complete” unless they have a child.

However, a lot of these critiques say more about the person doling them out than the person who decides to remain childless. Maybe, just maybe, their life is fulfilling enough without having to reproduce. Maybe, just maybe, they can have a life full of purpose without caring for any offspring.

Maybe the question should be: What’s lacking in your life that you need a child to feel complete?

