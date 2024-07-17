Mom shares her family's weekly 'Dadurday' tradition, and other parents are taking notes
What's not to like?
Default parents need a break. Back-up parents need opportunities to bond with kids. Kids need fun weekend activities. Meeting all these separate needs might seem impossible, but one mom has shared how she and her husband make it happen.
In a video posted to her TikTok, Kelly Irene explains how implementing “Dadurdays” (cute name, right?) were a game changer. In fact, they’ve “slowly become one of the most anticipated days of the week.”
Here’s what a typical Dadurday looks like:
“Basically every Saturday ... we do this where my husband will take our toddler, and they will just go off on these little adventures together. I am not invited. This is just daddy and daughter’s special time, and they go and they have the time of their lives. They might go to the beach. or they might go to a waterfall or go on a hike. Or they might just go swimming in town, like whatever. They do whatever they want. I don't even ask. None of my business. They are going off and having the time of their lives,” Kelly says.
She goes on to say that both her husband and daughter “live for it,” since it makes up for lost time during the work week.
“When Saturday rolls around, it's his time to shine.”
@kellyvellly We looove Dadurday!! #sahmtok #dadsoftiktok #dadurday ♬ original sound - Kelly Irene
And when Dadurday is complete, their daughter is thoroughly wiped and ready for a long nap, making for a very peaceful Saturday night.
“It's just a great experience for everyone. All around. Couldn't recommend it enough. And I do recognize we only have one child. So I'm sure as our family expands, Dadurday is probably going to look a little different. It's going to evolve!” Kelly concludes.
Kelly’s family is apparently not the only one to implement this type of strategy. Soon other parents shared their own spins on Dadurdays.
“We call it Public Transportation Day because both my son and husband love the bus,” one person wrote. “They go wherever they can go on the bus or the subway and come back with stories of adventure.”
“We call it Saturdaddy,” added another.
Several dads chimed in to share how much the value getting to have Dadurdays.
“Saturdays are the day my wife sleeps in, I get up with the baby and we go to the hardware store, run errands and get doughnuts! Come home mid-morning when mom’s rested!” one commented.
Another said: “Girl dad here.. I’m totally doing this. Love it.”
And of course, just because the fun name is new, the concept has been around for a minute.
“When I was a toddler my dad took me to zoo, McDonald’s, and target for a my little pony every Friday. I’m 22 now and this was my favorite thing that I did with my dad to this day!” recalled one viewer.
As for what Kelly does during Dadurdays, she said in a follow-up video that it always changes.
@kellyvellly Replying to @Sandy how im spending #dadurday ♬ original sound - Kelly Irene
“Some days I just rot, and I don't do anything productive. I just lay around. If that's what I need — to be a potato for a day — I'll do that. But other days like today ... I'm just doing a bunch of laundry and getting packed because we leave for California in a couple days. My very best friend is getting married, so I'm just getting ready for that. It's a lot easier to do that when I'm all by myself.”
But one thing remains the same: “Dadurday is just as much for me as it is for dad.”