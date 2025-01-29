Frugal gamers share their tips for video gaming on a budget
Get hundreds of hours of video game entertainment for cheap or free
If you’ve been a video game fan that hasn’t really touched a game system since the Playstation 3 or earlier and want to get back into it, or if you’re a parent that’s unfamiliar with current gaming today that has kids that want to play, it can look very expensive. Seeing new video game titles averaging around $60 for the base game plus more money for additional downloadable content can give everyone a case of sticker shock. Per the Entertainment Software Association, Americans spent $57.2 billion on video games in 2023. However, gaming veterans have some tips for newbies that can save you big money in the long term while providing hours of entertainment. As brought up on Reddit and other social media, there are ways to start or continue your gaming habit during these more difficult economic times.
First is gaming hardware. Many longtime games recommend getting or using a PC for gaming over gaming consoles like an X-Box or Playstation. First, the vast majority of games, especially third party or independently made games, are typically readily available for personal computers to download through electronic shops such as Steam. Buying games digitally is typically cheaper since there is no packaging, shipping, and other costs that usually drive up the price of a physical copy of a game. Along with that, if you learn some know-how through YouTube tutorials, you can upgrade your PC every few years yourself so you can play the latest games at a fraction of the cost of the latest gaming console. If you want a throwback experience or show off games you grew up with to your kids, there are downloadable emulators that will bring your favorite past games to 2025.
However, if you prefer a current game console such as a Sony Playstation, Microsoft X-Box, or Nintendo Switch, you can still save some money if you have patience. New consoles will have the latest games but will be at the highest price. Even then, there will only be a handful of games. If you wait six months to a year, the console will likely be cheaper and there will be more games for it to choose from at a better price.
If you can’t wait, you can buy the previous generation console since it will definitely be cheaper, new or used, and its much bigger library of games will be cheaper, too. There are also plenty of second-hand gaming stores or Facebook groups to buy gently used games. You can also research to see if your local library offers video games to check out, too.
Much like PCs, many of these consoles have a digital store that offer downloadable versions of games that are often on sale. It’s not unheard of for a same to be $60 or more when it is first released, but gets put on sale at 90% off after six months. If you see a gaming title you like but doesn’t fit your budget, put it on your wishlist and check every once in a while to see if it’s on sale. It’s worth spending more money on adding digital storage space for your system, as you can potentially download hundreds of games at deep discounts over time. There are also subscription services such as Playstation Plus or X-Box Gamepass that add on new games each month that you can play for as long as you want at a fraction of the cost. Following social media accounts that keep track and alert followers of sales can also help you find great deals.
If you do want to upgrade to a current system, it may still be worth waiting to purchase it until the price goes down and more games are playable. But if you are willing to invest in a new system, it’ll be worthwhile to make sure that it is backwards compatible or that you’re able to redownload the games you previously purchased. Many companies are seeing this as a must-have feature, like Nintendo reassuring consumers that they’ll be able to play most of their original Switch games on the Switch 2.
It’s also worth looking into online and in-person gaming communities in order to learn about lesser known game titles to check out, trade with new friends, and find out about new deals to stay ahead of the curve.
Video games can be a great way to decompress and entertain yourself or your children. But with a little bit of research and chatting with other friendly folks in the video gaming community, you can enjoy this pastime by running through loop-de-loops like Sonic the Hedgehog rather than running through credit card debt.