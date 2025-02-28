Usher reveals his most requested song ever in the UK. It has Americans and Brits questioning reality.
"This song is the Beans on Toast version of Usher!"
Everyone has their favorite song by their favorite artist. Oftentimes, it's a song that's so familiar to other people that it's fun to sing along at karaoke or to shout in unison at a concert because nearly everyone knows the lyrics. International superstar, Usher Raymond, who only uses his first name, has been making hits since he was just 13-years-old, so it's hard to find a song in his discography that you haven't danced to.
Recently Usher sat down with Disney alum, Keke Palmer on her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, where she asks the singer burning questions fans want to know. One of the questions was, "What's one song from your discography that you're tired of performing but fans won't let go of?" Palmer immediately jumps in to follow up with, "Is there any song that you feel that way about with all your songs?"
The answer to the question didn't just shock and confuse Palmer, it caused bicontinental confusion when the episode aired: "When I'm in Europe they like me to perform a song called 'Pop Ya Collar,'" the singer shared. Palmer admits to not remembering the song and asks him to give a demonstration on what it sounds like but after reluctantly hitting one or two notes, Usher immediately appears miserable and stops singing.
A British woman, Yasmin Evans shared the clip on TikTok with her confused reaction to hearing the song is only popular in the UK. "What is happening? You're telling me people in the US or other places in the world don't rate 'Pop Ya Collar'? I cannot. I cannot. Hold on," she exclaims before playing a clip of the music video.
Evans is in for an even larger shock. Not only is the song not popular in the United States, most people haven't even heard of it all on this side of the pond. Turns out the song was never released outside of the UK, so Americans haven't had any exposure to it and they were quick to point that out in the comments.
"Sorry to that song…it could be playing on the radio and I wouldn’t know a thing," somebody writes, cleverly referencing one of Keke's greatest moments-turned-meme.
"America here. From Atlanta. Usher fan. Never heard this song before," another says.
"USHER DONT EVEN KNOW THE SONG WE ALL CONFUSED," one person exclaims in all caps.
"I’ve seen usher twice and have been listening to him since a child. I’ve never heard this song before in my life," another American shares.
Another Brit chimed in with equal confusion as Evans, "This is criminal! How can she not remember Pop Ya Collar?! Such a tune."
Someone else from the UK is also in disbelief, "WHATTTTTTT im outraged. That’s like my fave usher song."
Another user shares that the song went platinum in England and was constantly played on MTV. People on two separate continents were absolutely flabbergasted and feeling a bit bamboozled. Someone suggested that England must be in a different universe because it appeared that Usher didn't even know the song in question. But there's a simple explanation for why this song that seems so uncharacteristic of Usher is popular in the UK and unheard of in the US–musical preference.
Turns out the song was leaked in the United States before it came out and it was extremely unpopular it so it didn't get officially released. But in the UK, the song became the lead single on the 8701 album and fans learned the words to "Pop Ya Collar" while Americans were belting "U Remind Me" lyrics. So, no, there's not alternate universe, nor is there an Usher doppelgänger in the UK. This is all the result of a Napster leak that ultimately revealed Americans were not the right audience for that song.