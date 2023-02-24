+
Joy

Family's reaction to finding out their daughter is the star of a Super Bowl ad is so wholesome

Diana Flores didn't tell her family she was the star of a commercial, only that she was in it.

Diana Flores; NFL; Super Bowl; wholesome videos
NFL Twitter Screenshot

Family's reaction to their daughter's Super Bowl ad is so wholesome

There's just something about seeing pride swell in a parent's face when their child reaches a dream they set out to achieve. It's something that moves people to tears in the best way, and watching the reaction of Diana Flores' parents is no exception. Flores is a 25-year-old quarterback for the world champion Women's Mexico Flag Team, Mexico's professional women's flag football team.

In the clip, we find out from the writing on the screen that her parents and sister are about to watch a commercial that Flores participated in. But the surprise was that she not only participated in a commercial, but that she was the star of the ad that would premiere during the Super Bowl, which aired February 12.


The NFL recorded the moment her family sat down to watch the video. In the commercial, Flores is giving what appears to be a pre- or post-game interview when the reporter attempts to take one of her flags. This causes Flores to dodge and juke the reporter and others as she runs across town. At one point she stops short of the edge of a tall building, which causes her mother, who's seeing the ad for the first time, to audibly gasp.

Once the commercial is over and the realization has set in, cue the tears. Her father's delight is barely containable as he beams with pride and says in Spanish, "You are the star."

Flores' mom's eyes are filled with tears as she tells the flag football star, "You told me you'd be in it, not that you'd be the star."

The video didn't end there, because the NFL was determined to make viewers ugly cry by continuing to film the family's reaction. But the thing that got me, as someone who was extremely close with their stepdad, was when her dad called her princess and said, "You are powerful...powerful." It was like suddenly my eyes were all blurry and something was caught in my throat.

But you don't have to listen to me. Watch the wholesome moment below and see if you don't feel a little verklempt.

