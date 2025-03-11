In two sentences, finance guy crushes the idea of buying a new car. But people disagree.
Here's why people are still doing it.
There are many reasons to be squeamish about spending money in today’s economy. Interest rates are high, trade wars may drive inflation, and financial experts say we may be headed for a recession. That comes after the post-COVID period, when the process of everyday necessities, such as rent and groceries, went sky-high.
There’s a lot of economic uncertainty out there, but that won’t stop some of us from needing a car. And, of course, those are getting more expensive, too. The average car cost $49,740 in January, nearly an all-time high. Part of that is inflation, but it’s also because Americans love buying nice cars, and more are choosing luxury models. So now, to purchase a new car at $49,740, with zero dollars down and a 5-year loan, would cost over $950 a month. That’s a lot of money for something that will only decrease in value.
Real estate expert and author of “Retire FIlthy Rich,“ Ravi Sharma, wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts about buying a new car on TikTok. The post received over 1.2 million views.
"Controversial topic: That $50,000 car loan that you finally paid off after 5 years cost you $62,000 (due to interest). That car is now worth $20,000 due to depreciation. Losing $42,000 in 5 years would be seen as a bad investment, yet people are still buying new cars. Thoughts?"
Controversial Topic - What’s your thoughts about this? 🤔 #personalfinancewithravi
Is it financially smart to buy a new car?
Sharma’s logic is hard to argue with. A car is a depreciating asset that will lose its value over time. In fact, according to Kelly Blue Book, the average new car loses 20% of its value after the first year. That number grows to over 60% after five years. So, why not buy a car that’s five years old, costs less money, and is significantly cheaper to insure?
Strangely, most people in the comments pushed back against Sharma’s logic. "You forgot to factor in the benefit of owning that vehicle and the pleasure of driving it. For most, it's priceless. Not everything in life is about making money," Patty wrote. "I have 3 bad investments and loving them. We only live once. Enjoy,” Rich added. Others noted that even though the car's value goes down, you got use out of the vehicle so it's not a total loss.
A woman inspects her new car. via Canva/Photos
There were a few people who agreed with Sharma. "Yes! Car payments are one of the top wealth killers. I have always bought used and paid cash,” a commenter wrote. "Amen. I’ve never purchased a brand-new vehicle. If you want to be a millionaire, don’t live like one,” another added. "Just driving the new car off the lot depreciates it by 20-25%. Buying pre-owned, someone else took that depreciation. Don't believe me? Buy a $50k new car then try to sell it tomorrow,” a commenter wrote.
Many people pushed back against Sharma because buying a new vehicle gives them joy. But the real question is, how long does that last before it just becomes your everyday car and no longer has the wow factor it had when you drove it off the lot? Further, going back to our car that cost $49,740 and about $950 a month, what if you bought a car for half the price and invested the $475 a month of the payment in a sensible mutual fund? After 5 years at 6% of growth, that would amount to over $32,000.
A woman gets the keys to her new car.via Canva/Photos
With the constantly rising cost of living, it’s good to consider what it really means to make a big purchase and whether the joy of something new is worth the loss that comes with spending versus investing. Ultimately, the decision comes down to one’s values and financial priorities. Is short-term satisfaction worth the long-term cost when opting for a used car means more financial freedom tomorrow?
