Woman 'gets back at her cat' by doing all of the annoying things her cat does to her
It's not a surprise to pet owners that sometimes pets get on your nerves. Every pet has their own personality and can sometimes be a pain in the posterior when their quirks clash with yours. But you're the human and the one with opposable thumbs so you adapt to their weird habits while continuing to be the one to open their treats.
Surely there are things about humans that pets probably don't like but since they can't talk, we will likely never know. It doesn't make their behaviors any less annoying so one cat mom decided to get back at her cat Aurora for all of her cat behaviors–like biscuit making.
Of course it would be much more beneficial if the biscuits Aurora made were real, edible and brought in a decent income but alas they are not. They're simply imaginary biscuits made on the soft smushy flesh of humans.
Cats "make biscuits" or kneed when they're feeling happy and feeling secure according to Cornerstone Veterinary Hospital. It's a sweet show of affection that can be painful for the person on the receiving end. It's also an activity that seems to be timed for maximum inconvenience so Aurora's mom decided to return the favor.
She waited until the cat was sleeping to make her move, sneaking up on the comfy feline to make biscuits on her belly. The pay back shenanigans didn't stop there, though. Aurora's human wanted the cat to get the full affect of what it was like to be interrupted with the goings on of felines so in another video, she had to get a hairball out right next to the resting cat's head. You know, it wouldn't come out anywhere else.
@roro.cat
NOT SO FUN NOW IS IT #catsoftiktok #cattok
"I didn't see her spring into action and tote you off to a safe place to expel your fur ball," a commenter writes.
"Ugh they're so dramatic when you do anything back to them," someone comments.
In one video, Aurora's mom gets random nigh-time zoomies during the day. Annoyingly running quickly back and forth, spinning in circles as the tabby cat looks unamused.
@roro.cat
I awoken the locus outside 😂 #catsoftiktok #cattok
The cat was equally unimpressed with her mom's hunting skills when she brought Aurora a dead bug as a gift. Maybe she thought the gift could've been bigger or maybe she didn't like mom encroaching on her hunting territory. The world will never know.
"She's like how dare you think I'm a bad hunter," one person laughs.
"She said this is why I bring you food and not the other way around," another person says.
You can follow Aurora and her human on their TikTok page roro.cat to see some of the latest shenanigans they're up to and maybe join in on their fun.
@roro.cat
I think she liked it! #catsoftiktok #cattok