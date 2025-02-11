A Canadian shelter sells older cats like used cars, and it's pretty effective...and hilarious.
Can I interest you in a pre-owned cat?
Ever walk onto a used cat lot? Yeah, you read that right.
That's right, it's a used cat lot! Except, it's not a lot, it's the Calgary Humane Society in Canada and in 2015 they came up with an excellent way to pair older kitties with new forever homes. So, why this approach?
Because in a world where around 7 million pets enter shelters and only around 4 million get out, that's a lot of sad math and a lot of good animals missing out on loving homes.
You name it; we got it.
All makes and models of cats.
An escape attempt?
In an attempt to out a stop to that sad math, the kind folks from the Calgary Humane Society got creative.
The top speed of cats...
The fastest domestic cat running speed appears to be 29.8 mph. This salesman knows his product!
Felines at the Human Society ready to go.
They discovered some very adept cat performers.
Get yourself a pre-owned kitty.
Call Hollywood!
They pulled out all the stops to help future cat owners realize that pre-owned cats are the way to go!
And in addition to the commercial, the cats were priced to go on a very special Saturday.
Reducing the price.
They get it. Kittens are popular. There's no way around it. They're kittens! I used to be kitten-crazy (I was a child!), but I've adopted older cats and so have my friends. They're special. They're cute. They're soulful. And instead of adorably biting your fingers until they grow up past kittenhood, older cats chill out on your couch and teach you about relaxing.
The simple pleasures of cat ownership.
Older or "pre-owned" cats are wonderful and they deserve homes too. While kittens can be fun for young families, older cats are perfect companions for everyone: kids, adults, and especially older adults who may be living alone. They're calmer, more tolerant, their personalities are fully developed, and they're just looking for a warm place to sleep and an owner to love and snuggle with. Sounds nice, doesn't it? If that doesn't convince you, though, there's always Calgary Humane's awesome commercial to further grease the wheels.
Check it out:
This article originally appeared ten years ago.
