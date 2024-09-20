British parents are hilariously defacing famous statues to fight for better parental leave
They're strapping baby dolls to statues of prominent men — it's hilarious and moving.
Residents in the UK might notice something different about the statues they pass by on their commutes:
They're all now carrying babies!
The Dad Shift
An advocacy group called The Dad Shift is behind the clever and adorable stunt. The funny visuals help prove a powerful point.
All over London and Edinburgh, the group has strapped toy dolls to the statues using colorful baby slings.
Figures whose statues received a fatherly makeover include Gene Kelly, Thierry Henry, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Robert Fergusson, Ken Buchanan and Wojtek the Soldier Bear.
(Sadly, for not-getting-arrested purposes, the slings and babies were only added for a quick photo opp and then taken down. But the photos have been a huge hit on social media.)
In a now-viral Instagram post, The Dad Shift explains the viral stunt:
"We want to draw attention to the important role that fatherhood plays in men’s lives - and why the UK government needs to give dads and co-parents better paternity leave."
The Dad Shift
In an open letter to the UK's Prime Minister on their website, The Dad Shift pleads the case even further.
"We wanted to write and ask for your help, making sure dads across the country can show up for their families just as you show up for yours," the letter reads, shortly after calling the UK's paternity leave the worst in Europe.
They note that new dads get only two weeks off at less-than-minimum-wage pay.
"Proper parental leave for fathers and co-parents is good for mothers, good for babies, good for fathers and good for society too including improving health outcomes for all.
"Countries with 6 or more weeks paternity leave also have a gender pay gap that’s 4% smaller and a workforce participation gap that is 3.7% smaller too, meaning change can help grow the economy while helping British families."
The Dad Shift
If you're reading this and thinking the UK's paternity leave doesn't sound so bad, you might live in one of the worst countries in the world to be a new parent: The United States
There's no blanket paid family leave at all in America, which makes things extremely rough on new moms and dads.
It's often left up to individual companies, where the results can be a mixed bag.
The Family and Medical Leave Act does allow eligible employees to take up to 12 weeks of time off, but it's unpaid. That's not feasible for most families — and about 40% of people aren't even eligible for this benefit to begin with.
In the end, most men in America take less than two weeks off after having a baby because their families can't afford any more.
Those are critical days for bonding — and a critical time when mom needs lots of help — that so many dads have to miss.
The Dad Shift
The visual of the UK's most prominent historical men with babies strapped to their chest is also a great signal of the changing times.
The campaign is drawing lots of attention to policies that need to change, but it's also highlighting something a little more positive.
Being a good dad is so back.
The Dad Shift
More and more famous and prominent men are really leaning into their dad-ness. So it's really not that weird at all to see a statue of a famous soccer player with a baby strapped to its chest.
The shift is partly due to social media, which gives us a glimpse inside the homes and quiet parenting moments of our favorite celebs.
It's also true that dads are just more involved now than ever before. Even famous, busy dads are carving out more time for family and hands-on caretaking.
Though a large gap in household responsibilities between men and women is still a problem. Better leave options for new fathers would likely make a big difference on all fronts.