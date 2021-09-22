More

What happens when you ask male action stars the questions female stars actually get?

Superhero Avengers Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson were doing their normal press junkett when Cosmo magazine flipped the script on them.

Actresses often get asked dumb questions. Repeatedly.

Mind you, sometimes they get lucky and a reporter changes it up a bit. Like this reporter from Cosmo, who decided to turn the whole idea on its head and ask Mark all the questions Scarlett usually gets.

Mark was up to the challenge.

He handled each dumb question like actresses do regularly. With professionalism in the face of dumbness.

When she asked him if he had any special poses for the red carpet, the absurdity of the entire thing shined through:

And when the reporter asked him if he had any special makeup tricks to help keep his complexion all shiny and classy, Scarlett asked him if he had to be painted green for any Hulk scenes.

He confessed to having to deal with something else entirely:

The best part though? Scarlett getting to answer the kinds of questions Mark usually gets.

You know, like questions about her character, Black Widow, and why she likes playing her.

And questions about the stunts she gets to do, which gave her an opportunity to shout-out another hardworking woman in show business.


Actresses get asked these kinds of questions ALL the time.

It's only when the script gets flipped and male actors have to answer them too that we see how absurd they truly are.

And that, in and of itself, is absurd if you ask me. Doesn't mean it's not fun to watch, though.

Well played, Cosmo. Well played, Scarlett and Mark.

Learn more beauty tricks and red carpet secrets for the celebrity man in your life with Cosmo's excellent script-flipping video:

If any entertainment journalists are reading this, if you were wondering how to make it better, I highly recommend not asking dumb questions. And maybe asking some smart ones? Bold idea, I know, but just try it. Please? For all of our sakes.

Children with special needs now have more options for Halloween costumes, and it's magnificent!

Often, parents of children with special needs struggle to find Halloween costumes that will accommodate medical equipment or provide a proper fit. And figuring out how to make one? Yikes.

There's good news; shopDisney has added new ensembles to their already impressive line of adaptive play costumes. And from 8/30 - 9/26, there's a 20% off sale for all costume and costume accessory orders of $75+ with code Spooky.

When looking for the right costume, kids with unique needs have a lot of extra factors to consider: wheelchair wheels get tangled up in too-long material, feeding tubes could get twisted the wrong way, and children with sensory processing disorders struggle with the wrong kind of fabric, seams, or tags. There are a lot of different obstacles that can come between a kid and the ability to wear the costume of their choice, which is why it's so awesome that more and more companies are recognizing the need for inclusive creations that make it easy for everyone to enjoy the magic of make-believe.

Created with inclusivity in mind, the adaptive line is designed to discreetly accommodate tubes or wires from the front or the back, with lots of stretch, extra length and roomier cut, and self-stick fabric closures to make getting dressed hassle-free. The online shop provides details on sizing and breaks down the magical elements of each outfit and accessory, taking the guesswork out of selecting the perfect costume for the whole family.

Your child will be able to defeat Emperor Zurg in comfort with the Buzz Lightyear costume featuring a discreet flap opening at the front for easy tube access, with self-stick fabric closure. There is also an opening at the rear for wheelchair-friendly wear, and longer-length inseams to accommodate seated guests. To infinity and beyond!

An added bonus: many of the costumes offer a coordinating wheelchair cover set to add a major boost of fun. Kids can give their ride a total makeover—all covers are made to fit standard size chairs with 24" wheels—to transform it into anything from The Mandalorian's Razor Crest ship to Cinderella's Coach. Some options even come equipped with sounds and lights!

From babies to adults and adaptive to the group, shopDisney's expansive variety of Halloween costumes and accessories are inclusive of all.

Don't forget about your furry companions! Everyone loves to see a costumed pet trotting around, regardless of the occasion. You can literally dress your four-legged friend to look like Sven from Frozen, which might not sound like something you need in your life but...you totally do. CUTENESS OVERLOAD.

This year has been tough for everyone, so when a child gets that look of unfettered joy that comes from finally getting to wear the costume of their dreams, it's extra rewarding. Don't wait until the last minute to start looking for the right ensemble!


Imagine if every school played this Kid President 'pep talk' before class.

Wisdom comes with age, huh? Don't try telling that to Kid President.

The kid's on fire in this insightful and funny pep talk that we can all most definitely take something from.

Kid President doesn't claim to know it all, but he does know a few things.

And I tell you what, if you wake up in the morning with at least one of these five things on your mind, I bet you'll conquer your day. Kid President tested. Kid President approved.

