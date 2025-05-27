Elderly cats are being saved from being euthanized with adorable cat retirement village
It's a cat paradise.
An amazing retirement village is accepting guests in Shropshire, England—but instead of catering to elderly people, it's designed for elderly cats. Shropshire Cat Rescue has been rescuing elderly cats set to be euthanized and providing them with top notch elder care for over 21 years. Thanks to donations and sponsorship, the retirement village was built in 2009 to create comfortable homes within the rescue for senior and super senior kitties.
The owner and co-founder of the rescue, Marion Micklewright, was tired of seeing older cats get passed over for adoption and subsequently put to sleep simply because they were old. Som she decided to do something about it. Shropshire was created in 1991 and moved to Micklewright and her husband Richard's current home address in 1998. Today there are cats wandering the retirement village who are over 20 years old. One cat, lovingly named Cat, loves to hang out in the little "store" in the tiny cat town, while others lounge in cat condos.
Veterinarian Dr. Scott Miller, TV personality, resident vet on ITV'sThis Morning, and owner of an elderly cat himself, visited the feline retirement community in March 2024 to film for his new YouTube Channel, Rescue Vet. He was deeply impressed with how much the retirement community had to offer the cats that call it home and dubbed it the "cutest cat retirement village" according to Shropshire Star in 2024.
Shropshire Cat Rescue is a marvel, but it's not the only retirement home out there for felines. A Florida couple opened a retirement home for elderly cats, too. Terry and Bruce Jenkins decided to open their home for elderly cats in their backyard, rescuing them from "hardship situations." Affectionately called Cats Cradle, the Jenkins' rescue doesn't adopt the old kitties out; they let them live out their years happy and cared for cozy in their backyard (that Bruce unofficially calls "cat Disneyland"). "I found a real purpose in caring for these animals who, in many ways, were a reflection of where I was in life, too," Terry told AARP in 2023.
Wonderfully, there are several retirement homes for cats in America, but Shropshire's retirement village operates like a small town. It comes complete with a storefront, six "homely chalets," and the "Moggies Mansion," a sort of common area for all the cats to congregate.
As of 2024, Shropshire Cat Rescue houses about 19 elderly cats, but have opened the village to "younger but just as in need" cats. They offer adoptions, are open to and eagerly welcome volunteers, and even host local events.
You can support Shropshire with donations to their PURR Project, a new center complete with it's own retirement village, nursery, pet hospital, education center, and even staff and volunteer accommodations.
Check it out:
