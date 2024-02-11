Just in time for the Super Bowl, A cappella group sings 27 years of Usher's music in 5 minutes
What an amazing tribute just ahead of Usher's Super Bowl performance.
If you ever want to see a bunch of Millennials go from soccer mom mode to dancing like it's the early 2000s involuntarily–play "Yeah!" by Usher. This doesn't require a specific location. You could play it in the library, grocery store, in a house or with a mouse, these parents are going to dance like nobody's watching much to their children's dismay.
So with Usher confirmed to be the Super Bowl halftime performer, the NFL has essentially agreed to have an Usher concert with some football highlights. In preparation for the big concert, A cappella group Kings Return put together a medley that contains 27 years of Usher's hits and people can't help but sing along. The group starts out with the 1997 hit "You Make Me Wanna..." before seamlessly moving on to the next hit.
Songs like, "My Way," "My Boo," "Confessions," "Let It Burn" and more flow directly into the next to span his entire career from the age of sixteen until now.
Kings Return has vocals so immaculate that commenters can't get enough of their tribute to the R&B legend.
"Your harmonies are like butter on a fresh home-made slice of bread," one person writes.
"What an awesome tribute. The man is a LEGEND. Been around a long time with a string of massive hits. This is absolutely the best tribute. Well done," another says.
"Ahhh...Im so glad I came across this video! Usher needs to hear this beautiful tribute to him! You guys are beautifully synced! Amazing! You need a record deal! This generation needs this amazing group vocals!! Like the 90's! Let's get it," one excited commenter writes.
"Thank you Kings Return, the harmonies at 3.06 just had my ears longing for more, you had the parts locked down with the ‘I’s dotted and the ‘T’s crossed," a fan gushes.
If these commenters had any say, they'd put Kings Return right there on stage with Usher for the Super Bowl halftime. They don't need instruments, their voices do it all and its beautiful enough to make you want to cozy up and listen to them on repeat. Hear it for yourself below: