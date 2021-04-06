Family

Mom's attention to detail helped her realize her adopted son was marrying her long lost daughter

via SoHu

One of the strangest weddings in human history happened on May 31 in China's Jiangsu province. A woman was marrying off her son when she realized something unbelievably familiar about his wife-to-be.

She had a birthmark that was identical to the one that her daughter had. Unfortunately, she lost her daughter as a baby and never found her again.

So, the woman asked one of the most uncomfortable questions ever to the bride's parents: "Did you, by any chance, adopt your daughter?"

The parents were totally shocked because the adoption had been a family secret. But they told the groom's mother that her instincts were correct, the daughter was adopted. The mother of the groom immediately broke into tears, claiming that she was the mother and had been searching for her lost daughter for over twenty years.

This caused the bride to break down because she had been searching for her mother, too.

via Nat Tung / Flickr

As you can see, this opened up a real can of worms. Should the couple be allowed to marry if they are brother and sister? Surely it wouldn't be legal and it'd also be seriously creepy.

Alas, the wedding was allowed to go on because the son was adopted. After searching for years for her daughter to no avail, the mother adopted a boy.

The bride later said that meeting her real mother was "happier than the wedding day itself."

So, is there anything to this story besides an incredible coincidence? Well, there is a psychological phenomenon known as Genetic Sexual Attraction in which people who are reunited with their long-lost siblings or parents often experience obsessive emotions about their newfound relatives.

Sometimes these feelings can turn sexual.

"This isn't fiction; in the age of the sperm donor, it's a growing reality: 50% of reunions between siblings, or parents and offspring, separated at birth result in obsessive emotions," a report in The Guardian said.

In this case, the bride and groom aren't genetically related. But, the fact that the bride was genetically similar to the groom's mother could have played a part in his attraction to her.

"We are drawn to what is familiar," psychotherapist Robi Ludwig told USA Today. "When there is a genetic link, that can increase, especially if you are not raised together."

via PixaBay

The story could also be further confirmation of the old theory that men always wind up marrying their mothers.

A 2019 study published in The Daily Mirror found that "almost two-thirds of men are in a relationship with someone remarkably similar to their mother." It found that 64% of heterosexual men are attracted to women with the same personality traits as their mothers.

All in all, it had to be an emotional day for all involved. Just imagine being the mother, she got to have the privilege of seeing both her children being married at the same time. The bride and groom also have the unique experience of having their mother and mother-in-law as the same person.

popular

Mama cat rushed her kitten with an eye infection into a hospital and 'asked for help'

Gulf Today/Facebook

A family of kittens in western Turkey has won people's hearts with an emergency visit to a hospital.

Not an animal hospital—a human hospital. And it wasn't a pet owner who brought them in, but the mama cat herself.

According to Gulf Today, staff had previously left food and water for the stray orange tabby outside the Izmer, Turkey hospital, but that morning she kept meowing outside. Finally, she fetched one of her kittens and carried it right into the hospital, clearly on a mission. She wasn't scared or shy as hospital personnel cleared the path for her. With her baby in her mouth, she trotted through the hallways, seemingly looking for someone to help.

Medical personnel examined the kitten along with its siblings and consulted with a veterinary clinic.

As it turned out, the kittens had an eye infection. Mama kitty's maternal instincts are really something else. Just look at this sweetness caught on video:

Keep Reading Show less
Social entrepreneurs have new partner in growing their causes

RODNAE Productions via Pexels
True

The past year has changed the way a lot of people see the world and brought the importance of global change to the forefront. However, even social impact entrepreneurs have had to adapt to the changing circumstances brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

"The first barrier is lack of funding. COVID-19 has deeply impacted many of our supporters, and we presume it will continue to do so. Current market volatility has caused many of our supporters to scale back or withdraw their support altogether," said Brisa de Angulo, co-founder of A Breeze of Hope Foundation, a non-profit that prevents childhood sexual violence in Bolivia and winner of the 2020 Elevate Prize.

To help social entrepreneurs scale their impact for the second year in a row, The Elevate Prize is awarding $5 million to 10 innovators, activists, and problem–solvers who are making a difference in their communities every day.

"We want to see extraordinary people leading high-impact projects that are elevating opportunities for all people, elevating issues and their solutions, or elevating understanding of and between people," The Elevate Prize website states.

Founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, The Elevate Prize is dedicated to giving unsung social entrepreneurs the necessary resources to scale their impact and to ultimately help inspire and awaken the hero in all of us.

"The Elevate Prize remains committed to finding a radically diverse group of innovative problem solvers and investing unconventional and personalized resources that bring greater visibility to them as leaders and the vital work they do. We make good famous," said Carolina García Jayaram, executive director, Elevate Prize Foundation.

The application process will take place in two phases. Applicants have till May 5 for Phase 1, which will include a short written application. A select number of those applicants will then be chosen for Phase 2, which includes a more robust set of questions later this summer. Ten winners will be announced in October 2021.

In addition to money, winners will also receive support from The Elevate Prize to help amplify their mission, achieve their goals, and receive mentorship and industry connections.

Last year, 1,297 candidates applied for the prize.

The 10 winners include Simprints, a UK-based nonprofit implementing biometric solutions to give people in the developing world hope and access to a better healthcare system; ReThink, a patented, innovative app that detects offensive messages and gives users a chance to reconsider posting them; and Guitars Over Guns, an organization bridging the opportunity gap for youth from vulnerable communities through transformational access to music, connectivity, and self-empowerment.

You can learn more about last year's winners, here.

If you know of someone or you yourself are ready to scale your impact, apply here today.

