A brave penguin evades hungry killer whales by taking a last-chance leap of faith

via The Daily Mail / YouTube

Matt Karsten, 40, witnessed an incredible example of the intricate dance between predator on prey recently while on a dinghy with his wife in the Gerlache Strait, near the tip of Antarctica.

Lucky for us, they caught in on video.

The travelers were touring icebergs when they saw a pod of whales playing in the water beside them. "They swam right up to the camera and said hello," Matt Karsten said according to the New York Post.

However, the whales' attention was quickly diverted when they saw a penguin swim by.

This began a chase where it appeared the penguin had little chance of survival. But it saw a nearby zodiac and attempted to make a flying leap out of the water into the boat to evade the hungry whales. It narrowly missed getting inside the boat on the first attempt but that didn't stop it from making a last-gasp effort to save its life.

Penguin escapes killer whales by jumping into tourist boat in Antarctica www.youtube.com


After the penguin made the miraculous leap into the zodiac, it rested on the boat for a few minutes until it thought it was safe to get back into the water. The whales continued to follow the boat for a while but eventually swam away.

"After cruising for a little bit, the penguin said goodbye to the boat and hopped back into the icy water," Matt Karsten said.

The brave penguin is a great example that we can all follow, if at first, you don't succeed, try, try again. Then again, that if you're about to be eaten by killer whales, you have all the motivation you need for another attempt.

A poem about death has gone viral for the beautiful, universal truth it contains

David Joyce/Facebook

If there's one thing that unites us all, it's the inevitability of death. That may sound morbid, and it's not something most of us care to think about, but our mortality is something every person on Earth has in common.

However, ideas and beliefs about what dying means are as diverse as humanity itself. So when someone manages to nail a universal truth about death, we pay attention. And when someone does so in a way that touches us deeply, we share it as a way to say, "Look at this gorgeous evidence of our shared human experience."

Keep Reading Show less
Randy Rainbow asks all the right questions in parody song interview with President Biden

Randy Rainbow made a name for himself launching hilarious parodies during the Trump presidency, as he brilliantly transformed musical theater canon into political theater cannons. He's also helped many of us get through the past year of the pandemic by changing classic musical hits like "Gee, Officer Krupke" and "Put on a Happy Face" to "Gee, Anthony Fauci" and "Cover Your Freakin' Face."

Some of us have wondered if the comedian would have enough material to keep up this kind of comedy in the post-Trump era, but there was no need to worry. Today, he released his first Biden-themed parody since the inauguration, and it is simply delightful.

Randy kicks the video off joking about his post-Trump comedy challenges, saying to President Biden, "Could you maybe at some point just, like, curse or say something completely loony tunes or offensive? The other guy used to do that, and it just made this whole thing a little funnier."

Keep Reading Show less
humor
